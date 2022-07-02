5 YEARS AGO (2017)
Saranac’s Luke Maye, Marcus Baisi, Rory Patterson, Eric Delutis, Janyll Barber, Kat Furman and Maddie Hoeth all won in their individual events at the Section VII track and field qualifiers.
Keller Kowalowski rapped three hits, including a double, as Andrew Bechard struck out eight on the mound to send the Clinton County Mariners to 9-3 win in game two of a doubleheader, sweeping of the Montreal Titans, 4-3 and 9-3.
Colby Boire allowed just one hit in the Champlain Cougars 17U’s 3-0 win over the Tigers De Laval-Laurentides while also notching two hits while at-bat.
Mike Perrotte won the Egglefield Ford 358-Modified 30-lap feature at Airborne Speedway after leading in every lap.
Stephen Peryea had two hits, including a triple, along with Brady Pennington and Kamm Cassidy both hitting a double in the Clinton County Mariners twinbill sweep of the Adirondack Lightning, 12-0 and 18-2.
Connor Preston of Peabody’s Padres led the offensive attack against the 4th Ward A’s with a triple in the first game of a doubleheader, which the Padres swept, 7-2 and 10-6.
Peru’s Luke Carpenter recorded one hit and two RBIs for Team Bell in the CVAC Senior Game, winning 5-2 over Team Douglas.
Logan Matthews tossed a three-hitter and shut out the Colchester Cannons to lead the Clinton County Mariners to a 7-0 win.
Wayne Wyman recorded a hole-in-one at the Willsboro Golf Course on the ninth hole with a 5 iron.
The Plattsburgh Redbirds selected shortstop/closer Josh Martinez with the team’s first-ever pick in the Empire Pro League draft.
10 YEARS AGO (2012)
Beekmantown’s Jess Hubert ran the final leg of the girls’ 1600-meter relay to come back and win over Northeastern Clinton, as Kallie Villemaire, Courtney Wilson and Mikaela Frechette ran the first three legs of the race.
Alexandra Macey hit a single in the bottom of the eighth to score the winning run for Crown Point in the Section VII Class D final game, 3-2, over Elizabethtown-Lewis.
Bruce Baker of Saranac Lake walked away with the big win at the 26th Annual Plattsburgh Rotary International Fishing Classic with a 8 lb, 7.5 oz walleye. Robert Lee of Willsboro held onto the lead in the lake trout division with a 13 lb, 10 oz catch.
The Clinton County Mariners totalled 19 hits in a 16-3 win over the Montreal Titans with Brian Latulipe, Chris Roenbeck and Tom Curran all banging in a home run.
Ticonderoga’s Tanner Wright threw a four-hit, 1-0, shutout over Section X’s Norwood-Norfolk in the NYSPHSAA Class C regional semifinals.
Saranac’s Kourtnie Campbell and Olivia Furnia both tripled in a 6-4 win over Section X’s Ogdensburg Free Academy as Tori Trim hit an inside-the-park home run.
Olivia Wyand won the No. 2 singles, while Euna Mae Namoc and Anna Stitt took the No. 1 doubles and Kendra LaFountain and Sarah Wang the No. 2 doubles to send Beekmantown to a 3-2 win over Lake Placid in the Section VII Class B semifinals.
Peru’s Dan Lennon won the 3200-meter state title for Division II track and field.
George Foley drove the No. 34 Loreman’s/Egglefield Ford car past the finish line for his third win in the 30-lap modified main event at Airborne Speedway.
Alex LaFountain and Steve Burris each threw a three-hitter as the Fourth Ward Cardinals moved to a doubleheader win over the Fourth Ward Timberjaxx, 13-3 and 9-1.
15 YEARS AGO (2007)
Hannah Sporn of Saranac Lake won each event she competed in, the 100-meter dash, the 200, 400 hurdles and the long jump, at the Section VII track and field qualifier, moving into the state competition.
Mike Castine and Jamie Moore both tallied 11 points for T. Maliniak Masonry as they defeated Adirondack Auto/Adirondack Chevy in City of Plattsburgh Men’s Basketball League action.
Cheryl Meserve had a perfect day at the plate, going 5-for-5 including a home run, as Ticonderoga defeated Madrid-Waddington, 18-1, in the NYSPHSAA softball regional semifinal.
Plattsburgh High’s Brandon Hatch hit a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Hornets a 8-7 comeback victory against Spa Catholic in the NYSPHSAA baseball regional semifinal.
Marijane Ross of Crown Point hit a double, setting up Britney Peters’ game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Heuvelton, 4-3, advancing the Panthers to the Class D final four.
Seton Catholic’s Mary Kate Champagne took first place in the girls’ 3000-meter race, finishing with a time of 9:49.22 in Division II of the NYSPHSAA Outdoor Track and Field championships.
Katelyn Mannix of Beekmantown took a two-shot lead with a six-over-par score of 78 in the first round of the Westfield Insurance Junior PGA Championship in Albany. She then carded an 81 in the final round to advance to the national finals.
Matt LaVarnway hit a three-run double to help lead the Clinton County Mariners to their first win of the season, 9-1, over Granville Legion. Justin Besaw added a triple and Nick Furnia another double.
Kristie Pageau punched in five goals to lead Ed Garrow & Sons to a 12-1 rout of the Blue Barracudas in North Country Women’s Soccer League play.
The Lyon Mountain Miners were led by Jerry Kowalowski with three hits, including a double, in game one of a doubleheader sweep over C.R. Tunes Mudhens, 3-2, while Eric Meachem doubled as well. In game two, Kyle Kowalowski led the Miners, winning 8-1, as he notched three hits and two RBIs. Meachem hit two doubles and Jake Tolosky had two RBIs.
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Saranac was led by Marci Everleth, Erica Buckley and Tianna Gushlaw, who all secured three hits in their 10-4 win over Section X’s Massena in the first round of the state softball playoffs. Buckley whacked a triple as Erin Pangborn and Jessica Jackstadt rapped a double each.
Steve Williams of Plattsburgh moved into first place on Day 2 after weighing in a 11.9 pound lake trout at the 17th Annual Rotary Fishing Classic. He held on to claim the first-place prize the next day.
Tom Neale and Nick Walker combined on the mound for a one-hitter as the Plattsburgh Cardinals took both games of a twinbill against the Clinton Lakers in CVBL action, 13-1 and 10-0.
Katie Meserve went 2-for-4 with an RBI double as Desiree LaPointe punched a two-run triple to lead Ticonderoga to a 6-3 win over Salmon River in the first round of the NYSPHSAA Class C state playoffs.
Moriah’s Tom Gaddor hit a pair of two-run doubles to help the Vikings advance to the Class D final four with a 5-3 win over defending state champion Parishville-Hopkinton.
Nick Fitzsimmons, of AuSable, won his second Whiteface Mountain Uphill Footrace as Nikki Kimball of Elizabethtown shattered her own record and took her fourth straight women’s title.
Mark Burdo and Dennis LaBarge picked up the pitching wins as the Altona Hornets swept the Tupper Lake Tremors in CVBL action, 11-2 and 10-2. Stephen Peryea, Jamie LaBarge and Chris Brunell all rapped two hits in game one, while Todd Lambert notched two in the second match.
Tim Lacount hit a shot with 12 seconds left to lift Diamond Dolls to a 63-61 win over Niles Law/Dry Dock in Peabody’s Summer Basketball League play. Mike Castine led the winners with 13 as Steve Yaeger and Craig Castine tallied 12 and Chris Dubay added 11 points.
Jason Deshaies was named the Plattsburgh State baseball team’s Most Valuable Player, batting .397 and led the team with 10 runs, 23 hits, four doubles, two homers, nine RBIs and three stolen bases.
J.D. Levitt notched his first-ever hole-in-one on the par-3, 168-yard 13th hole at Craig Wood Country Club, leading his team to a one-stroke win.
30 YEARS AGO (1992)
Pete Longley struck out 10 and walked just one in Peru’s 1-0 Division I title victory over Plattsburgh High.
Jen Jarvis smacked a grand slam in the seventh inning to push Northeastern Clinton to a 11-4 win over Ticonderoga, advancing the team further into the Class C playoffs.
Saranac’s Elizabeth Fayette tallied her eighth strikeout to end the game and send the Chiefs to the Class C championship game with a 6-4 win over Northern Adirondack.
Seton Catholic standout Patty McCormick won the New York State High School Track and Field 3000-meter, making her a state champion.
In the Section VII New York State High School tennis qualifier, Chris Peets of Northeastern Clinton won the singles title while the Plattsburgh High duo of Steve Eggleston and Craig Heins secured the doubles competition top spot.
Mark Boule fanned the final 18 batters to lift the Midas Mudhens to a 10-1 win over the Lyon Mountain Miners in CVBL action.
Saranac Lake’s Paul Fobare and Teradon Collins each carded a 43, pacing the Red Storm to a 4-2 win over Northeastern Clinton.
Brett Paepke, Dave Smith and Zeke Perras all led Post 20 with two hits apiece in a twinbill sweep of Granville, 11-4 and 4-2.
Roger Nutt led the 10-and-under set in the weekly summer fun runs at Beekmantown Town Hall.
Plattsburgh High’s Kim Mazurak led the CVAC all-stars, previously qualifying for four events, the 50-, 100- and 500-yard freestyle as well as the 200 freestyle relay.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Peter Ewald scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Peru a 6-5 win over Northeastern Clinton in the Section VII Class B semifinal game.
John Boule of Mount Assumption blasted a two-run homer to send the Mounties to a 3-2 win over Plattsburgh High to meet Peru in the Class B final.
Phil Plotas of Peru picked up the pitching win against Mount Assumption, fanning 11 batters and walking just two during an 8-1 win for the Class B crown.
Lori Wojewodzic tallied three hits and four RBIs in Moriah’s 11-5 win over Saranac during the Class C softball playoffs.
Eileen Roach whacked a three-run home run to open up the game and added an RBI single later to pace Peru in their 10-5 win over Northeastern Clinton in the Section VII Class B title game.
Beekmantown’s Paul LaRock hurled a three-hitter and paced the Eagles to a 5-0 blanking of Saranac in the Section VII Class C final game.
Paul Arnold of Willsboro got the pitching win as he, Rick Provost and Brian King got the hits in the Warriors’ 2-1 victory over Keene Valley for the MVAC title.
Tim McDonough doubled to run in Randy Barcomb in the top of the 12th inning to give Bowl Mart-Barcomb’s a 5-4 win over Redford in CVBL action.
Brian Boyea of Helen’s Eagles hit a fielder’s choice to punch in Gary Muchler, giving the team a 5-4 win over the Lyon Mountain Miners in CVBL play.
Nate Messie rolled a 234 to lead Mountain Valley Insuring to a 12-point win over Ron’s Mobil in the Summer Men’s Classic League at North Bowl Lanes.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)
Don LaRock hit a bases-loaded double and began a five-run Westport run to defeat Schroon Lake, 12-7.
Crown Point’s Jack Harrington fanned 12 Keene Valley batters and smacked a double and single to help his own cause in the Panther’s 9-3 win.
Carol and Tina Troisi, of Chestertown, captured the Section VII title in an upset over 11 sets of tennis.
With a home run, Terry Alexander notched the only hit of a 11-4 Police win over Col. Sanders in little league action.
Rich Camelleri rapped two doubles, including one that scored three runs, to lead Schroon Lake to a 13-11 victory over Long Lake in the Class C baseball finals.
Tom White of Westport was just two outs shy of shutting out Crown Point in the Eagles’ 4-1 win for the Class B championship.
Colonel Sanders’ Dave Pelkey shined at the plate, going 3-for-3 and launching a home run, while also taking the win on the mound in a 9-8 triumph over Firemen in Little League play.
Lyon Mountain Miners’ Carl Rounds had a 5-for-7 performance at-bat, while slugging a two-run home run, beginning a seven-run inning in a 21-2 win over Plattsburgh in the CVBL.
Bob Carpenter and Earl Couture both secured three hits as Brodi’s came from behind to beat G & G Tire, 10-6, in Adirondack Slo-Pitch League action.
Gary Favro had five hits while Bob Mangine, Ross O’Loughlin and Gerald Duquette each rapped four as the Rouses Point Softball Club dominated Bob’s Tastee Freeze, 26-0, in the Lake Champlain Slo-Pitch League.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Plattsburgh High won the Section VII sectional track meet, with a score of 83, led by Fran Wilkens and John Kitchen.
Ron Hadley and Rick Frisbee each had two hits in Westport’s 4-2 win over Schroon Lake for the Mountain and Valley League championship.
Len Rubuaca fanned 14 batters as American Legion downed Beekmantown, 12-2, in a city softball league game.
Behind the 12-strikeout, one-hit pitching of Bobby Petrashune, Lyon Mountain took down Bolton Landing, 12-4. Mike Shusda led the winning offense with three hits in three at-bats. Ronnie Chase, Joe Olivan and Alvin Thompson each secured two hits.
Paul Giroux had a single, double and triple, and nearly a homer but that was instead counted as the double as he forgot to touch third base, in Peru’s 12-3 win over Lake Placid for the Class A sectional title. Joe Owens and Tom Baker both rapped two hits each in the win.
Wally Stone took the win on the bump as Plattsburgh High defeated Our Lady of Victory, 6-1, in the alumni softball championship. Al Rouleau notched two hits and Bob Heins hit a three-run homer to open the game.
Buckey Briquer had two doubles as Grant Dupuy and Bill Durnin each rapped one and Ralph Coryer hit a three-run homer in Cadyville’s 19-2 rout of Dannemora in the Adirondack League.
Dexter Thomas of Rouses Point struck out 13 batters en route to a 7-2 win over Franklyn Center in an International Softball League game. Al LaBlanc led the offense with a home run, double and single in his three turns at bat.
Plattsburgh’s Pine Ridge Bowmen defeated the Willsboro Bow Hunters with a score of 4,077 to 3,944, led by Norman Stage who scored 303 points for the high score of the tournament.
Elton Jodoin secured the win on the mound and helped his own cause with a bases-loaded triple to guide Beekmantown to a 15-6 win over Diamond in city softball league action.
70 YEARS AGO (1952)
Bob Burdo recorded the first no-hit, no-run game in Our Lady of Victory Academy’s history as he tossed a 9-0 win over Chateaugay, striking out 14 batters.
Dick Perry scored on a bases-loaded bunt from Earl Parker to send Mount Assumption to an 11-10 triumph against AuSable Forks.
Plattsburgh Rheingold’s Marv Hendrix hurled a four-hit, 11-2, win over Tupper Lake.
Plattsburgh High captured the Section VII track and field title by half a point, 70 ½- 70, over Lake Placid. The Hornets were led by Warren Munson in the discus and shot put, Wayne Benson in the 880-yard run and Tom Kilfoyle.
Keeseville, behind the three-hit pitching of Vern Chamberlain, defeated Lake Placid, 9-1, to advance to the Section VII Class A finals.
Bill Higgins and Don Clark of Peru led the team to a 8-1 victory over St. Mary’s Academy.
Johnny Smerczynski secured a no-hit, no-run game to pace Plattsburgh Rheingold to a 8-0 blanking of Peru Alumni, while fanning 13 batters.
Gib Darrah of Cadyville went perfect, 4-for-4, at the plate and Phil O’Connell blasted a three-run homer to lead the offensive attack in a 23-3 rout against Peasleeville.
The Plattsburgh Athletics, with two big homers from Ted Solomon and John Morgan, coasted to a 26-1 domination of Fort Ethan Allen.
John Kowalowski stole home in the eighth inning to lead Lyon Mountain to a 6-5 win over Saranac Lake.
