5 YEARS AGO (2017)
Zachary Rainville threw a complete game three-hitter, striking out six, to lead the Clinton County Mariners 14U to a 6-0 win over the Champlain Cougars.
Johnny Cole hit a walk-off line drive up the middle to give the Plattsburgh RedBirds a 3-2 win over the Puerto Rico Islanders in Game One of a doubleheader.
Brantley Marion earned the win on the mound for the Lyon Mountain Miners as Alex Price and Evan Keegan both whacked a double in a 7-0 blanking of Saranac in CVBL action.
Billy Davis led Meron’s Expos with a double to pace his team to an 11-1 rout of the Fourth Ward A’s in CVBL play.
Andrew Bechard launched a triple and later scored on a sac fly by Stephen Peryea, but the Clinton County Mariners fell to the Middletown Cobras, 9-4.
Matt Taylor ripped a two-out double to score Johnny Cole and Raul Shah, leading the Plattsburgh RedBirds to a 7-6 win over the Old Orchard Beach Surge.
Logan Matthews led the Clinton County Mariners on the mound while Izaiah Browne, Luke Carpenter, Dyllon Bougor, Alex Follmer and Keller Kowalowski each had an RBI single and Brady Pennington recorded two in a 11-0 rout of Shrub Oak Post.
Larry Wright won Airborne Speedway’s first-ever Super DIRTcar Series feature, leading 69 laps to win the Northline Utilities 100.
Simeon Marhotta and Nelson Vetter both scored twice to lead Giroux’s Poultry over Kavanaugh Realty, 7-4. Chris O’Connor, Ethan Wood and Ian Spear also scored in the win.
Ethan Garrand, Lucas Bedard, Aiden Surprenant and Jack Bulson all recorded three hits as Sam Bulson and Gabe Sisco hit two apiece in the Champlain Cougars 14U’s 13-11 loss to the Bases Loaded Baseball Academy 13U.
10 YEARS AGO (2012)
Logan Julian went 4-for-4, with two doubles and two RBIs as teammate Izaiah Browne finished with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored as Plattsburgh Little League All-Stars took a 12-4 over Pulaski.
Ben Weightman had a huge game with two home runs, a double and five RBI as the Clinton County Mariners dominated Corning, 16-2, in five innings. Chris Roenbeck also hammered a homer in the win while Brian Latulipe notched two doubles.
The Clinton County Mariners’ Jake Richards and Brandon Rabideau combined on the bump for a no-hitter against the Montreal Rockies for a 15-0 blanking.
Justin Stevens, Quenton Barber and Ryan Meyer each accounted for two hits in the Clinton County Mariners’ 8-2 win over the Montreal Titans 17U.
Tristan Archambault led the offense for Adams Glass, notching a three-run triple, a double and four RBIs in a 7-4 win over the Norfolk Rovers in Senior Babe Ruth baseball action. Joshua Robinson added a double as Austin Medeiros fanned six in the pitching win.
Kyle Sprague went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, including a double, to lead Adams Glass to a 10-2 rout over the Vermont Outlaws in Senior Babe Ruth play.
Robby Knowles threw six shutout innings as the Clinton County Mariners blanked Norfolk Post 925, 10-0. Kasey Favreau hit a two-run triple to get things going on offense, as Will Flynn added a two-run double.
Josh Terry took the lead on a lap 8- restart and won the Aaron’s Renegade 100 by a longshot on Dig Safe NY Night at Airborne Speedway.
The Plattsburgh North Stars, led by quarterback Harry Rascoe who threw for 202 yards along with two touchdown passes and one touchdown run, trounced the Montreal Voyagers, 45-12. Three defenders, Cody Kirlew, Kris Ross and Brandon St. John, all managed to steal a pick.
Jack Tolosky scored the game-winning run to push the Clinton County Junior Mariners to a 5-4 win over the Vermont Jays.
15 YEARS AGO (2007)
Helen Giroux scored four times to pace Giroux’s/Luck Bros past Big D Edward Jones, 5-4, in North Country Women’s Soccer League action. Amy Murphy added the other goal while Amanda Malfer took the win in the net.
Adam Pond went 2-for-2 at bat, while Garrett Hume had a double in Ticonderoga’s 5-3 win over Granville.
Chris Roenbeck drove in the game-winning run and also earned the save on the bump as the Plattsburgh All-Stars squeezed by Massena All-Stars, 3-2, in District 37 Little League action.
James Carter sank his first ever hole-in-one on the seventh hole at The Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh.
Steve Thomas, tallying 32 points, led Applebee’s/Fishfry to a 61-54 win over Rand Hill Painters in a City of Plattsburgh Men’s Basketball League game. Josh Davis led Rand Hill with 18 points.
Megan Crowe scored three times to lead Baxter Mountain Tavern to a 5-2 win over the Blue Barracudas. Mary Fehlner and Lisa Hudson also scored in the victory.
Andrew Price launched a two-run homer while Dylan Lashway hit a three-run bomb to lead the Clinton County Mariners to a 12-1 victory over the Norwood-Norfolk Rovers. Tory Bouyea and Kris Chase each rapped out an RBI single, while Nick Furnia went perfect at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
Joey Painter of Loreman’s/Ormsby’s Royals notched two hits, including a home run to lead his team to a 9-8 triumph over Brockway Mechanical.
Matt Bezio connected for three touchdown passes to Matt St. Clair, Heath Geiser and Treldon James to lead the Lake City Stars to a 35-31 win over the Chateaugay Titans.
Laura Phillips tallied 18 points as M&S Autobody/Cornerstone took down Adirondack Custom Granite, 71-46, in City of Plattsburgh Women’s League action. Amanda Clark added 16 points in the win, while Katrina Garrand had 15.
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Tom Neale won the pitching battle as Nate Durkee launched a two-run homer to make the difference for the Plattsburgh Cardinals in CVBL action as they defeated the Tupper Lake Timberjaxx, 2-0.
Matt Seymour stole three bases to lift Pepsi to a 3-1 win over VFW in Plattsburgh Little League play, while Chris Berry earned the pitching win, striking out 11 and allowing just two hits.
Jason Lapham of Beekmantown won eight of his 10 matches at the National High School Coaches Associations Open Wrestling Championships, earning fifth place in his 112-pound weight class and became the North Country’s first-ever high school wrestling All-American.
Tim LaCount notched a last-second steal and bucket to pace the Diamond Dolls a 82-80 win over Peabody’s in the Peabody’s Summer Basketball League. LaCount finished with 21 points, while Craig Castine led with 24. Steve Yaeger added 18 and Mike Castine had 12.
Alana Kelley scored a hat trick against the Hat Trick as her City Kickers won, 7-1, in North Country Women’s Soccer League action. Kaleen McCool, Shana Kirk, Marcie Kingsbury and Jen Evans all scored goals in the win as well.
Nick Poissant and Jeff Racette both scored to pace MultiMedia Marketing to a 2-0 win over Jeffords Steel in North Country Men’s Soccer League play.
Sheila Locke Preston of Craig Wood Golf Course carded a 77 to secure low gross honors in the July 3 Invitational at Adirondack Golf Club.
Mike Parsons of Plattsburgh sailed Witchcraft to a strong opening leg and held on to the lead to win his first ever Rotary Mayor’s Cup Regatta.
Zach Monroe got the job done on the mound, as well as at the plate with two solo home runs in Pepsi’s 8-4 win over Michigan’s Plus for the Plattsburgh Little League A Division crown. Jared Seymour, who picked up the save, also blasted a solo shot, a double and a single in the win.
Stephen Peryea and Jamie LaBarge combined for eight hits, four homers and 14 RBIs as the Altona Hornets routed the Hi-Falls Grizzlies, 23-9.
30 YEARS AGO (1992)
Mark Savage turned in a time of 17:17 to place first in the weekly Malone Fun Run in the men’s 16-25 division.
Tommie Wilder caught a 39-yard pass from Matt Sames to help the Plattsburgh North Stars get a 6-0 lead, which led to a 28-27 win over the Staten Island Bulldogs. Greg Anderson threw two other touchdowns for the North Stars, one each to James Ziglor and Jerome McCray.
Bob Shields shot a two-under par 142 to win the Flight A championship of the annual Michelob Tournament at Bluff Point. Mary Joyce carded a 69 to win the Ladies’ Flight A.
Ron Laham and Mark Boule of the Midas Mudhens combined for a four-hitter as their team took a 5-2 win over the Peru Well Drillers.
Mike Martin scored twice as Bob Ouimet and Mark McCormick each added a goal, pacing Chateaugay to a 6-2 win over Elizabethtown in North Country Soccer League action.
Chris King doubled and Frank Buksa worked a walk to set up Steve Criss’ double, scoring both to send the Plattsburgh Cardinals over Lowville, 5-3.
Jackie Hoff had three hits, including a triple, to push the Purple past the Fuschia, 14-9, in the City Women’s Softball League all-star game. Tracy Snow accounted for three hits as well, while Cheri Goetcheus, Angie Richards, Peggy DiOrio, Holly Begot, Stevie Holmes and Josie Gilroy added two apiece.
Lorrie Cartier edged out Linda Lauzon by one second, for a 21:08 time, to record the top time for females in the weekly Malone Fun Run.
Steve Coryea was 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a grand slam that gave Meyer Video the 10-4 winning lead over Michigan’s Plus, in Little League action. Chris Burdo earned the pitching win, and while at-bat, homered and singled with three RBIs to help his own cause.
Greg Boulrice slammed a two-run homer to give the Altona Hornets a 2-0 win over the Norfolk Rovers in Northern Valley Baseball League action. The Hornets split the doubleheader.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Frank Miller allowed just three hits in Post 20’s win over Hudson Falls in the Glens Falls Baseball Tournament. On offense, Jim Anctil, Robbie Calkins and Steve Welch all rapped out two hits.
Bob Jock and Todd Lamere both scored twice, pacing Lyon Mountain to a 6-1 win over Keeseville in North Country Soccer League play.
Saranac standout Linda J. Ryan was selected as a member of the Adirondack Region women’s basketball team, competing in the Open Division of the Empire State Games.
John Zerrahn got the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts as Steve Stanley scored three runs, leading the AuSable Forks Spirits to a 6-2 win over Helen’s Eagles in CVBL play.
Bowl Mart/Barcomb’s had 13 hits total, with Dale Hawksby connecting for three as Rob McDonough and Fred Letourneau each rapped out two en route to a 12-3 romp of Plattsburgh in a CVBL matchup.
Rick Duprey of the Peru/Ormsby’s Well Drillers led the team’s offensive attack with four hits, including one double, in a 13-3 victory over the Altona Blues in CVBL action. Don Duprey added two more, with a two-run home run and four RBIs. Marty Collins picked up the pitching win.
St. John’s was represented well at the Empire Games track & field competitions, with coach Gayle Giambruno and former standout student Kathy Brandell qualifying for the games. Locals Cass Pearl, Suzy Klein, Susan Kelly and Colleen Brogowski qualified as well.
Bob Buckley of Dannemora recorded a hole-in-one at the Saranac Inn Golf Course, using an eight-iron on the par three, 120-yard third hole.
Barry Burdo led King’s to a 10-9 victory over Bay View in Little League playoff action, going 2-for-3 at the plate.
Mike Shene and AJ Brohinsky of American Legion combined for a no-hitter against Pepsi, 5-1, in the first of a best-of-three series in the Plattsburgh Little League playoffs.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)
Scott Yakey allowed just three hits through seven innings as he fanned nine to lead Plattsburgh to a 13-3 rout of Arlington, Mass. in the semi-final of the Plattsburgh Invitational Junior American Legion baseball tournament.
West Plattsburgh’s Roy Latour had three hits as Ricky McCorry whacked two doubles and a homer en route to a 17-5 win over Keeseville in Pony League baseball action.
Robert Beebe of West Plattsburgh recorded his first ever hole-in-one at the Hemmingford Golf Club, in Quebec, on the par three, 125-yard third hole.
Gary DeCoste slammed a homer and two more hits, leading Town Tavern to a 7-5 win over Bob’s Tastee Freeze in Lake Champlain Slo Pitch League play. Gene Darling added three hits in the win.
Brian Bouyea, making his first start at 15-years-old for Post 20, threw a two-hitter, leading the American Legion to a 10-1 triumph over Plattsburgh in CVBL action.
Willie Valenze of Rouses Point carded a 47 and Gil Brunell of Plattsburgh a 79 in their respective divisions to take home top prizes in the 20th Annual Elks Fred Lovell Golf Tournament at the North Country Club.
Dan Bridges and Bernie Griffiths, both of Plattsburgh, finished eighth and tenth, respectively, in a Northern NASCAR circuit race at the Plattsburgh International Raceway.
John Neyenhouse hit a three-run home run to pace Peru in their 7-3 win over Plattsburgh in CVBL play. Steve Lorry got the win on the mound.
Linda Shanty won three first-place ribbons in the 23rd Annual Dannemora Riding & Driving Club Horse Show. Pam Chamberlain, Glenn Palmer, Bill Filion, John Bertrand and Jim Wright all took home two top spots.
Debbie Dumas of Ellenburg took the win on the mound in a 17-16 win over Sciota, with Donna Dumas and Debbis Cayea both recording two doubles each.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Joe Staves of The Ubl and Adams team struck out 16 Plattsburgh Lanes batters en route to a 10-2 win.
Evelyn Blair launched a home run as Rugar Street Babe Ruth Girls took a 33-18 win over West Plattsburgh. Diane Branhan secured the pitching win.
Champlain’s Ed Keddy hurled a two-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over West Chazy in Clinton County Little League action.
Gordon Coryer pitched the Lions Club to a 6-1 victory over Nitzi’s with eight strikeouts and just four hits. On offense, he hit two doubles while teammate John Carpenter slammed a three-run homer.
Jim O’Connell blasted a home run as Baker defeated Loan, 12-0, in Little League action. Gary Turner picked up the pitching win, allowing just two hits in the shutout.
Denney Connick ripped a home run in the first inning for Beekmantown and Tom Sears went a perfect 3-for-3 at bat as they defeated Chazy, 7-3, in a Clinton County Babe Ruth League game.
Billy Cox tallied three hits as Merkel’s took down Army, 13-9, in American League Babe Ruth play. Tom Adams, Mark Stetz and Jim Carr all rapped two hits apiece.
Bob Beauchemin threw a no-hit, no-run game as Redford romped North Plattsburgh, 18-0, in a Clinton County Babe Ruth matchup.
Scott Sumbler managed three of his team’s six hits, pacing Paint to a 13-2 rout over Stone in an American Little League game. He also earned the pitching win, striking out eight batters and walking none.
Joe Russell and Phil Dubuque both had two hits as Deliri topped Copeland, 6-4, with Gary Leavine striking out six for the pitching win.
70 YEARS AGO (1952)
Benny Jock launched a three-run home run and earned the win on the mound as Au Sable Forks defeated Morrisonville, 8-7 in Champlain Valley League baseball.
Jim Coryer, who took the win on the mound, led Peru Alumni to a 6-5 victory over Fourth Ward with three hits.
Bloomingdale edged out Cadyville, 5-4, as Benny Benware secured the pitching win with 11 strikeouts.
Len Kelly hurled a one-hitter as Schier’s Cardinals took down the undefeated Lido, 17-1 in City Softball League action.
Winners of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club contest included James Patnode of Champlain with a brown trout, Carl Gioiosa of Plattsburgh for the rainbow trout, Albert Durocher of Plattsburgh for the walleyed pike and Richard Erah of Cadyville with a northern pike.
Andy Delorme secured the pitching win, allowing only three hits, as Peru downed Au Sable Forks, 9-1 in Champlain Valley League baseball play. Ed Gouche led the offensive attack with four hits in five trips to the plate, including a seventh inning home run.
Dick Connors threw a no-hitter as Peru defeated Keeseville, 9-0, in a Clinton County Junior League matchup.
Korina Restaurant, led by Dutch Decker’s triple, notched a win over Salvation Army, 7-4, in City Softball League action.
Bill Bradshaw, on his 21st birthday, threw the Plattsburgh Athletics to a 5-0 blanking over Farnham. Mike Di Angelis, Corby Wolfe and Jim Meyer led on offense, with Meyer blasting a three-run homer.
Cadyville, led by Doug Shelters’ triple and Tom Ryan’s two-run single in the 15th inning, fought to a 11-8 win over West Chazy.
