5 YEARS AGO (2017)
Josh Martinez led the Plattsburgh RedBirds’ offensive attack with two triples, two runs scored and three RBIs in the team’s 10-2 win over Old Orchard Beach. Christian Nazario-Crus and Damian Boyum also had two hits each.
Zachery Breen threw a complete game on the bump as the Plattsburgh RedBirds took game one of a split twinbill against the Puerto Rico Islanders, 9-2 and 4-5.
Mike Perrotte passed on the outside of turn 4 of lap-20 to send himself to victory at the Egglefield Ford 358 Modified race at Airborne Park Speedway.
D’Aundray Van Slyke blasted a three-run homer to top off a huge four-run fifth inning, leading the Plattsburgh RedBirds to a 6-4 win over Puerto Rico.
Former Plattsburgh State women’s hockey standout Shannon Stewart was selected by the Toronto Furies as the 23rd overall pick in the fourth round of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League Draft.
Yordany Salva whacked a walk-off single that drove in the winning run to push the Plattsburgh RedBirds to a 10-9, 13-inning victory over the Old Orchard Beach Surge. The RedBirds also won game two, giving themselves a 2-0 lead in the Empire Professional Baseball League championship series.
Grant Black earned the pitching win as the Plattsburgh RedBirds captured the Empire Professional Baseball League championship, 7-4, in their inaugural season.
David Gilbert scored the game-winner in overtime to lift Clinton Community to a 2-1 win over Jamestown Community College in men’s soccer action.
Jay LePage recorded his second hole-in-one at Bluff Point Golf Resort in Plattsburgh on the 166-yard, par 3, fifth hole with a 7-wood.
Kirsten Villemaire notched a hat trick to pace Beekmantown to a 5-1 win over Plattsburgh High in the Chazy Soccer Tournament. Avery Durgan scored the Eagles’ other two goals and Jhenna Trombley tallied three assists.
10 YEARS AGO (2012)
Jon Parks was the top overall finisher with a time of 1:16:28 at the YTri at Point Au Roche State Park, while Cassie Stellars, who finished at 1:43:13, was the top female finisher.
Kyle Kowalowski launched a grand slam to lead the Lyon Mountain Miners to a 9-5 win over the Airborne Speedway Padres in Champlain Valley Baseball League play.
The Ronnie’s Michigan team, consisting of Ken Mousseau, Tom Wyand, Bill Meconi and Mike O’Connor, posted the loss gross score in the 19th Annual ARC Foundation Golf Tournament at Adirondack Golf and Country Club.
David Waldron, of the Lyon Mountain Miners, helped to pace his team to a 9-5 win over the Airborne Speedway Padres in the CVBL championship game, while also earning the playoff Most Valuable Player honors.
Harry Rascoe threw three touchdowns and ran another one in as the Plattsburgh North Stars defeated the Vermont Ice Storm, 41-21.
Ryan Buck recorded his first ever hole-in-one at the Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh, using a 9-iron on the par-3, 7th hole.
Barton VanLeuvan carded a 68 to take the opening-round lead in the Men’s Championship Flight at the North Country Golf Club championships, while Caroline Hayes led the way for the women’s side with a 75.
Jamie Davison scored twice as Jordan Knight and Matt Leta added a goal apiece in Clinton Community College’s 4-2 win over Onondaga in their season opener.
Adam Goldfarb secured a hat trick as the Beekmantown Eagles exploded for a 9-1 win over Plattsburgh High in the opening round of the Frankie Garrow Memorial Tournament. Austin Burl added two more goals while Pawandeep Singh, Zach Brockway, Brenden Carnright and Austin Proper each tallied one.
Elizabethtown-Lewis’ Kylee Cassavaugh scored twice and Katie Decker once to lift the Lions to a 3-2 win over AuSable Valley in the AuSable Valley Tournament.
15 YEARS AGO (2007)
Shane Perrotte sent a ball down the right-field line to score Joel Siskavich in the Hockey Plus Padres’ 4-3 win over the Plattsburgh Cardinals, in game one of the Champlain Valley Baseball League championship series.
The Rednex captured a 88-83 win over T. Maliniak Masonry to win the City of Plattsburgh Men’s Basketball League title, with Anthony Williams exploding for 39 points to lead the way. Wilson Navarro added 18 points while Travis Gorham tossed in 16 and Ricky McCann tallied 13.
Plattsburgh High alum completed the Y-Tri in 1:22:43 for the first place overall finish, while Jenny Goff was the top female finisher with a 1:34:22 time.
Tom Neale picked up two victories on the mound as the Plattsburgh Cardinals swept the Hockey Plus Padres, 2-1 and 8-1, to win their second straight Champlain Valley Baseball League championship.
Courtney Coryea poured in 24 points as LB Enterprise/Lamberton Construction secured a spot in the City of Plattsburgh Women’s Basketball League championship game with a 70-36 romp of Adirondack Custom Granite. Alex Forey added 17 points as Kari Garrand had 13 and Rachel Coryea tallied 11.
Todd Ashline pitched a shutout, leading Dunkin Donuts/Foster’s to a 12-0 win over Muddawgs in the Adirondack Slo-Pitch Softball League. Mike Rushford led the offense with two home runs and four RBIs.
John Southwick was the star of the show, rapping out three hits, including two homers, and six RBIs to help rally Northern Corridor to a 13-7 win over Norm Baker & Sons in Adirondack Slo-Pitch League A Division action.
Josh Mesec was the overall winner of the Bud 5K Cross Country & BBQ event at Point Au Roche, also winning the 10-19 male category.
Rick Lamberton tallied three hits as he earned the win on the mound for Jreck Subs’ 11-1 romp of Filion’s, in Adirondack Slo-Pitch League play. Wally Pulsifer added four hits, Zach Latinville had three along with four RBI and Walter Lapan launched a home run.
Jamie LaBarge belted a three-run home to lead R.S. Forgette/Morrow’s to a 14-2 triumph over Prowlers in Adirondack Slo-Pitch playoff action. Bob Matthews, Jason Mayette, Stacey Peryea, Dylan Lashway, Jon Wood and Fred Porter all rapped out two hits to contribute to the win.
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Moose Lodge’s Kevin Jessey lined a two-out, bases-loaded single to lift the team to a 10-9 victory over Police in the Plattsburgh Babe Ruth semifinals. He also notched a double, along with Mike Murnane, who pitched the first seven innings, but Billy Davis earned the win on the bump by throwing a scoreless eighth.
Cory Lawyer ran for 105 yards and a touchdown with just seven carries while quarterback Chris Trombley threw and ran one in in the Lake City Stars’ 24-15 win over the Schenectady Metro Magic.
Stephen Peryea led Altona’s offensive attack with three hits, including a three-run home run, a solo shot and an RBI single in the Hornets’ 8-3 win over the Plattsburgh Cardinals in CVBL play.
Joe Kowalowski allowed just two runs, six hits and fanned 10 batters as Elks Lodge edged out Moose Lodge, 4-2, in the Plattsburgh Babe Ruth League best-of-three championship series.
Nikki Lopez scored the game-winning goal to lead the Cobble Hill Flames to a 2-1 win over Elm Tree Inn in North Country Women’s Soccer League play. Jessica Warner booted the other goal while Jamie Mitchell took the win in the net.
Tony Burl notched 21 points, Jeremy Schneider had 19 and Mark Rabideau added 17 to lead Maliniak Masonry to a 71-63 win over All Seasons in Peabody’s Summer Basketball League action.
Steve St. Clair returned two pick-sixes as the Lake City Stars rolled to a 34-7 win over the Mohawk Valley Vikings in New York Amateur Football League action.
Nick DuBray tallied two triples and four RBIs in the Lyon Mountain Miners’ 13-5 win over the Altona Hornets in the CVBL championship game, and was also chosen as the playoffs’ Most Valuable Player.
Matt King and Mary Lou Zaferakis won the Men’s and Women’s A Flights in the Annual Adirondack Golf & Country Club Championships, with scores of 74 and 77, respectively.
Matt Slattery teamed with his brother, Mark Slattery, to win the Men’s Open at the North Country Tennis Association Doubles Tournament at Plattsburgh State, and then joined his sister Anne Slattery to win the Mixed Championship.
30 YEARS AGO (1992)
Randy Quayle took down Bruce Beckstead, 6-3, 6-4, in the finals to win the Men’s A title in the North County Tennis Association championships. Cindy Baker won the Women’s A title with a solid, 6-1, 6-2 win over Anne Slattery.
Steve Martin turned in a time of 21:33 to win a weekly time trial competition at Point Au Roche. Charlie Mitchell finished second and Vaughn Joslyn took third place.
Johnny Amell hit for the cycle, leading Norm Baker & Sons to a 16-3 win over McGee’s in Adirondack Slo-Pitch League play.
Bobby McCorry and Jim Davison both rapped three hits, pacing Garceau’s to a 19-2 rout over S&S Unlimited in Adirondack Slo-Pitch action.
Steve O’Hearn notched a 54:08 time to take top honors in the Lake Placid Mini-Triathlon, which featured 400-yard swim, 12-mile bike ride and three mile run.
Frank Trudeau went perfect, 3-for-3, at the plate while driving in two runs to pace Post 1619 to a 5-4 win over Wells Siding, sweeping the best-of-five A Division playoff in the Adirondack Slo-Pitch League. Marty Collins and Jeff Roussel also rapped out two hits each while Ernie Rock earned the win on the mound.
Lenny Favro, Charlie Stone, Dave Jenkins and Bob Fuller each tallied two hits as Jenkins Insurance secured a 9-5 win over Hackett’s Plumbing & Heating in Adirondack Slo-Pitch League play.
Denise Simard blasted a two-run triple to pace Chazy over French Connection, 12-6, in a Women’s City Softball League game. Betsy Trombley and Erin Casey rapped three hits each while Yvette Pageau, Donna Dixon, Lee Brandon and Simard all had two apiece.
Keith Mitchell of the Plattsburgh North Stars intercepted a pass in the third quarter, returning it for a 45-yard touchdown, leading the team to a 25-14 win over the Twin County Vikings in Empire Football League action.
Defending Bluff Point Club champion Tom Raville moved into the semifinals against George Bouyea after defeating Dan Girard on the last hole.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Tammy Carpenter blasted a three-run homer and winning pitcher Cathy Phillips added a solo shot as Chazy women’s softball team took down Gin Mill out of Oneida, 12-11, in the championship game of the Second Annual Vikings Slo-Pitch softball tournament.
Larry Barcomb earned the pitching win for Ellenburg as Leo Miller, Danny Harris and Jim Miller all ripped base hits to tie up the game and eventually win it over J&B/Pellerin’s, 4-2.
Brenda Darrah of Leavitt’s Potato Bugs limited Vinnie’s Vamps to just four hits in a 15-3 romp to advance to the Saranac Lake Women’s Softball League finals. Robin Hogan, Cindy Bombard, Ann Pillis and Joanne Marshall all tallied three hits apiece.
8-Post Tavern dominated Rushford Trucking, 21-0, with help from Robin Bouyea and winning pitcher Mike Rascoe, who both rapped out four hits.
Randy Quayle and Chris Lussi took home the top honors in the 6th Annual Press-Republican North Country Tennis Tournament. Charlie Lodge won the senior men’s title and Tom Brown won the juniors.
Kevin Bushey launched a home run in Latinville’s 8-0 blanking of Butcher Block in Adirondack Slow Pitch League action. Tom Latinville, Jeff Roussel and Bob McCorry all added triples to support Ben Hailey on the mound.
Brian Manning had three hits, including a double and triple, while Roger Doster picked up the pitching win as Sara-Placid Liquors defeated Blue Line, 4-1.
John Upham was the key on both offense and defense in the Gassmen’s 3-2 win over Moody’s Sunoco in the Larry Doyle Baseball League playoffs. He struck out 10 and allowed just four hits on the mound while going two-for-four and scoring the winning run on offense.
Plattsburgh Police, behind the three-hit, 10 strikeout pitching of Keith Sullivan, worked to a 4-0 shutout over Mama Mia’s in City Babe Ruth playoff action.
Peru’s Gary Butler and AuSable Forks’ John Steffy both blasted two home runs in their Champlain Valley Baseball League championship playoff opener, but Peru came up with the 12-4 win in the end.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)
Brothers Jim, John and Tom Shutts combined for six of the Ellenburg Eagles’ eight hits in their 13-2 rout over Post 20 in CVBL play.
Pete Proctor earned the pitching win with 10 fanned batters and just two scattered hits in Beekmantown’s 9-2 victory over Cumberland Head in Pony League action.
Stu Harrison and George Bouyea Jr. carded rounds of 36 and 38 for an 18-hole team total of 74, winning the scratch division of the Two-Man Best Ball Golf Tournament at Bluff Point.
Jean Paul Cabana secured his first victory at Plattsburgh International Raceway as he upset the circuit’s hottest driver, Bob Dragon.
Barry Rock went 2-for-2 and took the mound win while Mark Rewell added a homer as West Plattsburgh doubled up South Plattsburgh, 14-7, in Little League action.
Charlie Kowalowski smacked a two-run double, punching in Carl Rounds for the winning run as the Lyon Mountain Miners took a 5-4 win over Peru in CVBL play.
Happy LaMare notched a 41 to take top honors in Class A during a Ladies Day competition at Bluff Point Golf Club. Anita Rubado won Class B and Midge Glenn captured Class C.
In Dannemora’s 17-2 rout of Morrisonville in the Senior Girls playoff semifinal, Jane Canning earned the pitching win as Sue Buckley and Brenda Malone both rapped doubles.
Mary Davis hit a grand slam as Maria Johnson and Pam Gordon went 6-for-6 at the plate, pacing PAFB to a 24-11 win over Dannemora in Babe Ruth Girls action.
Condo’s jumped to a 15-5 win over the Red Lyon in the Gentlemen’s Slo-Pitch finals, aided by Bruce Stevens’ home run. Bob Mehan, Al Daniela, Gordie Coryer and Jim Wells paced the 23-hit offensive attack as Rob Collins secured the pitching win.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Scott Sumbler threw a three-hitter as CV Paint defeated Plattsburgh Stone, 12-1, in an American Little League game. Mike Flynn, Mark Vanhenvercwin, John Harnett and Dick Bleau each rapped out two hits in the win.
Mike Lopez pitched his second no-hitter of the season, with 12 strikeouts and one walk, leading Keeseville to a 5-0 win over Lyon Mountain in Clinton County Little League action.
Winning pitcher Wally Stone contributed on both sides of the ball as Diamond National defeated Deliri, 6-2, in City League action. He struck out three and whacked a two-run double in the victory.
Evelyn Blair hit a homer and Nancy Wallace rapped four hits as Elks Rugar St. defeated Beekmantown, 26-12, in girls softball action.
Bob Bedard pitched a three-hitter as Lash shut out Bay View, 7-0, in American Little League play. He struck out four and walked two as Larry Wells rapped out a triple and Bill Pearsall a double.
Bob Bruno won the Sportsmen feature as Don Hayes took the Road feature at Airborne Park.
In YMCA basketball league play, Tom Loughan led the Johnnies to a 63-31 win over the Hosers with 20 points. Bob Lamare followed with 12 points.
Miles Huckeba threw a one-hitter, leading Schuyler Falls to a 15-4 victory over Dannemora in a Clinton County Babe Ruth game. Terry Bruno and Brian Huckeba each had four hits, including a double each, in the win.
Richard Buskey of Newell’s rolled a high single game of 222 in the Wednesday Nite Hawks League while Arnold Mousseau of Cathy’s bowled a high tripe of 522. Truella Carpenter of the Leona’s Beauty Shop team bowled a high single and triple game, 205 and 495, for the ladies side.
Jack Ferrara knocked a homer to lead Diamond National to a 3-0 win over GD-A in a city softball matchup.
70 YEARS AGO (1952)
Al Sunderville notched a double, Emmett Grieg smacked a triple and John Davidson homered as the Champlain College All-Stars defeated Lido Club in an exhibition softball game, 6-5. Vince Episcopio took the pitching win.
Charles Brown recorded a no-hit, no-run shutout to lead the Plattsburgh Dodgers past the Plattsburgh Royals, 9-0, in junior circuit baseball.
Kevin O’Connor slammed two homers to left field to pace the Plattsburgh A’s in their 5-3 triumph over the Malone Flames.
Charles Andrews Jr. struck out 14 of 15 batters faced in the South Plattsburgh Giants’ 2-0 win over Woods Mills.
Gary Martineau launched two home runs in a Lido Club victory over Korina, 14-9, in City Softball League play.
Behind the one-hit pitching of Leroy Tyndall, the Hornets romped the Saints, 10-3, in a Clinton County Junior League match. Clayton Defayette slammed a two-run homer to lead the offense.
Milt Rockwell worked a walk and stole the rest of the bases to score, leading Lido to a 4-0 blanking over Scheiers in City Softball action.
With a home run from Rodney Brunelle and a triple from Bernard Momot, Dannemora worked to a 2-0 victory over Keeseville in a County Grasshopper League game.
Roger Tolosky tallied five hits in his seven times at bat, collecting one triple, two doubles and two singles to lead Lyon Mountain to a 10-3 win over Rheingold. His brother, Pickles Tolosky, notched a triple and three singles in the win.
Behind the six-hit pitching of Tom Tewksbury, the Plattsburgh A’s secured a 3-0 win over the St. Albans Giants in Northern Baseball League action. Bob Koperwhats and Jim Meyers both singled in the win, while Ted Solomon and Jack Vail each rapped a bunt hit.
