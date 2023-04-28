As the month of April comes to a close, it's a good time to have a brief look back at some other memorable moments and headlines from this month across the past 100 years of North Country Sports:
Five years ago (2018)
“Plattsburgh State names Chris Taylor next head coach of men’s soccer” (4/05/18)
“Plattsburgh State Cheerleaders hold first ever cheerleading showcase fundraiser, at Memorial Hall” (4/06/18)
“Saranac Lake Athletic Director Eric Bennett recognized as outstanding Athletic Administrator” (4/13/18)
“Adirondack Engineers gear up for World Robotics Challenge” (4/20/18)
“Peru, Ticonderoga win matches on opening day of CVAC Golf Season” (4/25/18)
“NACS scores 15 runs to beat Plattsburgh in softball thriller, 15-13” (4/25/18)
10 years ago (2013)
“Kylee Cassavaugh sets NYS career stolen base record at 130 for Elizabethtown-Lewis Softball” (4/20/13)
“Frank Trudeau earns 100th career win as Saranac baseball coach” (4/20/13)
“Tori Trim strikes out 15 in Saranac win over NACS in softball” (4/21/13)
“AuSable Valley freshman Kyle Hart medals in first career varsity golf match on opening day of CVAC season” (4/25/13)
“Buffalo Wild Wings coming to Consumer Square announced” (4/25/13)
“Cieara Duquette hits walk-off homerun for Plattsburgh to beat Saranac, 4-3” (4/28/13)
50 years ago (1973)
“Gregory Supply upends MTL Penthouse, 94-83, to win eighth annual PBA Basketball Tournament” (4/1/73)
“Rouses Point Raiders choose Roger Nolette as new hockey club president” (4/2/1973)
“A.L. uses DH for first time in MLB history” (4/6/1973)
“Bill Finney scores 70 for Crown Point Rangers in quarterfinal of Hague Basketball Tournament” (4/6/1973)
“Dan Verkey named to All-SUNYAC team for men’s basketball” (4/7/73)
“Tommy Aaron wins 1973 Masters Tournament over Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus” (4/10/73)
“Beekmantown scouts race in pinewood derby” (4/11/73)
“PSU men’s soccer team leaves for 14-day tour of England” (4/11/73)
“Ticonderoga’s Old Timers set new Elks bowling record” (4/14/73)
“Peru sweeps in outdoor track and field opener” (4/16/73)
“Rangers secure spot in Stanley Cup Finals, face Montreal Canadiens” (4/25/73)
100 years ago (1923)
“MLB begins to release spitball pitchers” (4/02/23)
“Saranac Lake barred from ADK baseball league due to lack of field” (4/05/23)
“Fox Hills Highlanders finish season as winner of Plattsburgh’s southside basketball league” (4/05/23)
“Plattsburgh falls to Morrison in preliminary round of Eastern Basketball Championship at Glens Falls” (4/06/23)
“Walter B. Wyman of Crown Point elected President of Lake Champlain Fish and Game Club’ (4/07/23)
“Malone announces representation in New York State Central Railroad League” (4/11/23)
“Albany defeats Plattsburgh in YMCA Bowling League Finals in Johnstown” (4/16/23)
“Barracks set for army bouts in Friday fight night” (4/20/23)
