Zayas, Harrica leading NYSPHSAA through unprecedented times

PLATTSBURGH — Like everyone else in 2020, two veteran New York State Public High School Athletic Association officials have had an unexpected year, to say the least.
For Dr. Robert Zayas, the organization’s executive director since 2012 who worked for New Mexico’s high school athletics conference equivalent for 10 years before that, the last five months or so have been almost entirely new ground.
“There’s no comparison whatsoever,” Zayas said. “My definition of worst-case scenario has continued to be redefined over the last five months.”
The closest example he could come up with was a one-week season delay in 2009 at his New Mexico job due to the swine flu, but even that couldn’t compare.
“That was a major ordeal at the time,” Zayas said. “This is the same situation multiplied by a hundred.”
NOTHING EASY
For NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica, whose two-year term is set to run out Sept. 1, the summer didn’t go quite as planned, either.
“I was looking forward to turning over the gavel and riding off into the sunset, and instead, I’ve kind of ridden off into the perfect storm,” Harrica said. “It put a new focus on what (NYSPHSAA) officers had to do.”
Part of that focus was making the emergency decisions to postpone and then cancel the winter season state championships, canceling the spring season as a whole and delaying the fall season while canceling its championships.
COVID-19 TASK FORCE
Harrica helped make those decisions as a part of NYSPHSAA’s COVID-19 task force, which was developed in mid-May.
“Decisions are having to be made, not even on a weekly or daily basis, but sometimes an hourly basis,” Zayas said. “It’s certainly a challenge.”
Harrica said that as the chairperson for the task force, he also assisted in appointing its members, a challenge in itself in terms of making sure to include as many viewpoints as possible.
Those viewpoints included a district superintendent from BOCES, high school principals, superintendents, athletic directors and more
“We had to narrow the focus of the group to be able to look at what we could do if and when we have athletics, what it may look like, and what are the possible scenarios,” Harrica said.
EASING INTO MATTERS
The decision to delay the fall season until Sept. 21, at the earliest, was largely made to give schools a chance to establish an academic presence during this unpredictable time before throwing sports into the mix.
“Getting the students back academically and interacting with teachers is what’s most important,” Harrica said. “We knew we needed to at least give the schools time to figure out what that new world is going to look like in their districts.”
While reaction to these decisions from parents, students and schools alike has been mixed, NYSPHSAA leadership is content with the plans they have laid out.
“You can’t expect to make decisions of this magnitude and not expect it to be mixed,” Zayas said. “In any role of leadership, if you’re not willing to get criticized, you might want to find a new line of work.”
CONTINUING TO PLAN
Zayas said he was working on a document regarding updated COVID-19 safety protocols as he spoke to the Press-Republican, but final word on going ahead with the season still needs to come from the state, as the state department of health’s “Interim Guidance for In-Person Instruction” states that interscholastic athletics are on hold until further notice.
“So much right now, as to whether we’re able to start fall sports, is contingent on guidance from the (state) department of health,” Zayas said.
Regardless, both officials hammered home the fact that so much of the process going forward will be in reacting to how things surrounding the pandemic change.
“You have to be very visionary and flexible in your thinking because circumstances can change overnight,” Harrica said. “I think that the governor has done an excellent job of moving things forward when slowly reopening, but what is the new normal going to look like? I don’t think anybody can foresee that.”
