Yellowjackets upset Moriah boys; NAC girls fall to St. Lawrence

POTSDAM — It was not a good day for Section VII basketball teams in Potsdam, Wednesday.
The Moriah boys and Northern Adirondack girls both suffered losses in NYSPHSAA Class C sub-regionals.
The Vikings, the top-ranked team by the New York State Sportswriters Association, fell to Section X's Madrid-Waddington, 68-52, and St. Lawrence topped the Bobcats, 44-42.
BOYS
MADRID-WADDINGTON 68
MORIAH 52
The Vikings tried to close the gap, but it proved to be too much.
A Yellowjackets' lead that ballooned to as many as 20 was cut to seven by Moriah in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings could not get any closer.
An inauspicious start from Moriah set the tone for the entire game.
"(Madrid-Waddington) played really well," Vikings coach Brian Cross said. "We missed a couple easy ones early on, and that kind of set the tone for the game.
"Our kids made a late run to get it to seven and ran out of gas. We gave a lot of effort just to get it to seven."
Trent Lashua (19), Drew Harmer (16) and Kyle Stoner (13) all hit double digits to lead the upset-minded Yellowjackets.
Moriah finished its season at 19-1.
"We have nothing to hang our heads about," Cross said. "If someone had told me we would go 19-1, I would have taken it. We won our section, and we accomplished a lot.
"Our kids are tough, and this game showed it. They are not going to give up. We did not play great defense or offense, but we still competed."
Maddox Blaise piled up 24 points for Moriah, while Rowan Swan, Bryce Sprague and Will Rohrer all scored eight.
"Maddox played exceptionally well," Cross said. "I give Braden (Swan) a lot of credit. He played on a real bad sprained ankle, and Mike Rollins played on a bad ankle as well.
"Our kids showed a lot of heart."
—
Madrid-Waddington 68, Moriah 52
Moriah (52)
Hanchett 0-0-0, R. Swan 3-1-8, Diehl 0-0-0, Olcott 0-0-0, M. Demarias 0-0-0, Blaise 10-4-24, Spring 0-0-0, Petro 0-0-0, B. Swan 0-0-0, Sprague 2-3-8, R. Demarias 0-0-0, Rohrer 4-0-8, Lewis 0-0-0, Hammond 0-0-0, Rollins 2-0-4. Totals: 21-8-52.
Madrid-Waddington (68)
D. Harmer 4-0-8, Froats 0-0-0, Kingston 0-0-0, N. Beldock 0-0-0, C. Beldock 2-0-4, Murphy 0-0-0, Corclova 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Odendahl 0-0-0, B. Harmer 6-0-16, Arquiett 0-0-0, Lashua 9-1-19, Lepage 0-0-0, Morgan 2-2-6, Stoner 5-3-13, Cordwell 1-0-2. Totals: 29-6-68.
Halftime- Madrid-Waddington, 28-16.
3 point goals- Madrid-Waddington (4) B. Harmer 4. Moriah (2) R. Swan, Sprague.
GIRLS
ST. LAWRENCE 44
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 42
Marissa McLean scored the go-ahead bucket with just under 30 seconds left, and the Larries were able to hold off the Bobcats.
Northern Adirondack had two separate possessions to try and even the score in the fourth.
The Bobcats turned the ball over with 5.8 seconds left, and Northern Adirondack could not manage to intentionally foul St. Lawrence before time expired.
"When they were taking the ball out of bounds, our goal was to not let them get the ball in," Bobcats coach Dennis Labarge said. "We did a good job and forced them to take a timeout when they tried to get the ball in the first time.
"The ball did get in on the second one, and one of our girls took a swing to try and get a foul, but she missed. We just did not have the gas to chase them down the stretch."
McLean finished with a game-high 24 points and propelled the comeback for the Larries.
Northern Adirondack led by as many as eight at one time but could not fend off St. Lawrence.
"It was a game of runs, and we were on the wrong end at the end of it," LaBarge said. "The girls fought real hard."
Kira Labarge scored a team-high 20 points for the Bobcats, and Alexis Belrose totaled 12.
Northern Adirondack had a slim 26-25 lead going into the fourth quarter before momentum swings took place left and right.
Down the stretch, the momentum went in favor of the Larries.
"We played good defense until the last couple minutes," Dennis Labarge said. "Either we got tired, they figured us out or it was a little of both.
"Overall, we were looking to shoot the jumper when we should have drove, and we drove when we should have shot the jumper. We were out of sync on offense."
Kira LaBarge, Anna Brown and Brynne Gilmore were the Bobcats' three seniors.
Dennis LaBarge considered Northern Adirondack's season a success.
"We are happy with our season," he said. "We were 17-6. We were a couple points away from going to the regional game. It's tough to lose, and it's tough to lose in the last few minutes after having the lead.
"But we finished the season strong and won a sectional title. That's a great success."
—
St. Lawrence 44, Northern Adirondack 42
Northern Adirondack (42)
M. LaBarge 2-0-4, I. Gilmore 2-1-5, Belrose 5-1-12, Poupore 0-0-0, Lambert 0-0-0, B. Gilmore 0-0-0, Peryea 0-1-1, Lawrence 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, K. LaBarge 9-2-20, Charland 0-0-0, Vanvalkenburg 0-0-0. Totals: 18-5-42.
St. Lawrence (44)
Lemiux 2-0-5, Moreau 2-0-4, Yandoh 4-1-9, Simonds 0-0-0, Love 0-0-0, Rubado 0-0-0, Mar. Mclean 10-2-24, Mad. Mclean 1-0-2, Daoust 0-0-0, Foster 0-0-0, Vodron 0-0-0, Bordeleau 0-0-0, Horner 0-0-0, Kang 0-0-0. Totals: 19-3-44.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 18-15.
3 point goals- Northern Adirondack (1) Belrose. St. Lawrence (3) Lemiux, Mar. Mclean 2.
