Willsboro's season comes to end in regionals

POTSDAM — The Willsboro girls scored goals aplenty this season in winning the Northern Soccer League Division III and Section VII Class D championships.
On Saturday, however, the high-scoring Warriors were stymied by Section X champion Chateaugay.
Olivia Cook's goal with 5:21 remaining in the first half was all the game's scoring and gave the Bulldogs (16-2-1) a 1-0 victory over the Warriors in NYSPHSAA regional final action at Potsdam High School.
The win sends Chateaugay into this weekend's Class D Final Four in Cortland.
“Yes, it was the first time we have been shut out all season,” Willsboro coach Chris Ford said. “Their defense was very solid, they were fast and aggressive to the ball, and that's to their credit.
“In a lot of our possessions, we were just a pass or touch away. We needed to connect perfectly to get scoring opportunities. We were just a little off today.”
Willsboro (16-2-1) was against the wind in the first half and the game stayed scoreless until the 34:29 mark. That's when Emma Locklin chipped a pass in front to Cook, who found the back of the net.
“We didn't do a lot in the first half,” Ford said. “We did have some opportunities, but the wind was giving us problems.”
Willsboro tried to take advantage of the wind in the second half, but Chateaugay held strong against Jenna Ford, Lexi Nolette and company.
Ford probably had the best scoring chance on a hard shot from a distance that sailed over the net.
“We wanted to do two things going into the game,” Ford said. “We wanted to work the ball from the outside into the middle and from the middle to the outside.
“If we saw the opportunity, we would try for some long ones to try and catch them in transition.”
The Bulldogs finished with a 12-5 shot advantage, with the shutout going in net to Kaelyn Morgan, who made five saves and did a good job coming off her line to thwart any Willsboro break to the net.
Abby Bruno turned aside 11 shots for the Warriors, who entered the game with a 98-18 scoring edge over their opponents.
“I will never complain about our girls' effort,” Ford said. “The girls had a great season and represented the section proudly. It stings right now, but there will be a time when the girls will look back and really see how much they were able to accomplish this season.
“We did have some chances, but Chateaugay played really well. I'd like to congratulate them on their win and wish them luck this coming weekend.”
—
Chateaugay 1, Willsboro 0
Willsboro 0 0 — 0
Chateaugay 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, CCS, Cook (Locklin), 34:39.
Shots- Chateaugay, 12-5.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 11. Morgan, CCS, 5.
