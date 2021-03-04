Willsboro tops Seton; Beekmantown edges AuSable in OT

PLATTSBURGH — Willsboro turned the tide against a hot start by Seton Catholic and came away with a 63-44 victory over the Knights in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball, Wednesday.
Brennon Farney (18) and Regan Arnold (14) combined for 32 points to pace the Warriors in the win against Seton Catholic, which sputtered in the second half trying to come back from a seven-point halftime deficit.
"I thought we played well and worked very hard," Knights coach Larry Converse said. "Willsboro is a veteran team with a lot of seniors who have played a lot of basketball together, and they played well."
Hunter King chipped in for the Warriors with 13 points, and the winners pulled away with a 17-8 fourth-quarter burst.
Alex Coupal paced Seton Catholic with a team-high 14 points, and Aiden Pearl notched 14 points and three assists in just his second game at the varsity level.
—
Willsboro 63, Seton Catholic 44
Willsboro (63)
Arnold 6-2-14, Reithel 2-0-4, H. Meachem 0-0-0, Cassavaugh 4-0-9, D. Meachem 0-0-0, Joslyn 0-0-0, Farney 8-0-18, H. King 6-0-13, T. King 1-0-2, Sweatt 0-1-1, Collazo 0-0-0, Drollette 1-0-2. Totals: 28-3-63.
Seton Catholic (44)
Guay 1-0-2, Shalton 0-0-0, Coupal 5-3-15, Pearl 7-0-14, Allen 2-2-6, LaPoint 3-1-7. Totals: 18-6-44.
Halftime- Willsboro, 31-24.
3 point goals- WICS (6) Arnold 2, Cassavaugh, Farney 2, H. King; SC (2) Coupal 2.
CVAC
BEEKMANTOWN 58
AUSABLE VALLEY 51 (OT)
CLINTONVILLE — A back-and-forth game saw the Eagles make the last run and come away with a close victory.
Parker Kelly's 17 points led the way for Beekmantown to go along with 13 from Cole Nephew and 11 more by Nate Finley.
"They were patient and deliberate in their offense in overtime, and that was the deciding factor in our fast-paced, back-and-forth competitive game," Patriots coach Jamie Douglass said.
"It was a great team effort with good balance on Beekmantown's side. (Andrew) VanNatten gave them quality minutes off the bench. We need to be patient and learn from our mistakes and make positive corrections if we want to win these type of games going forward."
AuSable Valley was ice cold from three going 0-14 from deep.
Eli Douglas accounted for 19 of the Patriots' points, and Spencer Daby turned in 16 more.
—
Beekmantown 58, AuSable Valley 51
Beekmantown (58)
I McClatchie 0-0-0, A VanNatten 3-3-9, G Mason 0-0-0, N Finley 4-2-11, J LaPorte 0-0-0, A Sorrell 0-0-0, IJ McCasland 3-1-8, V Mason 0-0-0, C Nephew 5-1-13, P Kelly 6-4-17. Totals: 21-11-58.
AuSable Valley (51)
A Matilla 0-0-0, S Daby 8-0-16, E Snow 0-0-0, Korvin Dixon 1-0-2, N Doner 4-0-8, T Furnia 0-0-0, E Hart 1-0-2, Z McCabe 0-0-0, Kolin Dixon 0-0-0, A Lopez 1-2-4, E. Douglas 8-3-19, K Tallman 0-0-0. Totals: 23-5-51.
Halftime- Tied, 26-26.
3 point goals- BCS (5) Finley, McCasland, Nephew 2, Kelly.
MORIAH 77
PERU 41
PORT HENRY — The Vikings got hot in the second half and outscored the Nighthawks, 36-9.
Bryce Sprague piled up a game-high 27 points to help Moriah, and Rowan Swan contributed an additional 20.
Brendon Guay notched 17 points to power Peru, and Sam Godfrey (8) and Kade Manchester (6) combined for 14 more.
Guay was scorching from behind the arc with five triples.
"Manchester and Guay both played very well in the first half along with Godfrey," Vikings coach Brian Cross said. "We got a lot of points in transition. Sprague had a good shooting night, and Swan played very well also."
—
Moriah 77, Peru 41
Peru (41)
Haudberg 1-0-3, Premore 1-0-2, Burgette 1-1-3, Falvo 0-0-0, Tyrell 0-0-0, Corrall 0-0-0, Godfrey 3-2-8, Guay 0-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-2, Manchester 3-0-6, Guay 6-0-17. Totals: 16-3-41.
Moriah (77)
Swan 9-2-20, Diehl 1-0-2, Olcott 0-0-0, Fuller 0-1-1, Peters 1-2-4, Blaise 4-1-9, Bilow 1-0-2, Demarais 1-2-4, Sargent 0-0-0, Sprague 11-3-27, Rohrer 2-2-8, Lewis 0-0-0. Totals: 30-13-77.
Halftime- Moriah, 41-32.
3 point goals- PCS (6) Haudberg, Guay 5. MCS (4) Sprague 2, Rohrer 2.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 42
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 25
CHAMPLAIN — The Hornets picked up the pace on defense and limited the Cougars to seven points in the second half.
Myles King turned in a game-high 13 points for Plattsburgh, and Carter King finished with 10.
Thomas Gilbo scored six points on the Northeastern Clinton side of the ball.
"PHS took an early lead and never looked back," Cougars coach Luke Connell said. "We didn't help ourselves around the basket."
—
Plattsburgh High 42, Northeastern Clinton 25
PHS (42)
Coon 2-0-4, Crowley 0-0-0, Elshafay 0-0-0, Gorelitz 0-0-0, Golden 0-0-0, Gonzalez 0-0-0, C. King 4-2-10, M. King 4-2-13, Mulholland 2-0-5, Perkins 1-1-3, Phillips 2-0-5, Trombley 0-0-0, Tuller 0-0-0, Wylie 0-0-0. Totals: 15-5-42
NCCS (25)
Roach 0-0-0, Guay 1-0-2, Molinski 0-0-0, Deuso 1-0-2, Thompson 0-0-0, Garrow 2-0-5, Gero 0-0-0, Monette 1-0-3, Gilbo 3-0-6. Totals: 11-3-25.
Halftime- Plattsburgh High, 18-12.
3 point goals- PHS (5) M. King 3, Mulholland, Phillips; NCCS (1) Monette, Garrow.
SARANAC 64
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 55
ELLENBURG — The Chiefs jumped out to a hot start with a 13-2 run after the opening tip, but the Bobcats trimmed the deficit to as little as three in the second quarter and made a game out of it.
Jack Mather piled up a team-high 24 points, and Conner Burns had a breakout game with 17 points for Saranac.
The Chiefs were hot from behind the arc with 10 treys made, including five from Mather and another two by Keegan Brown.
"Saranac was able to get out in transition in the first quarter," Northern Adirondack coach Nate Bilow said. "They were ahead of us, got some easy buckets, that hurt us early on. I think it's safe to say we weren't ready for the pace of the game that they showed up with tonight, but that will come.
"We were down nine out of the gates, and although we got it close at times, we couldn't overcome the early run by them tonight."
The Bobcats' Cody Lambert had a monster night filling up the stat sheet with 25 points and 14 rebounds.
"They shot the ball well tonight," Bilow said. "They played better than us in a lot of areas. But that just gives us something to work on tomorrow."
—
Saranac 64, Northern Adirondack 55
Saranac (64)
Bedard 1-0-2, Burns 8-0-17, Kiroy 0-0-0, Blair 1-2-4, Mather 8-3-24, Steiguman 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Medley 0-0-0, Pierce 3-1-8, Brown 2-0-6, Devins 0-0-0, Faville 1-0-3. Totals: 24-6-63.
NAC (55)
Bergeron 2-3-8, B.Boulrice 1-0-3, M.Boulrice 2-2-6, Trombley 1-1-3, Lafountain 0-0-0, Lewis 4-2-10, Coryea 0-0-0, Lambert 8-8-25, Magoon 0-0-0. Totals: 18-16-55.
Halftime- Saranac, 29-22.
3 point goals- SCS (10) Burns, Mather 5, Pierce, Brown 2, Faville. NAC (3) Bergeron, B. Boulrice, Lambert.
GIRLS
MVAC
SETON CATHOLIC 25
WILLSBORO 24
WILLSBORO — The Warriors got a couple good looks in the last six seconds of the game to try and bucket a game-winning shot, but the Knights prevailed.
Kennedy Spriggs recorded a game-high 10 points for Seton Catholic in what turned out to be a defensive battle.
Willsboro trailed 25-21 with 30 seconds remaining and knocked down a trey to cut its deficit to one and make the remainder of the game interesting.
Kyla Crowningshield piled up eight points to lead the Warriors on offense.
—
Seton Catholic 25, Willsboro 24
Seton Catholic (25)
Hughes 0-0-0, Murnane 2-1-6, Whalen 2-1-5, Conti 0-0-0, Spriggs 5-0-10, Johnston 1-1-3, Pearl 0-1-1. Totals: 10-4-25.
Willsboro (24)
Arnold 1-1-3, Nolette 0-0-0, Bourdeau 2-0-5, Crowningshield 4-0-8, Ford 1-0-2, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 3-0-6. Totals: 11-1-24.
Halftime- Willsboro, 16-12.
3 point goals- WICS (1) Bourdeau; SC (1) Murnane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.