Willsboro sweeps PHS

PLATTSBURGH — Autumn Phinney tossed a 155 game and 445 series Monday to help lead the Willsboro girls to a 4-0 victory over Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling.
Emily Mitchell nearly had the same scores as Phinney as she finished with a 156 game and 441 triple.
Scotlyn McCormick rolled the high scores for the Hornets with a 135 game and 383 series.
—
Girls
Willsboro 4, Plattsburgh 0
WCS- Benway, 114-315. Phinney, 155-445. Mitchell, 156-441.
PHS- Briggs, 120-340. Crossley, 104-276. McCormick, 135-383.
