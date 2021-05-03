Willsboro starts golf season with bang

WILLSBORO — Willsboro started off the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference golf season in style.
The Warriors picked up a 4.5-1.5 win over Schroon Lake, topped Boquet Valley, 3.5-2.5, and swept Crown Point, 6-0.
Willsboro's Regan Arnold was medalist for the day with a 40, while the Wildcats' Ronan DesLauriers, Griffins' Oakley Buehler and Panthers' Gavin Sours carded the low rounds for their squads.
Arnold (No. 1), Nick Reithel (No. 2) and Tekla Fine-Lease (No. 4) won in all three of the matches for the Warriors.
Gabby DeZalia won in the No. 5 slot for Schroon Lake, and Jackson Hooper did the same for Boquet Valley.
Ben Burdo also picked up a win for the Griffins as the No. 6 man.
Some of the best competition came in the No. 3 match as Willsboro's Justin Joslyn halved with Schroon Lake's Josiah Melville and Boquet Valley's Magnus Kohler.
Willsboro 4.5, Schroon Lake 1.5
No. 1- Regan Arnold (will) def Austin Hartwell (SL) 5+4
No. 2- Nick Reithel (Will) def Ronan DesLauriers (SL) 5+4
No. 3- Justin Joslyn (Will) halved match with Josiah Melville (SL)5+3
No. 4- Tekla Fine-Lease (W) def Clayton Fish (SL) 5+3
No. 5- Gabby DeZalia (SL) def Finn Walker (Will) 1 up
No. 6- Gavin Theriault (Will) def Paul Provancha (SL) 3+2
Willsboro 3.5, Boquet Valley 2.5
No. 1- Regan Arnold (Will) def Oakley Buehler (BV) 3+2
No. 2- Nick Rethial (Will) def Boden Buehler (BV) 5+3
No. 3- Justin Joslyn (Will) and Magnus Kohler (BV) halved
No. 4- Tekla Fine- Lease (Will) def Ailsa Kohler (BV) 4+3
No. 5- Jackson Hooper (BV) def Finn Walker (Will) 3+2
No. 6- Ben Burdo (BV) def Gavin Theriault (Will) 5+4
Willsboro 6, Crown Point 0
No. 1- Regan Arnold over Gavin Sours 5+3
No. 2- Nick Reithel over Cam Waldorf +3
No. 3- Justin Joslyn over Dmitri Duval 5+3
No. 4- Tekla Fine-Lease over Cole Potter
No. 5- Finn Walker won by forfeit.
No. 6- Gavin Thariault won by forfeit.
