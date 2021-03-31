WILLSBORO — The Willsboro boys basketball team has been growing for years and in search of a championship.
The 2021 season was much different than anyone would have expected with no sectionals, but a very experienced Warriors team made the most of the opportunities they were given this year and ended the campaign with a bang.
A Willsboro team with nine seniors came away with a 47-36 victory over Schroon Lake, Wednesday, to capture the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference title.
Much like they did all season, Brennon Farney and Regan Arnold powered the Warriors' scoring attack.
Farney finished with a game-high 17 points, while Arnold chipped in with 16 markers of his own to propel Willsboro to the championship.
"Winning this meant a lot to the whole team, especially to the nine seniors," Warriors coach Jim Spring said. "They will be greatly missed."
Willsboro had four other members of its squad join the scoring party thanks to Stephen Leibeck (4), Hunter King (4), Everett Cassavaugh (3) and Trenton King (3) combining for 14 more points.
Ethan Fariss played a major role in the Wildcats' offense as he poured in 17 points to keep Schroon Lake within striking distance.
The Wildcats were outmatched from behind the arc as they failed to connect on a triple and the Warriors hit seven.
Isiah Pelkey turned in seven more points to boost Schroon Lake to go along with additional points from Corbin Baker (4), Eli Yarosh (4), Oliver Higgens (2) and Ricky Dumoulin.
"This was a hard fought game," Spring said. "Both teams left it all on the court. We have been playing our best basketball of the season these past few weeks. It was nice to see all the hard work the kids put into this season pay off (with) the championship plaque."
—
Willsboro 47, Schroon Lake 36
Schroon Lake (36)
Fariss 8-1-17, Higgins 0-2-2, Hart 0-0-0, Pelkey 3-1-7, Yarosh 2-0-4, Dumoulin 1-0-2, Baker 2-0-4. Totals: 16-4-36.
Willsboro (47)
Arnold 7-0-16, Reithel 0-0-0, Cassavaugh 1-1-3, D Meachem 0-0-0, Farney 6-2-17, H. King 2-0-4, T, King 1-0-3, Sweatt 0-0-0, Leibeck 1-1-4, Drollette 0-0-0. Totals: 18-4-47.
Halftime- Willsboro, 25-19.
3 point goals- Willsboro (7) Arnold 2, Farney 3, T. King, Leibeck.
