Willsboro, Saranac Lake battle to 1-all draw

WILLSBORO — Chloe Skiff's goal at 11:40 of the second half Saturday lifted Saranac Lake into a 1-all overtime tie with Willsboro in Northern Soccer League girls play.
Jenna Ford had given the Warriors the lead with 16:37 gone in the first stanza.
Willsboro held a 16-9 advantage in shots on goal, with Bethany Clark making 10 saves for the Red Storm and Abby Bruno recording six stops for the Warriors.
Saranac Lake 1, Willsboro 1, OT
Saranac Lake 0 1 0 0 — 1
Willsboro 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, WICS, Ford (Crowningshield), 16:37.
Second half- 2, SL, Skiff (Hurteau), 11:40.
Shots- Willsboro 16, Saranac Lake 9.
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 6. Clark, SL, 10.
SARANAC 1
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
SARANAC — Lily Gadway, with Olivia Davis getting the assist, scored the game's only goal with three minutes gone in the second half.
Payton Couture recorded the shutout in the Saranac nets with two saves and Desiree DuBois made four stops for the Cougars.
“We got off to a slow start but did what we had to in the second half to get the win,” Saranac coach Mary LoTemplio said.
Saranac 1, Northeastern Clinton 0
Northeastern Clinton 0 0 — 0
Saranac 0 1 — 1
Second half- 1, SCS, Gadway (Davis), 3:00.
Shots- Saranac 5, NCCS 2
Saves- Couture, SCS, 2. DuBois, NCCS, 4.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
BOQUET VALLEY 1
CLINTONVILLE — Four players scored goals as the Patriots tallied two markers in each half on the way to their victory.
Jenna Stanley and Kamryn Bezio scored in the opening half, while Jillian Bezio and Addie Stanley added second-half goals.
Boquet Valley avoided the shutout when Analise Burdo tallied with 8:13 left in the contest.
AuSable Valley 4, Boquet Valley 1
Boquet Valley 0 1 — 1
AuSable Valley 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, AVCS, J. Stanley (Bezio), 31:14. 2, AVCS, K. Bezio (Stanley), 32:30.
Second half- 3, AVCS, J. Bezio (Rennie), 3:12. 4, AVCS, A. Stanley (J. Bezio), 12:07. 5, BV, Burdo (Baumann), 31:47.
Shots- AuSable Valley 16, Boquet Valley 4.
Saves- Denton, BV, 8. Stillwell (2), Allen (1), AVCS, 3.
PERU 2
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Kayleigh Jackson and Selena Ramos scored second-half goals to power the Nighthawks.
Bri Brousseau turned aside nine shots for the shutout in net, while Kennedy Spriggs made 12 saves for the Knights.
“We are playing a tougher schedule than in years past, and our team steps up to the challenge every time they take the field,” Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. “Today was no different.
“We kept a talented Peru team scoreless until towards the end of the second half.”
Peru 2, Seton Catholic 0
Peru 0 2 — 2
Seton Catholic 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, PCS, Jackson, 28:40. 2, PCS, Meyers (Ramos), 35:08.
Shots- Peru 14, Seton Catholic 9.
Saves- Brousseau, PCS, 9. Spriggs, SC, 12.
BEEKMANTOWN 3
MORIAH 1
WEST CHAZY — The Eagles scored all three of their goals in the opening half, with two coming two minutes apart late in the stanza.
Bella Brown, Faith Whitney and Elizabeth Chapman accounted for the Beekmantown goals. The Eagles finished with a commanding 30-6 advantage in shots on goal.
Reagan Garrison scored with 3:51 remaining in regulation to put the Vikings on the board.
Beekmantown 3, Moriah 1
Moriah 0 1 — 1
Beekmantown 3 0 — 3
First half- 1, BCS, Brown (Provost), 12:12. 2, BCS, Whitney (Regan), 32:52. 3, BCS, Chapman (Regan), 34:56.
Second half- 4, MCS, Garrison (Marcil), 36:09.
Shots- Beekmantown 30, Moriah 6.
Saves- Scofield (2), Cross (3), BCS, 5. Gaddor, MCS, 6.
CHAZY 1
LAKE PLACID 0, OT
CHAZY — Ava McAuliffe's goal with 1:45 left in the first overtime gave the Eagles a hard-earned win over the Blue Bombers.
Lake Placid finished with an 11-9 edge in shots on goal, with Annika Lizardi registering the shutout for Chazy with nine saves.
Riley Preston was in net for Lake Placid and recorded five saves.
Chazy 1, Lake Placid 0, OT
Lake Placid 0 0 0 0 — 0
Chazy 0 0 1 0 — 1
First overtime- 1, CCRS, McAuliffe, 8:15.
Shots- Lake Placid 11, Chazy 9.
Saves- Preston, LP, 5. Lizardi, CCRS, 9.
