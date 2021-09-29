WILLSBORO — Jenna Ford’s two-goal second half lifted Willsboro over Keene in a closed Northern Soccer League matchup, Wednesday afternoon.
After Lexi Nolette gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead going into the second half, Ford converted a Cleo Lobdell assist 14:29 into the final frame to make it 2-0.
The Beavers made it a one-goal game with just under 19 minutes left when Pia Morelli scored off an assist from Vivian Smith.
Ford shut the door on a potential comeback, though, scoring off a Bella Harrison assist with just over five minutes left to regain a two-goal lead.
“Both teams played hard for 80 minutes and Keene is a young team that continues to improve; they gave a great effort,” Willsboro coach Chris Ford said. “Our girls showed a lot of grit and I was proud of how we responded to some adversity.”
—
Willsboro 3, Keene 1
Keene 0 1 — 1
Willsboro 1 2 — 3
First half- 1, WCS, Nolette (Ford), 16:39.
Second half- 2, WCS, Ford (Lobdell), 14:29. 3, KCS, Morelli (Smith), 26:01. 4, WCS, Ford (Harrison), 39:35.
Shots- WCS, 14-12.
Saves- Bruno, WCS, 5. Blacksmith, KCS, 8.
PERU 2
NCCS 1
CHAMPLAIN — The Nighthawks tied the game late and tallied in overtime to secure the 2-1 victory over the Cougars.
The first half passed without any scoring.
Then, 25 minutes into the second half, Northeastern Clinton opened the scoring when a Bailee LaFountain goal made it 1-0.
Peru knotted up the game 39:07 into the second half, with Hanna Meyers tallying on a penalty kick.
Then, in overtime, Meyers got back into the action, feeding a cross pass to Abby Phillips for the game-winner.
—
Peru 2, Northeastern Clinton 1 (OT)
NCCS 0 1 0 — 1
Peru 0 1 1 — 2
First half- No scoring.
Second half- 1, NCCS, LaFountain, 25:00. 2, PCS, Meyers, 39:07.
Overtime- 3, PCS, Phillips (Meyers), 4:21.
Shots- PCS, 10-7.
Saves- Hendrix, PCS, 6. DuBois, NCCS, Not provided.
BOQUET VALLEY 4
CHAZY 3
WESTPORT — Claire Reynolds sealed the deal for the Griffins in a tightly fought affair against the Eagles, scoring the winning overtime goal in the matchup.
The first half of the match was largely quiet, with the only scoring coming from a penalty kick Abby Schwoebel goal for Boquet Valley.
Then, Chazy got off on the right foot, taking a 2-1 lead with goals coming from Sam Gonyo and Ava McAuliffe.
“Chazy had strong games from Sam Gonyo, Ava Mcauliffe and Audrey Langlois,” Griffin coach Paul Buehler said. “We focused on trying to contain the offensive threats of Chazy and being patient on defense and impatient on offense and attack quickly.”
Schwoebel then got Boquet Valley back in the game, scoring off a long direct kick to tie the score.
In the first 10-minute overtime half, an Ava McAuliffe goal put the Eagles back in the lead, but the second overtime half would be all Griffin.
Scarlett Behm first scored a header off a pass from Reynolds, before Reynolds then scored the winning tally unassisted with three minutes remaining in the overtime period.
—
Boquet Valley 4, Chazy 3 (OT)
Chazy 0 2 1 0 — 3
Boquet Valley 1 1 0 2 — 4
First half- 1, BVCS, Schwoebel (PK).
Second half- 2, CCRS, Gonyo (Langlois). 3, CCRS, McAuliffe (Gonyo). 4, BVCS, Schwoebel.
First Overtime- 5, CCRS, McAuliffe (Gonyo).
Second Overtime- 6, BVCS, Behm (Reynolds). 7, BVCS, Reynolds.
Shots- CCRS, 17-14.
Saves- Blair, CCRS, 8. Lobdell, BVCS, 14.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 3
SETON CATHOLIC 1
ELLENBURG — The Knights opened the scoring, but the Bobcats responded well to take the victory.
Lison Becam converted a Madyson Whalen feed to give Seton Catholic that one-goal lead, but Alexis Belrose and Hailey James each tallied goals in the first half to give Northern Adirondack a 2-1 lead going into halftime.
Ashlyn Seguin then gave the Bobcats a two-goal lead 29:35 into the second half.
Abby Peryea made six saves for Northern Adirondack in the win, while Allisyn Johnston stopped four shots for the Knights in the loss.
—
Northern Adirondack 3, Seton Catholic 1
Seton Catholic 1 0 — 1
Northern Adirondack 2 1 — 3
First half- 1, SC, Becam (Whalen), 10:31. 2, NAC, Belrose, 26:33. 3, NAC, James (LaBarge), 28:43.
Second half- 4, NAC, Seguin (LaBarge), 29:35.
Shots- NAC, 14-5.
Saves- Peryea, NAC, 6. Johnston, SC, 4.
SARANAC 5
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
SARANAC — A strong second half and a Sydney Myers hat trick powered the Chiefs to a rout of the Patriots.
Myers opened the scoring with the first half’s only goal, scoring unassisted 2:36 into the game.
Then the second half was all Saranac.
Brenna Ducatte scored 1:25 into the final frame before Myers scored her final two goals, with a Kylee Brault goal in between, in a roughly 10 minute span starting at 8:20.
AuSable Valley’s goalkeeper Jasmyne Allen made 11 saves in the loss while Chief goalkeeper Grace Damiani stopped three.
—
Saranac 5, AuSable Valley 0
AuSable Valley 0 0 — 0
Saranac 1 4 — 5
First half- 1, SCS, Myers, 2:36.
Second half- 2, SCS, Ducatte (Myers), 1:25. 3, SCS, Myers (Davis), 8:20. 4, SCS, Brault (Davis), 14:30. 5, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 18:25.
Shots- Saranac, 21-3.
Saves- Damiani, SCS, 3. Allen, AVCS, 11.
PLATTSBURGH 7
SARANAC LAKE 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets used a second-half offensive explosion from five different goal scorers to secure a victory over the Red Storm.
Plattsburgh started the matchup strong as well, taking a two-goal lead into the second half with goals coming from Bailey Hewson and Amanda Vaughn.
Then, from 6:12 to 16:43, the Hornets got four goals in quick succession, one each from Haley LaDue, Emma Tuller, Hewson and Isabelle Wiley.
Bella Miller notched Plattsburgh’s final goal just under eight minutes later.
Elizabeth Owens got Saranac Lake on the board 33:48 into the second half.
“PHS was able to get a mix of players into the scoring line,” Hornet coach Tim Mulligan said. “Saranac Lake kept playing hard right to the end.”
—
Plattsburgh 7, Saranac Lake 1
Saranac Lake 0 1 — 1
Boquet Valley 2 5 — 7
First half- 1, PHS, Hewson (Girard), 8:33. 2, PHS, Vaughn (Tuller), 20:41.
Second half- 3, PHS, LaDue (Mulligan), 6:12. 4, PHS, Tuller (Mulligan), 10:01. 5, PHS, Hewson (Miller), 16:03. 6, PHS, Wiley (Hewson), 16:43. 7, PHS, Miller (Gallichio), 24:23. 8, SLCS, Owens, 33:48.
Shots- PHS, 19-3
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 2. Goetz, SLCS, 12.
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 7
CROWN POINT 0
NORTH CREEK — A Hannah McNally hat trick and a two-goal night from Cassie Dunbar were more than enough to give Johnsburg/Minerva the win over the Panthers.
McNally scored her first two goals just under six minutes apart, at 5:28 and 11:01, respectively, before Dunbar scored her first to give the squad a 3-0 lead going into the second half.
Then, in Johnsburg/Minerva’s four-goal second half, the team got goals from Caroline Williams and Eloise Noel, as well as McNally and Dunbar’s final goals.
Marissa Duprey made 12 saves in net for Crown Point in the loss, while Charlize Bernard stopped four shots in her shutout win.
—
Johnsburg/Minerva 7, Crown Point 0
Crown Point 0 0 — 0
Johnsburg/Minerva 3 4 — 7
First half- 1, JB/M, McNally, 5:28. 2, JB/M, McNally, 11:01. 3, JB/M, Dunbar, 16:31.
Second half- 4, JB/M, Williams (McNally), 5:33. 5, JB/M, Dunbar (Smith), 21:05. 6, JB/M, McNally, 23:38. 7, JB/M, Noel, 36:07.
Shots- JB/M, 24-5.
Saves- Bernard, JB/M, 4. Duprey, CP, 12.
