Willsboro girls beat Plattsburgh bowlers, 4-0

WILLSBORO — Emily Mitchell led the Willsboro girls to victory, Tuesday, as the Warrior bowlers hosted Plattsburgh in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference competition.
Mitchell’s 415 series led the team in the 4-0 win over the Hornets, with Autumn Phinney and Brooke Benway bowling 344 and 339 point series, respectively.
Scotlyn McCormick led the Plattsburgh squad in the loss with a 320 series.
Max Ashline was not far behind her with a 314 series, while Madison Briggs finished with a 297 series.
—
Girls
Willsboro 4, Plattsburgh 0
WCS- Mitchell 135-133-147-415, Phinney 144-112-344, Benway 134-130-339.
PHS- Ashline 91-116-107-314, Briggs 98-102-97-297, McCormick 91-107-122-320.
