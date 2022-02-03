Willsboro girls beat Chazy, 36-29

CHAZY — The Willsboro girls came away from a road matchup against Chazy with a 36-29 win in Mountain And Valley Athletic Conference basketball play, Wednesday.
"It was a good game by both teams tonight," Eagles coach Josh Howell said, Wednesday. "Basketball is a game of runs and Willsboro got the last run and was able to hold on."
Howell also noted the Warriors' 15-27 performance at the free throw line as one of the deciding factors of the game, compared to Chazy's 3-10 performance from the line.
Mallory Arnold and Jenna Ford each netted 11 points for Willsboro in the win, with Isabella Harrison chipping in seven points.
Carly LaPierre led Eagles in the loss with 13 points, while Hadley Lucas, Kassidy Turek and Emma Howell put up six points each.
It was also senior night in Chazy, with Lucas as the squad's lone senior.
"We had an amazing crowd tonight and it was great to honor Hadley and what she's meant to our school and our program," Howell said. "I'm super proud of her and wish we could have pulled this one out for her."
—
Willsboro 36, Chazy 29
Willsboro (36)
Arnold 2-7-11, Ford 3-6-11, Harrison 2-3-7, Belzile 2-0-4, Nolette 1-0-3.
Chazy (29)
LaPierre 6-1-13, Lucas 2-0-6, Turek 2-1-6, Howell 1-0-6, Gonyo 0-1-1.
Halftime- Willsboro, 19-12.
3 point goals- Willsboro (1) Nolette. Chazy (4) Lucas 2, Turek and Howell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.