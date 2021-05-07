Willsboro edges Boquet with tiebreaker

WESTPORT — A matchup between Willsboro and Boquet Valley had to go to the tiebreaker in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference golf, Friday.
The match score was tied 3-3 between the two teams, but the Warriors knocked off the Griffins in the overall stroke count, winning 209-218.
Nick Reithel was the medalist on the day, shooting a low 44 for Willsboro. Oakley Buehler took the low score for Boquet Valley with 47.
The No. 2 match was very competitive as the Griffins' Boden Buehler and Warriors' Justyn Joslyn both shot a 51.
Tekla Fine-Lease carded a 51 for Willsboro, which included a birde on the par-3 seventh that turned out to be pivotal in the tiebreaker.
—
Willsboro 3, Boquet Valley 3 (Willsboro wins tiebreaker 209-218)
No. 1- Reithel (W) def. O. Buehler, 3&2.
No. 2- B. Buehler (B) vs Joslyn (W), halved.
No. 3- Fine-Lease (W) def. Liberi, 4&2.
No. 4- Kohler (B) vs. Walker (W), halved.
No. 5- King (B) def. Theriault, 2&1.
No. 6- Lobdell (B) def. Duso (W) 3&2.
SCHROON LAKE 3.5
CROWN POINT 2.5
SCHROON LAKE — Austin Hartwell earned medalist honors and came away with a win in the No. 1 slot for the Wildcats, carding a 52.
The most competitive match came in the the No. 4 slot as Schroon Lake's Gabby Dezalia and the Panthers' Cole Potter halved.
Cam Waldorf (54) and Dmitri Duval (56) recorded victories for Crown Point.
—
Schroon Lake 3.5, Crown Point 2.5
No. 1- Hartwell (SL, 52) def. Sours (CP, 61), 3&1.
No. 2- Waldorf (CP, 54) def. Deslauries (SL, 62), 3&2.
No. 3- Duval (CP, 56) def. Melville (SL, 59), 3&2.
No. 4- Dezalia (SL, 61) halved Potter (CP, 61).
No. 5- Paul Provoncha (SL) won by forfeit.
No. 6- Tristan McIntyre (SLCS) won by forfeit.
CVAC
NCCS 6
TICONDEROGA 0
TICONDEROGA — Northeastern Clinton shut out Ticonderoga in recent Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action.
The Cougars’ Ben Fredette owned the low round for the day with 50.
Ben Swajger had the low score for the Sentinels with 56.
—
NCCS 6, Ticonderoga 0
No. 1- Letourneau (NCCS), 52, def. Swajger, 56
No. 2- Fredette (NCCS), 50, def. Maneri, 73.
No. 3- Trombley (NCCS), 58, def. Porter, 70
No. 4- O'Connor (NCCS), no score provided, def. Swajger, 79.
No. 5- Guay (NCCS), 58, def. O'Neal, 72.
No. 6- Fredette (NCCS), 59, def. Fingland.
