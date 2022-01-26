Willsboro defeats Johnsburg/Minerva, 48-16

WILLSBORO — Jenna Ford’s 14 points and Mallory Arnold’s 13 helped lead Willsboro to a solid 48-16 win over Johnsburg/Minerva in Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference basketball on Wednesday.
“A nice game played between Willsboro and Johnsburg/Minerva,” Warriors coach Shannon Passno said. “We attacked the paint and took advantage of driving to the basket, while sneaking in some nice shots from the outside.”
Arnold netted one three-pointer in the win, along with Lexi Nolette, who totaled seven points. Isabella Harrison tallied 10 points for Willsboro.
“We used different defensive strategies throughout the game to shift the ball movement,” Passno said. “This created more opportunities and paved the way toward the win.”
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Charlize Bernard led with five points including one trey. Cassie Dunbar and Mackenzie Mulligan each had four points as well.
Willsboro 48, J/M 16
Willsboro (48)
D. Harrison 0-0-0, Nolette 3-0-7, Arnold 6-0-13, Ford 6-2-14, Galindo 0-0-0, Benway 1-1-3, Belzile 0-0-0, I. Harrison 2-6-10, Sucharzewski 0-1-1. Totals: 18-10-48.
J/M (16)
Mulligan 2-0-4, Bernard 2-0-5, Dunbar 1-2-4, Scott 0-0-0, Mohowski 1-0-2, Lupo 0-0-0, Noel 0-1-1. Totals: 6-3-16.
Halftime- Willsboro, 33-7.
3 point goals- Willsboro (2) Arnold, Nolette. J/M (1) Bernard.
BOYS
WELLS 44
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 32
NORTH CREEK — Wells was led by Raymond Msimanga and Jake Stuart, with 13 points apiece for the win over Johnsburg/Minerva.
Matt Koniszewski netted 12 points in the win.
“Good defense kept the game close in the first half, but Wells pulled away after some costly turnovers by Johnsburg/Minerva in the third quarter,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Peter Olesheski said.
For the home team, Rodney Wolfe secured a double-double with 14 points and 18 rebounds, along with five steals. Yanden Cleveland tallied 13 points, grabbing six rebounds and six steals as well.
Wells 44, J/M 32
Wells (44)
S. Koniszewski 3-0-6, Allen 0-0-0, Msimanga 6-1-13, Stuart 5-1-13, Simmons 0-0-0, M. Koniszewski 6-0-12, O'Rourke 0-0-0, Blowers 0-0-0. Totals: 20-2-44.
J/M (32)
Degroat 2-0-5, Cleveland 6-0-13, Poirer 0-0-0, Vanderwarker 0-0-0, Galle 0-0-0, Moses 0-0-0, Prosser 0-0-0, Wolfe 5-3-14. Totals: 12-3-32.
Halftime- Wells, 17-12.
3 point goals- Wells (2) Johnson 2. J/M (3) Degroat, Cleveland, Wolfe.
CVAC
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 42
AUSABLE VALLEY 36
CLINTONVILLE — The Hornets were led by Carter King with 14 points in their victory over the Patriots.
Michael Phillips was next with 11 points, including a trio of three-pointers.
“Phillips has played two tremendous games against us in the last two weeks,” AuSable Valley coach Jamie Douglass said. “He plays great defense and if you leave him open even a little bit, he always seems to hit the needed three-pointer.”
Douglass also said that King plays hard all game long and always seems to come up with double-digit points.
“Both teams played hard but the shooting was as cold in the gym as it was outside in this low-scoring game,” he said.
For the Patriots, Nate Doner led with 15 points and Zander McCabe had 11, including three treys. Carson Garcia and Grey Inglish each hit a three as well.
Douglass said that his team only dressed seven players for this game, but Inglish, Evan Hart, Preston Rein and Declan Murphy came up huge.
“They played great defense and chipping in on the offensive end. Doner and Garcia played the entire 32 minutes and left it all out on the floor,” he said.
Plattsburgh High 42, AuSable Valley 36
PHS (42)
Phillips 4-0-11, M. Filosca 0-0-0, Wylie 2-1-5, Crowley 3-2-8, Golden 0-0-0, Mulholland 1-0-2, King 6-2-14, Trombley 1-0-2. Totals: 17-5-42.
AVCS (36)
McCabe 4-0-11, Doner 7-1-15, Garcia 1-0-3, Hart 2-0-4, Rein 0-0-0, Inglish 1-0-3, Murphy 0-0-0. Totals: 15-1-36.
Halftime- PHS, 16-11.
3 point goals- PHS (3) Phillips 3. AVCS (5) McCabe 3, Garcia, Inglish.
SARANAC 58
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 39
SARANAC — Justin Bedard and Sebastian Dandrow-Pellerin led the Chiefs with 14 and 12 points, respectively, to a victory over the Cougars.
Keagan Pecor netted 10 points in the win, which included two treys. Matt Faville had eight points and Keegan Brown had 11, and each of them had a three-pointer.
“The kids tonight were extremely focused and came to the gym ready to play basketball,” Saranac coach Mike Recore said. “We came out in the third quarter ready to go and went on an 18-0 run. We have some work to do but there were a lot of positives tonight.”
For the visitors, Jordan Brown and Darren Dubois each had nine points to lead the team, with Brown securing two treys. Evan Manor also had one three and totaled six points.
Saranac 58, NCCS 39
Saranac (58)
Bedard 6-2-14, Faville 3-1-8, Pecor 3-2-10, Cranford 0-0-0, Medley 0-0-0, Dandrow-Pellerin 4-4-12, Pierce 0-0-0, Wing 0-0-0, G.Kiroy 1-0-2, Brown 5-0-11, White 0-1-1. Totals: 22-10-58.
NCCS (39)
Brown 3-1-9, Prairie 0-0-0, Guay 1-1-3, Dubuque 0-1-1, Deuso 0-0-0, Monette 0-2-2, Dubois 4-1-9, Manor3-0-6, Garrow 3-0-7, Creller 1-0-2. Totals: 15-6-39.
Halftime- Saranac, 32-24.
3 point goals- Saranac (4) Faville, Brown, Pecor 2. NCCS (3) Manor, Brown 2.
