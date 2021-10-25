WILLSBORO — The top seed in Section VII Class D girls soccer is one step away from a championship.
Led by four goals from Jenna Ford and two more by Lexi Nolette, Willsboro turned away Keene, 6-1, in a Class D semifinal and set up a meeting with Chazy in the sectional title game.
"The girls were anxious to play this game, and once we settled into a groove, they played well," Warriors coach Chris Ford said. "The week between games helped us get healthy and work on a few things. It’s the first game all year we’ve had our entire roster."
Willsboro built a 4-0 lead before the Beavers got on the board with 10:40 left in regulation when Maegan Shambo put one home off an assist from Megan Quinn.
Isabella Blacksmith tried to fend off the Warriors with nine saves.
"Coach Becky Johnson did a great job with her girls this year, and Keene played hard the entire game," Chris Ford said. "We’re excited for the opportunity we have in front of us."
Bella Harrison and Cleo Lobdell recorded two assists apiece, and Jenna Ford and Maddison Benway both registered one assist.
Abby Bruno totaled six saves for Willsboro.
—
Willsboro 6, Keene 1
KCS 0 1 — 1
WIC 3 3 — 6
First half- 1, WIC, Ford (Harrison), 27:49. 2, WIC, Nolette (Ford), 15:56. 3, WIC, Ford (Harrison), 15:11.
Second half- 4, WIC, Ford (Lobdell), 33:06. 5, KCS, Shambo (Quinn), 10:40. 6, WIC, Ford (Lobdell), 3:15. 7, WIC, Nolette (Benway), 2:17.
Shots- Willsboro, 16-9.
Saves- Blacksmith, KCS, 9. Bruno, WIC, 6.
CHAZY 5
BOQUET VALLEY 0
CHAZY — Ava McAuliffle scored two times, while Audrey Langlois, Lily Pratt and Brooke Stevens all found the back of the net once to lead the Eagles.
Tess Blaire anchored Chazy in net with eight turnaways.
"To start the game, both teams were working hard," Eagles coach Sam Signor said.
"We started to find some good connections, which led to scoring opportunities. Tess Blaire made a few spectacular saves in goal to hold off the Griffins.
"Abbey Schwoebel was a standout for the Griffins, and I commend Coach Paul Buehler and his team on their success this season."
Abby Monty made seven saves in goal for Boquet Valley.
Hailey Laurin picked up two assists, and Sam Gonyo and Jenna Collins both had one helper apiece for Chazy.
Once again, the Eagles will be back in the Class D title game, hoping to defend their sectional championship from 2019.
"I could not be more proud of our team," Signor said. "Tonight was a total team effort."
—
Chazy 5, Boquet Valley 0
BV 0 0 — 0
CHA 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, CHA, Langlois (Laurin), 8:10. 2, CHA, McAuliffe, 16:05.
Second half- 3, CHA, McAuliffe (Laurin), 7:30. 4, CHA, Pratt (Gonyo), 14:54. 5, CHA, Stevens (Collins), 30:47.
Shots- Chazy, 12-8.
Saves- Monty, BV, 7. Blaire, CHA, 8.
SATURDAY
BOYS
CLASS C
Semifinals
LAKE PLACID 0
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
(Lake Placid wins 4-2 in PKs)
CLINTONVILLE — The Blue Bombers and Patriots could not have played a tighter game, but when it came to penalty kicks, Lake Placid captured the win.
John Armstrong was the star of the game with 14 saves for a well-earned clean sheet.
"Lake Placid’s keeper played an amazing game and kept them in the game," AuSable Valley coach Tim Butler said. "We played very well and passed and possessed for a majority of the game. Hats off to Lake Placid, especially their keeper, John Armstrong."
The Patriots held a 32-11 shot advantage, and Scott LaMountain made six saves in the AuSable Valley nets.
—
Lake Placid 0, AuSable Valley 0
(Lake Placid wins 4-2 in PKs)
LP 0 0 0 0 — 0
AV 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots- AuSable Valley, 32-11.
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 14. Lamountain, AV, 6.
GIRLS
CLASS C
SEMIFINALS
AUSABLE VALLEY 5
LAKE PLACID 1
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots got out to a quick start, and the floodgates opened in the second half.
Jenna Stanley stepped up and recorded a hat trick to lead AuSable Valley past the Blue Bombers.
Kate Knapp helped the Patriots jump out to an early lead with 3:17 gone in the first half.
Jill Bezio also found the back of the net once for AuSable Valley, and Darianna Patterson scored Lake Placid's lone marker.
Jasmyne Allen turned in four saves to anchor the Patriots, while Brooklyn Huffman made 14 stops on a busy night in goal for the Blue Bombers.
Lilley Keyser had two assists for AuSable Valley, and Knapp and Addie Stanley and Kamryn Bezio all had a helper.
—
AuSable Valley 5, Lake Placid 1
LP 0 1 — 1
AV 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, AV, Knapp (Keyser), 3:17. 2, AV, J. Stanley (Knapp), 23:04.
Second half- 3, AV, J. Stanley (K. Bezio), 49:00. 4, AV, J. Bezio (A. Stanley), 51:19. 5, LP, Patterson (Cecunjanin), 69:00. 6, AV, J. Stanley (Keyser), 78:30.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 25-7.
Saves- Huffman, LP, 14. Allen, AV, 4.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2
MORIAH 0
MORIAH — Two second-half goals sent the Bobcats to the Class C final.
Jo Mead broke a scoreless draw just past the 10-minute mark of the second half for Northern Adirondack, and McKenna Bushey added an insurance goal with 2:13 remaining in regulation.
Abby Peryea picked up the assist on Peryea's tally that stopped any hopes of a comeback by the Vikings.
Isabella Gilmore recorded a shutout with seven saves, and the Vikings' Hannah Gaddor turned away five shots.
—
Northern Adirondack 2, Moriah 0
NAC 0 2 — 2
MCS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, NAC, Mead, 29:20. 2, NAC, Bushey (Peryea), 2:13.
Shots- Moriah, 9-8.
Saves- Gilmore, NAC, 7. Gaddor, MCS, 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.