Willsboro, Boquet Valley card golf victories

TICONDEROGA — Regan Arnold was medalist with a 39 at the Ticonderoga Country Club on Thursday, leading Willsboro to a 6-0 victory over Crown Point in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference golf.
Nick Reithel (47), Justin Joslyn (51), Tekla Fine-Lease, Finn Walker and Gavin Theriault also won their matches for the Warriors. Cam Waldorf turned in the low round for the Panthers with a 55.
—
Willsboro 6, Crown Point 0
No. 1- Arnold (WICS) def. Waldorf, 5&3.
No. 2- Reithel (WICS) def. Sours, 4&3.
No. 3- Joslyn (WICS) def. Potter, 4&2.
No. 4- Fine-Lease (WICS) def. Duval, 5&4.
No. 5- Walker (WICS) won by forfeit.
No. 6- Theriault (WICS) won by forfeit.
BOQUET VALLEY 5
SCHROON LAKE 1
SCHROON LAKE — Oakley Buehler fired a 43 for medalist honors in the Griffins' victory.
The Wildcats' Austin Hartwell came away with the lone win for his squad thanks to a team-low 57.
Boden Buehler (50), Braden Liberi (55) and Ella Lobdell (64) also came away with wins for Boquet Valley, and Magnus Kohler took the point in the sixth spot, 5&4.
—
Boquet Valley 5, Schroon Lake 1
No. 1- O. Buehler (43, BV) def. Deslauries (63, SL), 5&4.
No. 2- Hartwell (57, SL) def. Hooper (64, BV), 2-up.
No. 3- B. Buehler (50, BV) def. Melville (61, SL), 2-up.
No. 4- Liberi (55, BV) def. Dezalia (69, SL), 4&2.
No. 5- Lobdell (64, BV) def. Provoncha (75, SL), 4&2.
No. 6- Kohler (BV) def. McIntyre, 5&4.
