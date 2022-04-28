Willsboro, Boquet grab golf wins, Thursday

TICONDEROGA — Tekla Fine-Lease carded a match-low 46 on Thursday afternoon to help give Willsboro a 6-0 victory over Crown Point in Mountain & Valley Athletic Conference golf at the Ticonderoga Country Club.
Finn Walker and Vinny Duso also won their matches for the Warriors, while Ashton Hathaway.
Gavin Hathaway and Cedric Weiss were winners by forfeit.
—
Willsboro 6, Crown Point 0
No. 1- Fine-Lease (WICS) def. Potter, 4-and-3.
No. 2- Walker (WICS) def. Duval, 5-and-4.
No. 3- Duso (WICS) def. Huestis, 4-and-2.
No. 4- A. Hathaway (WICS) won by forfeit.
No. 5- G. Hathaway (WICS) won by forfeit.
No. 6- Weiss (WICS) won by forfeit.
GIRLS
BOQUET VALLEY 4
KEENE 0
SCHROON LAKE — Alsa Kohler was medalist on the day as the Griffins recorded a shutout victory.
Rachel Behm and Ella Lobdell also won matches for Boquet Valley and Madelyn Liberi was a forfeit winner.
Sarah Tansey's 73 was the low score for Keene.
—
Boquet Valley 4, Keene 0
No. 1- Behm (BV) def. Tansey, 3-and-2.
No. 2- Lobdell (BV) def. Harmer, 5-and-3.
No. 3- Kohler (BV) def. Cantwell, 5-and-4.
No. 4- Liberi (BV) won by forfeit.
