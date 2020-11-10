WILLSBORO — After a scoreless first half and having the lesser of play, Willsboro flipped the script.
The No. 4 Warriors scored three unanswered goals and rolled to a 3-0 win against No. 5 Seton Catholic in a Northern Soccer League Fall Tournament Valley region first-round game, Monday.
Lexi Nolette, Gabby Marble and Jenna Ford all found the back of the net once, and Abby Bruno made eight saves in the Willsboro victory.
The Knights had more of the possession and connected on their passes well in the first half. They held a 4-0 shot advantage after the first 40 minutes but failed to convert on any of their chances.
"The fact we played them so many times this season, and we won three out of the four, we knew it was going to be really close," Ford said. "They are like us. They're always the underdogs and play hard.
"We realized we had to get our passing going and build momentum from there."
Willsboro started to find feet early in the second half and buried its first goal when Nolette was on the receiving end of a free kick by Ford just 3:32 after halftime.
The Warriors settled in from there.
"That goal felt great because I have been having opportunities like that for awhile and have not been able to bury them, so I was really happy that goal gave us some huge momentum," Nolette said.
Seton Catholic was struck with a bit of bad luck when a long ball sent in off Marble's foot from the right side went off Morgan Reid and in to give Willsboro a 2-0 advantage with 27:44 left in regulation.
The Warriors managed to pin the Knights in their defensive zone for a good portion of the second half and prevented what looked like a dangerous Seton Catholic offense in the first half from maintaining momentum in the second.
"We talked at halftime about how we needed to flip the field and make some more diagonal runs and pass it to space and run to space," Willsboro coach Chris Ford said. "That may be one of the best halves of soccer we have played this year."
Jenna Ford delivered the dagger with a ripper from 30 yards out to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead as the clock showed 12:14 to go in the game.
The Knights got back to the way they played in the first half late in the second, but the deficit proved to be too much.
Haley Murnane, Gillian Boule and Madyson Whalen were responsible for Seton Catholic's eight shots on target.
"They are very good with the give-and-go," Chris Ford said. "We talked with our girls before the game and at halftime about how we needed to mark our man even when they passed the ball away because there was a good chance the ball would be coming back to the passer."
Kennedy Spriggs accounted for two saves in the Knights' nets.
Willsboro advanced to play on the road at No. 1 Chazy in a semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Eagles ended the Warriors' season a year ago, and Willsboro will be looking to change things up this year in a season many doubted would even take place.
"I love coming to practice every day and seeing these girls work to get better," Chris Ford said. "They're a great group to work with.
"We didn't know in September if a season would happen. I'm very happy for them and all the athletes locally that we had a full season."
Willsboro 3, Seton Catholic 0
Seton 0 0 — 0
Willsboro 0 3 — 3
Second half- 1, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 36:28. 2, WICS, Marble (own goal), 27:44. 3, WICS, Ford, 12:14.
Shots- Seton Catholic 8, Willsboro 4
Saves- Spriggs, SC, 2. Bruno, WICS, 8.
