Whitney nets hat trick as Cards win, 9-0

PLATTSBURGH – Taylor Whitney scored a hat trick and both Annie Katonka and Sara Krauseneck tied program records, as the No. 2 Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team defeated Buffalo State, 9-0, on Friday evening in Northeast Women's Hockey League action at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.
The win extended the team's unbeaten streak to 16 games.
Katonka equaled the program's career record in power-play goals with 29, matching Laurie Bowler's total that she achieved from 2006-10. In addition, Krauseneck recorded two assists to match the single-season program record of 31 set by Bridget Balisy in 2015-16.
The Cardinals were red hot on the power play, converting 5-of-6 opportunities with the extra skater. The Bengals, meanwhile, were 0-for-5 on the power play and put just one shot on goal in those five chances. Plattsburgh State finished with a 72-7 margin in shots on goal.
Ivy Boric buried a power-play goal at 15:17 of the first period to open scoring. Sierra Benjamin sent a short pass to Krauseneck along the right post, and Krauseneck sent a quick backhanded pass to Boric in the left circle. Boric then scored on a one-time shot on the short side to net her 13th goal of the season.
Whitney entered the scoring column at 6:30 of the second. Nicole Unsworth got a piece of the puck as it sprung ahead to Whitney in the offensive zone, and Whitney went bar down from the right face-off circle to give the Cardinals a 2-0 advantage.
Katonka scored her program-record-tying 29th career power-play goal at 11:28 of the second period. McArdle passed down to Benjamin in the right circle from the right point, and McArdle centered a pass to Katonka in the slot, who scored high glove side.
At 18:53 of the second, Katonka scored her second of the game. Wasik chipped a pass to Krauseneck in the left corner, and Katonka played the puck out in front from behind the goal line. With the puck tangled up in traffic, Katonka then banged in a shot high glove side to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead through two periods of play.
Just 25 seconds into the third period, Krauseneck notched her third point of the night with an even-strength goal. Boric played the puck out in front from behind the goal line, and Katonka got a piece of it before Krauseneck scored at close range.
Mattie Norton scored on the power play at 5:44 of the third. Wasik passed to Drew-Mead at the top of the left circle, and Drew-Mead slid a pass over to Norton in the right circle. From just inside the hash marks, Norton ripped a shot that knocked the water bottle off the top of the net to make it a 6-0 game.
At 7:44 of the third, Whitney notched her second of the game, scoring a power-play goal as a part of a five-minute major penalty. Tes Hurd sent a drop pass back to Benjamin, and with space in the low slot, Benjamin found Whitney at the bottom of the right circle. With the goaltender out of position, Whitney guided the puck past the goal line.
Riley Calhoun added another goal to the Cardinals' cause at 11:15 of the third. Rachel Martin sent a pass back to Wasik on the right point after an offensive-zone face-off win, and Wasik sent a feed into the slot that ricocheted off Calhoun's skate into the back of the net. It marked the first collegiate point for Martin.
Finally, with 36.5 seconds left in the game, Whitney completed her second career hat trick by scoring on the power play. Tatem Cheney took a shot from the left circle that the Buffalo State goaltender saved, and Hurd knocked a piece of the puck on the rebound before Whitney jammed it across the goal line.
Chloe Beaubien posted a seven-save shutout, while Jessica Auge made 63 stops in the loss for Buffalo State.
Plattsburgh State rises to 21-2-1 overall (16-0-1 NEWHL) with the win, while Buffalo State falls to 1-21-1 overall (0-16-0 NEWHL) with the loss.
The two teams meet again Saturday at 3 p.m. on the Cardinals' Senior Day, which also serves as Plattsburgh State's final game of the regular season.
Prior to the start of the game, the Cardinals will honor defenseman Erin McArdle, forward Kaitlin Drew-Mead, defenseman Emma Killeen, Whitney and Katonka as a part of Senior Day.
