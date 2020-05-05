'WE'RE A BIG FAMILY': Plattsburgh State track and field team dealing with void

PLATTSBURGH — Everyone around the world is going to have memories of when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down important parts of their lives.
For the Plattsburgh State track and field team, the memories will likely involve some tweets.
“All of us found out from social media that school would be online,” said Elisabeth Plympton, a senior on the team. “A day or two later, sports were canceled, and I found out that from Twitter, too.”
The state of New York announced on March 11 that the SUNY system would move entirely to distance learning by March 18, and the NCAA announced the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring sports championships the next day.
It was an announcement that assistant coach Andrew Krug said he would have preferred to have made to the team along with assistant coach Sarah Bechtel and head coach Nick Jones.
“They found out when we did,” Krug said. “News hit pretty fast, so we had most of our seniors coming to us very, very upset. At the time, it was just like, ‘Woah, are we maybe moving a little too fast.”
The events that have played out around the world since have shown that the NCAA did indeed make the right decision, Krug said, but the lost season of outdoor track and field still stings for seniors who won’t be coming back.
“I could have graduated last year, but I really stayed in school because I wanted to do the full four years of track,” Plympton, a Plattsburgh native, said. “I stretched out my schedule and made it work so I could stay in school, which is maybe a little crazy, but I wanted to run track.”
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Plympton, a standout on the track and field team who has gone to multiple indoor and outdoor national championships in her time at Plattsburgh, said that adjusting to life without the team has been strange.
Her normally packed schedule of classes, practices and meets with the track team and her job at Dick’s Sporting Goods has been wide open since restrictions surrounding COVID-19 were put in place.
“I was a busybody. From the moment I woke up to when I go to bed, I didn't have any free time,” Plympton said. “I feel like I'm rotting in my house. It’s a complete 180 from my normal life.”
While the team had finished its indoor track and field season before the NCAA’s decision, the entirety of the outdoor season was lost.
The men’s side finished fifth out of nine teams in the indoor State University of New York Athletic Conference championships this spring, while the women secured fourth place out of eight teams at the tournament.
At the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Indoor Championships a week later, the women placed 16th out of 42 teams, while the men placed 13th of 43 teams.
It’s these strong showings that have Krug wondering how the season might have gone.
“In indoor, we had the best combined team finishes at indoor SUNYAC in over a decade, so it’s sad to not see where this group could go,” Krug said.
He added that the team had success last outdoor season, with the women’s 4x400 relay and some individuals making it to nationals.
On that 4x400 team was Plympton, who was looking forward to running that event again, as well as getting another chance to run the 400-meter, an event that was still fairly new to her.
“I feel like I wasn’t finished yet,” Plympton said.
FRESH FACE
On the other end of the student-athlete spectrum is Brexton Montville.
To say that this wasn’t exactly how Montville, a Cadyville native, thought his freshman year would go is a bit of an understatement.
“I’ve never not been playing a sport my whole life, so not being around friends, teammates and coaches and training, it’s definitely been a big change,” Montville said. “I try to stay active as much as I can, but it’s kind of hard with everything closed to get full training in.”
The first-year runner, who was part of an all-freshman 4x200 relay team that took second at the AARTFC Indoor Championships, echoed Krug’s sadness in the lost potential of the canceled season.
“We are a big family, and we were really coming together,” Montville said. “We have a great core group of freshmen, but it just stinks that we can’t finish out this year and keep doing what we were doing in indoor.”
NEXT SEASON
The team’s seniors have let coaches know whether they’ll be returning for graduate school or graduating and leaving, Krug said.
Plympton will be leaving with memories of a team that took her in after an initial poor collegiate experience.
“I transferred here from a Division II school in my freshman year because it did not feel like a family at all, and I wasn’t enjoying it,” Plympton said. “I thought of it originally as a transition to just go home and stay in school, and then transfer somewhere else sophomore year, but as soon as I was on the track team, day one I had friends.”
And Montville, who only ran track for two years at Saranac Central High School, wanted to thank Plympton and all of the team’s seniors for their roles in welcoming him to the team.
“They’ve put in so much effort and time, and to have their careers end like this is awful,” Montville said. “I thank them for being great leaders. They made my freshman year a great time, and I owe a lot to them for teaching me things that I barely knew.”
And for the seniors not returning, Krug expressed his gratitude one last time.
“Thank you for your hard work, commitment and passion,” Krug said. “Our thing has always been to put the program in a better spot than when you found it, and I know that our seniors did that.”
