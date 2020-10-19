Weekend Recap: Moriah holds Boquet scoreless in 2-0 victory

PORT HENRY — A goal in both the first and second halves lifted the Moriah girls to a 2-0 win over Boquet Valley in girls Northern Soccer League play, Saturday.
Paige Towns and Mikenna Valentine supplied the Vikings with the scoring, and Hannah Gaddor notched a 15-save shutout.
Valentine assisted on Towns' goal at the 35:41 mark of the first half, while Allie Huchro picked up the assist on Valentine's marker with 16:16 to go in the game.
Alaina Denton made 15 saves of her own for the Griffins.
Moriah 2, Boquet Valley 0
Boquet 0 0 — 0
Boquet 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, MCS, Towns (Valentine), 35:41.
Second half- 2, MCS, Valentine (Huchro), 23:44.
Shots- Moriah 21, Boquet Valley 16
Saves- Denton, BV, 15. Gaddor, MCS, 15.
SETON CATHOLIC 1
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 1 (OT)
PLATTSBURGH — Isabella Miller struck early for the Hornets less than 10 minutes into play, but Haley Murnane found the back of the net with 2:55 to go in the first half to even matters.
Madyson Whalen picked up the assist for the Knights, and the teams remained deadlocked through regulation and overtime.
"Both teams played very well through regulation and into the overtime periods," Seton Catholic coach Ariel Masten said. "It was a back-and-forth game. We continued to play well starting with our defenders and worked the ball well through our defensive third up to our offense."
Kennedy Spriggs played strong in goal for the Knights with 17 saves, and the combo of Emma Whalen (9) and Mackenzie Lawfer (5) turned away 14 shots in the Plattsburgh nets.
Seton Catholic 1, Plattsburgh High 1
PHS 1 0 0 0 — 1
Seton 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, PHS, Miller, 9:29. 2, SC, Murnane (Whalen), 37:05.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 18, Seton Catholic 15
Saves- Whalen (9), Lawfer (5), PHS, 14. Spriggs, SC, 17.
PERU 2
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 1
PERU — Emily Beattie played hero when she buried a goal at the 5:53 mark of the second overtime to lift Peru to an exciting victory.
The goal developed off a Kayleigh Jackson throw-in attempt when a clearance attempt put a ball rolling to about 25 yards out, and Beattie got to it and fired a shot into the top shelf.
"NCCS is (a) very skilled and well coached team," Peru coach Bill Pafford said. "We held our ground on the defensive side of the ball and capitalized on our chances."
Those chances started when keeper Bri Brousseau picked up a rare assist when her punt made it to Abby Bruce who eventually found a way to put one home in the first half.
Marlie Sample tied the match at 1-all when she won a ball near the 18-yard box and ripped a far-post shot across the goal line.
Brousseau managed to save 18 shots, and Desiree Dubois and Abby Racine combined for six saves to anchor Northeastern Clinton.
"Selena Ramos, Megan Daniels, Kayleigh Jackson and Isabella Sypek all had a strong defensive group effort," Pafford said.
"We have been capitalizing on our chances the last few games and getting the job done. We didn’t want to settle for a tie. We were glad we did what we had to and walked off the field with a win."
Peru 2, Northeastern Clinton 1
NCCS 0 1 0 0 — 1
Peru 1 0 0 1 — 2
First half- 1, PCS, Bruce (Brousseau), 36:27.
Second half- 2, NCCS, M. Sample, 27:19.
Second overtime- 3, PCS, Beattie, 5:53.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 19, Peru 8
Saves- Brousseau, PCS, 18. Racine, Dubois (NCCS), 6.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
SARANAC LAKE 0
SARANAC LAKE — The sister connection of Jenna and Addie Stanley was on full display.
Jenna scored three times, and Addie added one more in the Patriots' big win.
Jenna assisted on Addie's goal, which came with two minutes to go in the second half, and Addie assisted on the opening goal with 10 minutes gone in regulation.
Koree Stillwell finished with two saves in the AuSable Valley nets, while Amya Hurteau finished with 14 saves for the Red Storm.
"AuSable is a really good team, well coached and it’s obvious their girls play a lot of soccer," Saranac Lake coach Jason Wamsganz said. "They beat us in the middle all day and won 80% of the 50-50 balls.
We had some defensive breakdowns, and a good team will capitalize on it. They made us pay for it.
"Amya Hurteau had another solid game in net, and Jenna Stanley can finish an offensive run. (We showed) a toughness, and we just have to clean up some areas before our next game."
AuSable Valley 4, Saranac Lake 0
AuSable 3 1 — 4
Saranac L. 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, AVCS, J. Stanley (A. Stanley), 10:00. 2, AVCS, J. Stanley, 13:00. 3, AVCS, A. Stanley (J. Stanley), 38:00.
Second half- 4, AVCS, J. Stanley, 12:00.
Shots- AuSable Valley 17, Saranac Lake 3
Saves- Stillwell, AVCS, 2. Hurteau, SLCS, 14.
BEEKMANTOWN 7
CHAZY 1
CHAZY — Danielle Dyke notched a hat trick and one assist as the Beekmantown offense exploded for seven goals.
Hailey Laurin cut Chazy's deficit to 2-1 by halftime, but Beekmantown exploded for five second-half tallies.
Dyke scored all her goals in the second half, and Elizabeth Chapman and Alexis Provost also found the back of the net.
Kiera Regan and Luci Brown supplied Beekmantown with its first two goals.
Samantha Gonyo accumulated 23 saves for Chazy, and Lauren Cross and Macayla Scofield combined for Beekmantown's five saves.
Beekmantown 7, Chazy 1
Beekmantown 2 5 — 7
Chazy 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, BCS, Regan (Dyke), 39:21. 2, BCS, L. Brown (I. Brown), 38:21. 3, CCRS, Laurin (Juneau), 13:18.
Second half- 4, BCS, Dyke (L. Brown), 38:33. 5, BCS, Chapman (L. Brown), 27:28. 6, BCS, Dyke (Chapman), 16:26. 7, BCS, Dyke (Parliament), 12:58. 8, BCS, Provost (Regan), 9:30.
Shots- Beekmantown 32, Chazy 9
Saves- Cross, Scofield, BCS, 5. Gonyo, CCRS, 9.
BOYS
PERU 1
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CHAMPLAIN — John Tarabula's goal at the 36:01 mark of the second half was all Peru needed to get past the Cougars.
Michael McBride's goalkeeping, which included 11 stops, anchored the Peru defense against previously undefeated Northeastern Clinton.
The Cougars held a 13-8 shot advantage, and John Bulson made six saves for Northeastern Clinton.
Peru 1, Northeastern Clinton 0
Peru 0 1 — 1
NCCS 0 0 — 0
Second half- 1, PCS, Tarabula, 36:01.
Shots- Northeastern Clinton 13, Peru 8
Saves- McBride, PCS, 11. Bulson, NCCS, 6.
BEEKMANTOWN 2
WILLSBORO 1
BEEKMANTOWN — Senior Night went well for the Eagles.
Andrew Sorrell and Cole Nephew combined for what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 55 seconds to go in the first half.
Zach Bubray gave Beekmantown a 1-0 advantage off a Nephew assist less than two minutes earlier.
"(Saturday) was our Senior Night, and it was great to have two of our seniors work together for the game-winning goal," Eagles coach Ryan Loucy said. "Both teams played very hard, and the game went back and forth from end to end all night."
Ethan Leibeck, off an assist from Stephen Leibeck, made it a one-goal game for the Warriors early in the second half.
Victor Mason came away with three saves for Beekmantown.
Willsboro goalie Regan Arnold turned away 11 shots.
Beekmantown 2, Willsboro 1
Willsboro 0 1 — 1
Beekmantown 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, BCS, BuBray (Nephew), 37:33. 2, BCS, Sorrell (Nephew), 39:05.
Second half- 3, WICS, E. Leibeck (S. Leibeck), 6:45.
Shots- Beekmantown 23, Willsboro 10
Saves- Mason, BCS, 3. Arnold, WICS, 11.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
SARANAC LAKE 1
CLINTONVILLE — Tristan Laundree and Brady Lattrell both scored twice in the Patriots' victory.
Colter Cheney-Seymour buried the Red Storm's lone goal, which cut an AuSable Valley advantage from 3-0 to 3-1 with 4:35 left in the game.
Scott LaMountain and Hunter Klotzko both spent time in goal for the Patriots and played well.
It was Senior Day at AuSable Valley where Lattrell, Matt Hall, Zane Moussa, Wesley Tender and Alex Yeager were all honored.
AuSable Valley 4, Saranac Lake 1
Saranac Lake 0 1 — 1
AuSable 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, AVCS, Laundree, 11:15. 2, AVCS, Lattrell (PK), no time.
Second half- 3, AVCS, Laundree (Yeager), no time. 4, SLCS, Cheney-Seymour (Bartholomew), 4:35. 5, AVCS, Lattrell (Laundree), 0:35.
Shots- Not available.
Saves- Not available.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 8
SETON CATHOLIC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Jack Ferris had quite the game with three goals and two assists to pace the Hornets, while Ryan Kavanaugh totaled two goals and three assists.
Ethan Bray, notched two tallies, and Emir Gul added one more.
Owen Mulligan finished with two assists, and Ben Lambert had one helper of his own.
A three-save shutout from Ryan Taylor anchored Plattsburgh High.
Alex Coupal totaled three saves for the Knights.
Plattsburgh High 8, Seton Catholic 0
Seton 0 0 — 0
PHS 4 4 — 8
First half- 1, PHS, Kavanaugh (Ferris), 3:00. 2, PHS, Kavanaugh (Mulligan), 9:28. 3, PHS, Bray (Lambert), 12:29. 4, PHS, Bray (Kavanaugh), 28:32.
Second half- 5, PHS, Ferris (Mulligan), 2:00. 6, PHS, Ferris (Kavanaugh), 22:00. 7, PHS, Ferris (Kavanaugh), 25:10. 8, PHS, Gul (Ferris), 37:22.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 13, Seton Catholic 3
Saves- Coupal, SC, 6. Taylor, PHS, 3.
