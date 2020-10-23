Warriors hold off Knights; AVCS girls, PHS boys win

WILLSBORO — After a scoreless first half, Willsboro jumped ahead for good in the second.
Jenna Ford scored both of the Warriors' goals as she led her team to a 2-0 victory against Seton Catholic, Friday, in girls Northern Soccer League play.
Her two goals came in a blink of an eye.
She found the back of the net with a Kyla Crowningshield assist with 17 minutes elapsed, and two minutes later, she scored unassisted.
"Seton Catholic came prepared to play, passed the ball very well and outplayed us for most of game," Willsboro coach Chris Ford said.
"We were fortunate that when we played well we were able to put two in. Seton continues to get better every week and gave a great effort."
The Knights held a 14-12 shot advantage against the Warriors.
Abby Bruno had 12 saves in the Willsboro nets, and Seton Catholic keeper Kennedy Spriggs managed to accumulate 10 stops.
"I'm happy that the girls got a few wins this week and played well overall," Chris Ford said. "Every week and game brings its own challenges, and next week is no different."
Willsboro 2, Seton Catholic 0
Seton 0 0 — 0
Willsboro 0 2 — 2
Second half- 1, WICS, Ford (Crowningshield), 17:00. 2, WICS, Ford, 19:00.
Shots- Seton Catholic 14, Willsboro 12
Saves- Spriggs, 10. Bruno, WICS, 12.
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 0
CLINTONVILLE — Jillian Bezio found the back of the net twice and recorded one assist as the Patriots blanked the Hornets.
Reanna Prentiss opened scoring for AuSable Valley nearly 13 minutes into the game before Bezio netted her first marker near the end of the half off an Addie Stanley assist.
Stanley then went on to open scoring in the second half before Bezio tallied her second strike of the game.
"Plattsburgh has some very skilled players, and we did a nice job of containing them," Patriots coach Lindsey Douglas said. "It was a total team effort from start to finish. We played with a lot of energy tonight, and hopefully, we can match that energy down the stretch run and into the postseason."
Koree Stillwell registered the shutout with five saves, and Emma Whalen of the Hornets turned away eight shots.
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh High 0
PHS 0 0 — 0
AuSable 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, AVCS, Prentiss (Bezio), 12:58. 2, AVCS, Bezio (A. Stanley), 37:26.
Second half- 3, AVCS, A. Stanley, 15:29. 4, AVCS, Bezio, 33:11.
Shots- AuSable Valley 16, Plattsburgh High 6
Saves- Whalen, PHS, 8. Stillwell, AVCS, 5.
BOYS
PLATTSBUGRH HIGH 6
AUSABLE VALLLEY 0
PLATTSBURGH — Ryan Kavanaugh's hat trick highlighted the Hornets' win.
Emir Gul, Jack Ferris and Michael Trombley also buried goals for Plattsburgh.
Ben Lambert recorded a game-high two assists, while Kavanaugh, Ferris, Simon Meyer and Owen Mulligan all had one helper for the Hornet offense.
Ryan Taylor finished with a three-save shutout to anchor Plattsburgh, and Scott LaMountain was in charge for the Patriots in goal and made six stops.
Plattsburgh High 6, AuSable Valley 0
AuSable 0 0 — 0
Plattsburgh 2 4 — 6
First half- 1, PHS, Gul (Ferris), 26:55. 2, PHS, Kavanaugh (Lambert), 33:20.
Second half- 3, PHS, Kavanaugh (Meyer), 5:40. 4, PHS, Kavanaugh (Lambert), 10:25. 5, PHS, Ferris (Mulligan), 18:45. 6, PHS, Trombley (Kavanaugh), 20:19.
Shots- Plattsburgh High 15, AuSable Valley 3
Saves- LaMountain, AVCS, 6. Taylor, PHS, 3.
