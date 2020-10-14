Warriors fend off pesky Patriots

CLINTONVILLE — What looked like a close matchup at halftime turned into a big Willsboro win in boys Northern Soccer League action Wednesday.
The Warriors downed the AuSable Valley Patriots, 4-2, in the matchup.
“I feel like our guys did really well in the first half,” Patriot coach Tim Butler said. “We pressured really well, and I felt like we outplayed them.”
AuSable’s offense was led off by a goal by Zane Moussa, who put home the rebound off a Tristan Laundry penalty kick just over eight minutes into the game.
“I didn’t like the way we opened up,” Willsboro coach Andrew Lee said. “We weren’t mentally strong.”
It would be just over 10 minutes later that Stephen Leibeck would set the tone of Willsboro’s offense for the rest of the night, streaking past the AuSable defense to put it past Patriot goalie Scott Lamountain.
Leibeck would stay on the scoresheet, assisting on the Warriors’ second goal, scored by Devin Meachem, before netting himself a second goal, again on a run up the field.
“They regrouped,” Lee said. “We ended up getting a chance to use our speed and find those holes.”
Leibeck’s brother Ethan would also get in on the offensive action, scoring on a free kick with 11:10 left in the game.
Patriot Zander McCabe would cut the Willsboro lead to two with 7:51 left, but the Warriors would hold on to take the game.
For Lee, it was a strong recovery and overall effort by an undermanned team that only had 13 eligible players for the matchup.
“We are working together better as a unit,” Lee said. “Their soccer IQ is improving, and I like the way they’re finding those holes and using the outside of the field.”
And for AuSable, Butler said that the Patriots will have to be better at shutting down thru balls, and make better runs in their matchup against Boquet Valley on Thursday.
“We just played them on Saturday, so we’re pretty familiar with them,” Butler said. “They have a lot of speed up top, so we have to account for that.”
Willsboro will get a bit of a rest, not playing again until Saturday against Beekmantown.
The matchup against the Eagles is one Lee is looking forward to, and one he knows his team will have to be ready for.
“I’ve known the coach for a few years now, and we have a little friendly rivalry between the two of us,” Lee said. “They like to spread the field as well, so we have to contain our shape and play smart soccer.”
—
Willsboro 4, AuSable Valley 2
Willsboro 1 3 — 4
AuSable Valley 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, AV, Moussa, 31:50. 2, W, S. Leibeck (21:47).
Second half- 3, W, D. Meachem (S. Leibeck), 33:10. 4, W, S. Leibeck, 19:19. 5, W, E. Leibeck (11:10). 6, AV, McCabe (Laundry), 7:51.
Shots- Willsboro 11, AuSable Valley 8
Saves- Lamountain, AV, 7. Arnold, W, 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.