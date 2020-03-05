Warriors edge Crown Point in dramatic fashion

BEEKMANTOWN — After three quarters Wednesday, Willsboro and Crown Point were even at 27-all.
Chaos ensued in the fourth.
After eight lead changes and three ties, the third-seeded Warriors prevailed against the second-seeded Panthers in a Section VII Class D boys basketball semifinal.
Jared Ball, Willsboro’s lone senior, stepped to the charity stripe with his team down a point and came through in the clutch with 4.7 seconds left.
Ball made the first to tie the game with his team in the bonus and then calmly stepped to the line and drained the second.
The Warriors were able to get a stop on the opposite end and came away with a hectic 38-37 victory.
“It’s just like practice,” Ball said. “Its 1-on-1 with the basket, and there was nothing that was going to keep me from making those shots other than myself. Once the first went in, I knew the second was going in.
“The first one going in meant everything. That made the second a lot easier.”
Willsboro started fast with eight straight points from Brennon Farney to begin the game and give the Warriors an 8-0 lead just over a minute in.
The Panthers did not grab their first lead until Cameron Harrington put the ball in the basket for two with 50.3 seconds left in the third to hand Crown Point a slim 25-24 advantage.
At the time, nobody could have predicted all the momentum swings that followed.
“That was a pretty hectic one,” Willsboro coach Jim Spring said.
Oh, hectic it was.
In a low-scoring affair, both teams started scoring at will in the fourth.
Dylan Sours gave the Panthers a 37-36 lead with 1:41 remaining in regulation, but Ball was fouled in the final seconds and made the most of his opportunity.
“Senior leadership is what it’s all about,” Spring said. “He is the only one we got on the team. That was a big win for him and for our team.
“We have been preaching togetherness. The only way we can do this is together. We were picking each other up all game. It was great to see it.”
Farney tallied a game-high 14 points for the Warriors, and Regan Arnold totaled 11.
Cody Crammond and Sours both scored 10 to boost Crown Point.
The close contest made for a great atmosphere all evening.
“The environment is great,” Ball said. “The stands were packed. I love that.”
Willsboro will play top-seeded Schroon Lake in the sectional championship at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
“We just need to get a couple good practices in before that one,” Spring said. “We have kind of changed our routine the past few weeks and are trying to bring the kids together. We have to play together, and we did that (Wednesday).
—
Willsboro 38, Crown Point 37
Willsboro (38)
Arnold 4-2-11, Leibeck 0-1-1, Cassavaugh 0-0-0, Ball 1-2-4, Farney 5-0-14, King 3-0-8. Totals: 13-5-38.
Crown Point (37)
Crammond 2-6-10, Harrington 2-0-4, D. Sours 5-0-10, Thomas 3-2-9, Spaulding 1-2-4, Woods 0-0-0, G. Sours 0-0-0. Totals: 13-10-37.
Halftime- Willsboro, 19-15.
3 point goals- Willsboro (7) Arnold, Farney 4, King 2. Crown Point (1) Thomas.
