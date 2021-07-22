Wall to replace Decker at helm of Plattsburgh women's lacrosse

PLATTSBURGH – Kelly Wall, who served as an assistant coach at Plattsburgh State during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, has been named the Cardinals' head women's lacrosse coach, as announced by Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard.
"I am extremely pleased to welcome Kelly back to Cardinal Country," Howard said. "Her familiarity with our program as a former assistant combined with her playing experience as an exceptional SUNYAC player are a tremendous combination. I have great confidence that she will build upon the foundation that Coach Julie Decker developed in starting our program from the ground up over the past few years, and I'm excited to see this team continue its rise up the conference ranks under Kelly's leadership."
Decker left the helm of the women's lacrosse program to pursue a bit different of a career path as the Director of Girls' Club Lacrosse Teams for Legacy Sports USA in Phoenix, Arizona.
"I guess it's about time to announce that after 12 years, I've made the difficult decision to leave college coaching to pursue an opportunity at the club level," Decker said on Twitter.
"I have been blessed to live and travel all across the country, meet many incredible people, coach and work with and against some of my best friends, and ultimately ended up with my dream job. Thanks to everyone who has been a part of this unforgettable chapter of my life and looking forward to seeing you all on the lax field again real soon."
Wall was an integral part of helping Decker build the foundation of the Cardinals' women's lacrosse program, as she helped guide Plattsburgh State during its inaugural season of competition in 2019 before aiding in the Cardinals' 4-0 2020 season, which was cut short due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wall helped mentor the program's first-ever All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) selection in Frankie Porcaro, who earned Third-Team All-SUNYAC laurels in 2019.
As an undergraduate student-athlete at SUNY Brockport from 2014-17, Wall was the SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 and the SUNYAC Rookie of the Year in 2014 in addition to becoming just the fifth four-time First-Team All-SUNYAC honoree in the history of SUNYAC women's lacrosse. Wall also earned Second-Team Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) All-America honors in 2017.
The Clifton Park native led the Golden Eagles all four years in points, accumulating 276 over her career with 184 goals and 92 assists.
"I want to thank Plattsburgh State for giving me this opportunity to be the next head women's lacrosse coach," Wall said. "I am beyond excited to get started with the student-athletes. I hope to be able to give them my knowledge and skills of this game and knowledge that goes beyond the game as well. I can't wait to get started this year."
Wall graduated from Brockport with a degree in sport management in 2017.
