PLATTSBURGH — The fall season Section VII held this year was unlike any before.
The season kicked off on Sept. 21, with practices for various sports, and by October, the local soccer, cross country, girls swim and gymnastics seasons were underway.
Now with the fall season complete, Section VII Executive Director Matt Walentuk took some time to reflect on all that took place from late September to the middle of November.
"Every day, from the beginning, presented a new set of challenges," Walentuk said. "You just had to work through them, communicate with everyone involved and really stick to the protocols you set.
"From my perspective, it's just about putting that trust in knowing people will know what to do and do it properly in the North Country."
PUTTING THINGS TOGETHER
The late summer and early fall was a whirlwind when it came to figuring out if an interscholastic sports season would take place.
Following guidance from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, all its respective sections were left to decide whether or not to host a fall season.
Section VII elected to do so and leave the ultimate decision of whether or not to participate up to its member schools.
"Some of our school districts elected to play and others did not, and every single one of them made the decision that was best for them," Walentuk said. "As Section VII, we are here to help the schools in any way we can, and that's the role we took in this situation."
THE SEASONS
The first slate of sporting events were held Oct. 2, with a few soccer games on the docket. The cross country season kicked off the following day before girls swim and gymnastics started later in the month.
"At the beginning of the season, I was cautiously optimistic," Walentuk said.
So much was unknown at the time.
How would the protocols work?
How would the sporting events look?
Would all participants feel safe?
Those were just some of the questions Walentuk and many within Section VII had.
But the North Country sports world rallied together.
"It's a testament to our kids, our coaches, our athletic directors, our administrators, our parents and everyone that this season took place," Walentuk said.
"Just following the protocols and ensuring that the kids could have the opportunity to play was all that anyone was focused on."
MODIFICATIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS
At first, student-athletes wearing masks looked a bit odd, but as time passed, masks became the new normal.
Very few spectators made for much less of a raucous environment than past years for sporting events, but that also became a bit normal as well.
While nobody wants either of these things to be the normal forever, wearing masks and limiting the sizes of crowds were some of the main reasons that led to a successful season.
"When we set our protocols, I knew everyone was going to follow through," Walentuk said. "It obviously takes a bit of luck, too, when it comes to this virus because it can pop up anywhere, but the stars aligned and allowed us to get a season in.
"I know other sections were struggling with starting and stopping and quarantining. If you were to ask anybody at the beginning of the season if they would be happy with playing until the middle of November, we all would have taken that."
REFLECTION
Section VII had just two soccer games and one gymnastics meet canceled by COVID-19 concerns throughout the entire fall.
"I am truly happy with how the fall went and am hoping the sports that get underway in the winter will have the same system and these kids have the opportunity to play and compete," Walentuk said.
While there was no sectional tournament or state tournament for any of the fall sports, Walentuk said he still felt there was plenty of meaning to the season.
The fact there was a fall season of any fashion during a pandemic, Walentuk noted, created plenty of meaning.
With much still up in the air as to how a potential winter interscholastic sports season will shape up, Section VII will take note of what happened during the fall and look to continue its success into the winter.
"With mother nature, you never know what you will get up here, and we took what we could get this fall," Walentuk said. "North Country sports thrived."
"The eyes are on the winter now. We are going to take some time to set protocols and get everyone on the same page and see what we can do."
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.