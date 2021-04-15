PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference’s shortened volleyball season began as a part of the "Fall II" season in Section VII on Tuesday and will continue through May 1.
All teams are excited to get this season going and happy to have the opportunity after so much uncertainty this fall when volleyball was not permitted by New York because of its high-risk nature.
AUSABLE VALLEY
CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots will feature one of the most veteran teams in the conference this season, only losing two players to graduation.
With the short window to start training, though, coach Peggy McAllister said that the seniors on the team are just excited to have a season.
“With eight seniors, they are just excited to be able to get at least a shortened season and get some court time to finish their careers,” McAllister said. “So the objective is to go out and play and have fun.”
Two newcomers will join the nine returners on the team.
PLAYERS LOST
Madison Campbell, Stephanie Kelly.
PLAYERS RETURNING
Mallorie Douglas, Isabella Joy, Bela Perez, Anna Pridell, Lexie Prins, Makayla Rock, Abby Sawyer, Emily Tedford, Madison Tromblee.
NEWCOMERS
Catherine Anthony, Kelci Pelkey.
BEEKMANTOWN
BEEKMANTOWN — New coach Jordynne Ales will be joined by many new faces on the Eagles' squad this season.
After losing six players to graduation following last season, Beekmantown will be receiving nine newcomers into their ranks this year.
Ales, who has been an assistant coach for Plattsburgh State’s volleyball team before taking coaching duties at Beekmantown, said that the squad is, “putting a lot of emphasis on staying disciplined on defense and out of system attacks in practice.”
PLAYERS LOST
Shania Rose, Alibra Rodriguez, Ireland Sample, Erin Gregory, Elizabeth Hynes, Kylie McFadden.
PLAYERS RETURNING
Jenna Begor, Alexys Hawks, Kylie Hilborne, Brooke Ruest, Karli Hall.
NEWCOMERS
Lauren Cross, Aubrey Dominy, Hannah Duprey, Heaven Franklin, Madalynn Hagadorn, Brenna Mulvaney, Ella Repas, Callie Willette, Aurora Winnicki.
LAKE PLACID
LAKE PLACID — The experience of Lake Placid’s returning group of seniors is easing the transition into game action for the team’s newcomers, according to coach Sandy Huber.
“Five of our eight seniors have been on the varsity team since 10th grade,” Huber said. “They all understand the systems and are playing with confidence, while helping the new players quickly adjust.”
Seven newcomers join the group of seven returners, and all are happy to just get a chance to improve on last season’s 2-14 record.
“The overall attitude has been really positive this year,” Huber said. “Nobody knew if we would even have a season, so there's an extra level of appreciation for being part of the team; Even though (the season is) short, we're making the most of it and everyone is happy to be here.”
PLAYERS LOST
Sara McKillip, Madisyn Smith, Deidra Kellerman.
PLAYERS RETURNING
Karis Hudson, Grace Crawford, Evelynn Sharp, Ellie Bousquet, Dylan Bashaw, Isabella Armstrong, Samantha Clark.
NEWCOMERS
Bailey Smith, Melanie Megliore, Aubrey Hayes, Marlena Sharp, Marley Levenson, Abbey Gavin, Julia Crawford.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK
ELLENBURG — Northern Adirondack will be looking to its returning players to provide leadership in the upcoming shortened season, according to coach Elizabeth Brown.
“With five returning players who played in the sectional championship win (in 2019) and the regional game, their experience will help with the new players,” Brown said.
Considering the shortened season with no sectional, regional or state championships, the team is focusing on building skills, competing and having fun, Brown added.
PLAYERS LOST
Anna Brown, Jadyn LaValley, Emily Fleury, Cora Barnaby.
PLAYERS RETURNING
Allie Barber, Chelsey Guay, Elyse Hogan, Morgan Lawrence, Chelsea Tanzer.
NEWCOMERS
Mackenzie Lawrence, Rhylee Poupore, Emma Dominic, Elyssa Desotelle, Hailie Porter.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
CHAMPLAIN — A Northeastern Clinton contingent that includes five newcomers will look to improve on a 3-13 record from last season.
The Cougars lost four players from last year's team, with five returning.
There's a good balance of experience and fresh faces on the squad.
PLAYERS LOST
Abe Emotion, Allison Bodah, Emma Gooley, Kelsey Gamache.
PLAYERS RETURNING
Morgan Monette, Mackenzie Gardner, Lauryn Munson, Camryn Foley, Sadie Dumas.
NEWCOMERS
Kenadie McComb, Isabella Canty, Brooke Basmajian, Keragan Oliver, Maggie Sample.
PLATTSBURGH HIGH
PLATTSBURGH — With no playoffs in the future in this COVID-19 shortened season, the Plattsburgh High volleyball team will be looking to keep its mental health in a good place, coach Cindy McMahon said.
“Due to the fact that there are no sectionals and states, we will be playing for fun,” McMahon said.
The Hornets have five newcomers on this year’s squad after losing seven players to graduation and having one player fail to come out for the team.
PLAYERS LOST
Grace McMahon, Gianna Dejesus, Adison Erb, Michayla Wells, Jaelynn Drinkwine, Arianna Gowett, Alexandra Hartnett.
PLAYERS RETURNING
Lily Snide, Sophie Sherman, Veda Bingel, Brenna Bird, Natalie Kay, Robin Trombley.
NEWCOMERS
Elise Bruso, Kristine Cantwell, Allison Crahan, Olivia Nowosielski, Abigaile Siskavich.
PERU
PERU — Coach Mary Anne Lake said that her young Nighthawks squad will be focusing on gaining experience in this pandemic shortened season.
“With only four returners from last season, and only one of which is a senior, we are a very young team with a lot to learn,” Lake said.
The team’s seven newcomers will join the returners in, “learning and implementing new skills,” Lake said, as Peru will try to follow up a 15-3 record from last season.
PLAYERS LOST
Marie Higgins, Lauryn Clary, Julia Prescott, Molly Timmons, Teagan Seymour, Aryanna Glover.
PLAYERS RETURNING
Shian Brunell, Payton Seymour, Adelia Bousquet, Mallory Martin.
NEWCOMERS
Alexandrea LaValley, Samantha Lyon, Madisyn Robinson, Katie Finn, Rachel Madore, Ryleigh Clary, Alyssa Bartholomew.
SARANAC LAKE
SARANAC LAKE — After losing five players from last year’s squad, Saranac Lake will be adding 12 first-year players to its ranks.
The reinforcements will join six returners looking to continue a strong record for the team that saw the Red Storm finish with a 14-5 record in its last season.
The newcomers combined with the returners is expected to be a good combination that will lead to success.
PLAYERS LOST
Sydney Andronica, Madie Gay, Katie Gay, Meghan O'Brien, Nora Glover.
PLAYERS RETURNING
Mis Sanford, Alison Hewitt, Tailor Whitson, Alexis Johnson, Kelsey Leeret, Georgia Bickford.
NEWCOMERS
Anica Null, Azra Michael, Malea White, Sydney Leeret, Alyssa LaPierre, Marley Small, Isabella Burcume, Christina Harvey, Helena Dramm, Amya Hurteau, Leena Keal, Madison Clark.
SARANAC
SARANAC — The Chiefs volleyball team will have to lean on its teamwork and strong serving after losing seven players from last season’s unit.
The new group is very supportive of each other, coach Mary LaDuke said, but lacks experience in game play.
LaDuke added that she views Peru as one of the teams to beat this season in a very competitive CVAC.
PLAYERS LOST
Mikayla St.Louis, Madison DuBray, Abigail Breyette, Abigail Duquette, Maddie Beaney, Shawnee Couture, Brianna Rivis.
PLAYERS RETURNING
Cheyenne Knelly, Hannah Charlebois, Mackenzie Taylor, Madison Carter, Kate Siskavich, Hannah Dresser.
NEWCOMERS
Hailey Schiraldi, Lexus Rabideau, Kaitlyn Blair, Brooke Gillespie, Katherine Griffin, Zoe Vaughn.
