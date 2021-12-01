Villlemaire, Seidman and Ennis named to all-region teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Senior forward Kirsten Villemaire, senior midfielder Allison Seidman and junior goalkeeper Julia Ennis have been named to the 2021 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Women's All-East Region III Teams, as announced Monday.
Villemaire earned first-team honors for the second time in her career. Seidman garnered second-team recognition for the second time and Ennis received second-team honors for the first time.
Villemaire was previously named the SUNYAC Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Year and garnered First-Team All-SUNYAC honors for 2021. She tallied nine goals and four assists for 22 points on the season. Villemaire tied for the SUNYAC lead with four game-winning goals, while leading the conference in shots (122) and shots on goal (61).
Villemaire ranked third in the conference in goals and fourth in points while playing 1,167 minutes over 16 games, recording a streak of six consecutive matches with a goal beginning in a 3-0 home win over SUNY Oneonta on Oct. 1.
She was also named the PrestoSports Women's Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week by the SUNYAC one time in 2021.
Seidman, who was also named to the All-SUNYAC First Team in 2021, tallied 19 points on seven goals and five assists on the season. She scored two game-winning goals, including the lone goal in a 1-0 win at SUNY Cortland on Sept. 25. Seidman ranked second in minutes played (1,522) on the team over 18 games played (all starts).
Ennis, who was also named to the All-SUNYAC First Team in 2021, played to an 11-4-2 record on the season.
Ennis, who tied for the SUNYAC lead in wins, tallied an .806 save percentage, a 1.07 goals-against average, 75 saves and five shutouts during the season. She made a season-high 10 saves in a 2-1 win at Skidmore College on Sept. 18. Ennis was also named the PrestoSports Women's Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week by the SUNYAC three times in 2021.
Plattsburgh State (12-4-2, 7-2-0 SUNYAC) made the SUNYAC Tournament Semifinals in 2021. For their play in the tournament, midfielders Erin Metzger and Ella Santomassimo were named to the 2021 SUNYAC Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team.
Head coach Tania Armellino, who has an 80-46-9 coaching record in her eight years at Plattsburgh State, has guided the Cardinals to seven consecutive appearances in the SUNYAC Tournament semifinals. Plattsburgh State's seven conference wins in 2021 were the most conference wins for the program since 2010 (7-1-1).
