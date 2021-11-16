Villemaire named SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Year

SYRACUSE — Senior forward Kirsten Villemaire (Plattsburgh/Beekmantown) was picked as the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Year, and six Plattsburgh State student-athletes were named to the 2021 Women's Soccer All-SUNYAC Teams.
Plattsburgh State recorded a conference-high four All-SUNYAC First Team selections. Villemaire, senior forward Emily Frodyma (Watervliet, N.Y./Catholic Central), senior midfielder Allison Seidman (Commack, N.Y./Commack) and junior goalkeeper Julia Ennis (Carmel, N.Y./Kennedy Catholic) were named to the first team. Sophomore defenders Nora Fitzgerald (New Rochelle, N.Y./New Rochelle) and Casey Granger (Hopewell Junction, N.Y./Arlington) garnered All-SUNYAC Second Team honors.
Villemaire tallied nine goals and four assists for 22 points on the season. She tied for the SUNYAC lead with four game-winning goals, while leading the conference in shots (122) and shots on goal (61). Villemaire ranks third in the conference in goals and fourth in points. Villemaire, who played 1,167 minutes over 16 games (15 starts), recorded a streak of six consecutive matches with a goal. The streak began in a 3-0 home win over SUNY Oneonta on Oct. 1 and culminated in a 2-1 home win over Clarkson University on Oct. 19. She was named the PrestoSports Women's Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week by the SUNYAC one time this season. This is the first SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Year honor for Villemaire. This is her third All-SUNYAC selection and her second All-SUNYAC First Team award.
Frodyma earned All-SUNYAC recognition for the first time. She leads the SUNYAC in goals (12) and points (29) while tying for fourth in game-winning goals (3). Frodyma also tallied five assists and played 1,345 minutes over 18 games played (all starts). She scored at least one goal in 10 matches and tallied at least one point in 13 matches. She scored a season-high two goals twice, including scoring both goals in a 2-1 win at Skidmore College on Sept. 18.
Seidman earned her third All-SUNYAC honor and was named to All-SUNYAC First Team for the second time. Seidman tallied 19 points on seven goals and five assists. She scored two game-winning goals, including the lone goal in a 1-0 win at SUNY Cortland on Sept. 25. Seidman ranked second in minutes played (1,522) on the team over 18 games played (all starts).
Ennis earned All-SUNYAC honors for the first time after playing to an 11-4-2 record on the season. Ennis, who leads the SUNYAC in wins, tallied a .806 save percentage, a 1.07 goals-against average, 75 saves and five shutouts during the season. She made a season-high 10 saves in a 2-1 win at Skidmore College on Sept. 18. Ennis was also named the PrestoSports Women's Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week by the SUNYAC three times this season.
Fitzgerald and Granger both earned All-SUNYAC recognition for the first time. Fitzgerald played 1,134 minutes over 16 matches (12 starts) and she tallied four assists on the season. Granger played 1,473 minutes in 18 matches (16 starts) on the season. Fitzgerald and Granger were both part of a defensive unit that recorded eight shutouts on the season.
Julia Dell Aquila of SUNY Geneseo was named the Defensive Player of the Year, Live Raucci of Geneseo was tabbed as the Rookie of the Year, and Nate Wiley and Page Smith of Geneseo earned Coaching Staff of the Year plaudits.
Head coach Tania Armellino, who has an 80-46-9 coaching record in her eight years at Plattsburgh State, has guided the Cardinals to seven consecutive appearances in the SUNYAC Tournament semifinals. Armellino led Plattsburgh State (12-4-2) to a 7-2-0 record in SUNYAC regular-season play this season — the most conference wins for the program since 2010 (7-1-1).
