Villemaire named Offensive Athlete of the Week

SYRACUSE — Senior forward Kirsten Villemaire (Plattsburgh, N.Y./Beekmantown) of Plattsburgh State has been named the PrestoSports Women's Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Oct. 10, as announced by the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) on Monday.
Villemaire earned the honor after scoring two game-winning goals to help Plattsburgh State to a pair of road victories last week.
Villemaire began the week by scoring the game-winning goal in Plattsburgh State's 5-0 win at Buffalo State on Friday, Oct. 8.
She then concluded the week by tallying the game-winning goal in the 62nd minute of the Cardinals' 2-0 win at Fredonia on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Villemaire also recorded 18 shots and nine shots on goal on the week.
It is the first SUNYAC weekly honor of the season for Villemaire and the third of her career.
Plattsburgh State (8-2-2, 5-1-0 SUNYAC) hosts SUNY Brockport for a SUNYAC match at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
