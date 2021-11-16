VanBuren, Lynch thrive for Clinton at nationals

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia — The Clinton Community College men's cross country team had a great end to what turned out to be a season that saw the program grow in many ways.
At Georgia Military College on Saturday, the NJCAA Division III Cross Country National Championships saw two Cougars finish off their fall campaigns and junior collegiate careers on a high note.
Clinton's Logan VanBuren finished second overall of 140 runners with a time of 26:17.69, and Phil Lynch clocked in at 29:44.94 for 64th.
Both times were personal records for the two who helped lead the Cougars all season.
"It's really been an honor to work with our entire team this season," Clinton coach Keith Bombard said.
"The whole team about a month into the season really pulled together. They turned into a great bunch of guys to work with, and they were all important."
Hunter Phillips from Joliet Jr. College took home first as he crossed the finish line at 25:39.39.
Phillips separated himself from the pack with about two miles left in the race.
VanBuren was a First-Team All-American and Northeast Region Runner of the Year.
He and Lynch, a 41-year-old runner, helped anchor what turned out to be a team full of hardworking athletes.
The remainder of the team included Iziah Jock, Landon Peters, Tyler LaClair and Myles Mitchell.
"We knew these guys were all seasoned runners, and they all improved throughout the season," Bombard said. "It was great for our program, and we hope to build from this and also get our women's team up and going again for next season."
