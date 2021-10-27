VanBuren leads Clinton Community with first-place finish

FULTON — Logan VanBuren continued his very successful season with a first-place finish in the NJCAA Mountain Valley Conference Championship, Saturday, at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
VanBuren finished with a sparkling time of 27:31.9 to help lead Clinton Community College to a second-place finish with 37 points.
Hudson Valley took first with 23 points.
Phil Lynch turned in a time of 31:30.1, which was good for sixth place in the race to boost the Cougars, who finished ahead of Mohawk Valley, Herkimer and Fulton-Montgomery.
Iziah Jock (8, 32:49.9), Landon Peters (13, 35:33.1), Tyler LaClair (16, 37:26.3) and Myles Mitchell (20, 41:21.4) rounded out the Clinton runners.
VanBuren, Jock and Lynch all made the All-Conference Team thanks to their top-ten finishes.
The season is not done yet for the Cougars as they will return to action this Saturday for the Region III Championships at Finger Lakes Community College.
Hudson Valley 23, Clinton Community 37, Mohawk Valley 69, Herkimer incomplete, Fulton-Montgomery incomplete.
Top Clinton finishers
1- Logan VanBuren, 27:31.9.; 6- Phil Lynch, 31:30.1.; 8- Iziah Jock, 32:49.9.; 13- Landon Peters, 35:33.1.; 16- Tyler LaClair, 37:26.3.; 20- Myles Mitchell, 41:21.4.
