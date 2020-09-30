Van Dorn to be next Plattsburgh State softball coach

PLATTSBURGH — Sam Van Dorn, who served as the Cardinals' assistant coach during the 2020 season, has been named the head softball coach at Plattsburgh State, as announced Tuesday by Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard.
"We are very excited to be welcoming Samantha back to Cardinal Country to lead the next chapter of our highly successful softball program," Howard said. "In addition to being extremely well regarded by our student-athletes, she brings a wealth of experience as a successful student-athlete as well as an understanding of our outstanding softball tradition here at Plattsburgh State. I have no doubt that she will be a tremendous addition to our department."
During the 2020 campaign, Van Dorn worked primarily with the pitchers and infielders as well as the offense.
Van Dorn concluded an illustrious softball career as a student-athlete at SUNY Cortland in 2019. As a senior at Cortland, Van Dorn appeared in 25 games (24 starts) with a 14-8 record, a 1.74 ERA, one no-hitter, seven shutouts and one save. She limited the opposition to 149 hits and 29 walks while striking out 79 batters in 157 1/3 innings.
A National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Northeast Region First Team honoree and the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Pitcher of the Year in 2019, Van Dorn finished her four-year Cortland career tied for first at the school in career saves (11), ranked seventh in strikeouts (247), tied for seventh in shutouts (11) and ranked eighth in wins (45). In addition, she was named to the All-Tournament Team in 2019 as she helped Cortland to the SUNYAC title. In 2018, Van Dorn was named to the All-SUNYAC First Team, the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team and the NFCA All-Northeast Region Third Team. In 2017, she garnered SUNYAC Tournament MVP honors.
Van Dorn's coaching experience also includes having been an assistant coach with Smithtown Little League Softball and an assistant coach with the Long Island Diamonds, a travel softball team. While coaching as part of Smithtown Little League Softball, she worked on improving players' offensive and defensive abilities, organized and led practices and designed drills. Van Dorn has also been a softball skills instructor, having worked with softball players ages 8-18 on fielding, hitting and pitching.
"I want to thank Plattsburgh State for giving me this opportunity of being the head softball coach," Van Dorn said. "I'm excited to take on the responsibilities and duties of this position. I've had the opportunity to work with this group of student-athletes last year, and I am excited to continue to improve their knowledge and skills of the game of softball as well as giving them knowledge beyond the game. I can't wait to see these young women grow on and off the field. I can't wait to get started!"
Van Dorn earned a Bachelor of Science in physical education from SUNY Cortland in 2019.
