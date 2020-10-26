PLATTSBURGH — Sam Van Dorn knew she would be back on Plattsburgh State’s bench after her first year as an assistant coach last season. But being named the Cardinals’ next head coach came as a surprise.
Van Dorn replaced Bree Ferchen, who served as Plattsburgh's head coach for the shortened 2020 season.
“I couldn’t say no. It was a great opportunity,” Van Dorn said.
AN EARLY PASSION
Getting a chance to continue seeing her players improve on and off the field was enough to convince her to step into the head coaching position.
Van Dorn first picked up softball as a sport when she was 9 years old. An old gym teacher gave her a flier for a travel team that needed players. Soon after, she fell in love with just about everything about softball, but she gravitated more toward pitching.
It was the mental aspect and the pressure that came with pitching that she liked the most. Having to go through pressure situations helped her improve as a pitcher, but she also saw benefits outside of the sport.
“How people deal with pressure is super important,” she said. “People are better off based off pressure situations and how they deal with them.”
COLLEGE
Van Dorn continued to play softball all throughout grade school before starting her collegiate career for SUNY Cortland. She won Pitcher of the Year for the SUNYAC in 2019, tied a SUNY Cortland record for career saves with 11, ranked seventh in shutouts with 11 and was named to the All-Tournament Team after Cortland won a SUNYAC title in 2018.
Throughout her playing career, Van Dorn always felt that coaching was something she wanted to do. She got her first experience as a coach working with travel teams and younger girls. What kept her around was seeing her players improve and comparing where they started to where they ended up.
“There’s that one point when you’re teaching somebody something and then it clicks in their head,” Van Dorn said. “That’s the most exciting part of coaching.”
COACHING
As Van Dorn continued her earlier coaching career, she learned more and more lessons on how to get to her players by, “taking each girl and treating them as individuals, knowing that each girl has different aspects they can bring to the team and atmosphere.”
She also learned that a coach is a mentor and a teacher to their players. Van Dorn keeps that in mind as she starts her first season as head coach for the Cardinals.
Entering this academic year, Van Dorn said the season had, “a lot of unanswered questions, a lot of unknowns.”
But she isn’t nervous, she said. She’s mostly excited to see her players again and to get back into the swing of things, even with all the unknowns and new guidelines in place.
PREPARING
This year’s team is split into three pods to limit the amount of players practicing each day. Infielders, outfielders and catchers and pitchers are all divided into those pods.
While team chemistry is a concern, Van Dorn said the pods are an opportunity to work with the players more one-on-one and to also tailor practices more toward the individual needs of each player.
Staying positive and making the best of the situation is Van Dorn’s message to her players while also stressing the importance of staying safe.
Van Dorn was offered the head coaching position just weeks before softball practices started, “but I feel like jumping into things is where a person can learn the most,” she said.
