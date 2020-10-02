Valentine scores twice, Moriah blanks Willsboro

PORT HENRY — Mikenna Valentine found the back of the net two times to help her Moriah squad take down Willsboro, 2-0, in girls Northern Soccer League action Friday.
Hannah Gador notched 16 saves in the Moriah nets for the clean sheet.
There were many shots in the game, as the Vikings held a 31-16 advantage.
Warriors keeper Abby Bruno was busy in net, turning away 22 shots.
Valentine struck for her first goal with 7:37 remaining in the first half.
That momentum carried over to the second half, and an early marker just 7:45 in gave Moriah some much-needed cushion en route to the win.
—
Moriah 2, Willsboro 0
Willsboro 0 0 — 0
Moriah 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, MCS, Valentine, 7:37.
Second half- 2, MCS, Valentine, 32:15.
Shots- Moriah 31, Willsboro 16
Saves- Bruno, WICS, 22. Gaddor, MCS, 16.
