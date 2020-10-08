Valentine nets hat trick, Moriah hangs on vs. Willsboro

WILLSBORO — Moriah looked to be on its way to an easy win, but Willsboro had other plans.
After four unanswered goals against them, the Warriors responded for three unanswered of their own and trailed by just one with 3:36 remaining.
The Vikings managed to hold on, however, for a dramatic 4-3 victory in girls Northern Soccer League competition, Thursday.
"Both teams played hard, and we had a number of opportunities to tie the game late," Willsboro coach Chris Ford said. "We knew going into the season there would be challenges, but the girls took a big step forward in the second half today. I'm very proud of them and how they came together as a team."
Mikenna Valentine scored the first two goals of the game, both off assists from Reagan Garrison.
Garrison then put Moriah up 3-0 with a bit more than a minute to go before halftime.
Valentine scored a third goal to complete her hat trick and provide what turned out to be the game winner with 17:05 gone in the second half.
Jenna Ford accounted for two goals in the Warriors' comeback attempt, and Lexi Nolette had the other tally.
Hannah Gaddor made 17 saves in the Vikings nets, while Abby Bruno finished with 16 stops for Willsboro.
—
Moriah 4, Willsboro 3
Moriah 3 1 — 4
Willsboro 0 3 — 3
First half- 1, MCS, Valentine (Garrison), 15:06. 2, MCS, Valentine (Garrison), 16:34. 3, MCS, Garrison (A. Huchro), 38:27.
Second half- 4, MCS, Valentine (Garrison), 17:05. 5, WICS, Ford, 22:12. 6, WICS, Nolette, (Cassavaugh), 29:29. 7, WICS, Ford (Marble), 36:24.
Shots- Moriah 25, Willsboro 19
Saves- Gaddor, MCS, 17. Bruno, WICS, 16.
