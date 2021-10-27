PLATTSBURGH — A tentative start was just a blip on the radar for Saranac on Wednesday.
The undefeated Chiefs, led by a hat trick from Sydney Myers and a goal by Olivia Davis, captured the Section VII Class B crown with a 4-1 win over Beekmantown at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
The high-powered Saranac offense was slowed down by the Eagles and stymied for most of the first half, but Myers scored with 3:01 remaining before halftime, and the Chiefs loosened up.
“We had a lot of nerves in the beginning, and I think Beekmantown had a great game plan,” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said. “We missed some key opportunities at the beginning, but we started to play as a team and moved the ball well. Once we got the first one, we had a lot of confidence.”
That confidence led to the first sectional crown for Saranac since 2013.
Grace Damiani finished with six saves to anchor the Chiefs in net, and early on, Saranac’s defense came up big with Beekmantown applying a ton of pressure.
“All of us were a little anxious at first,” Myers said. “Our defense really stepped up, and we eventually settled in and worked really well today. It feels great to win as a team. We click well together, and I think we are going to go really far.”
The Chiefs really took control when Myers and Davis scored less than a minute apart to give their squad a 3-0 advantage with 28:39 remaining in regulation.
Myers had hit the post earlier in the second half, and that missed opportunity seemed to light a fire under Saranac.
“We were all just really pumped after halftime,” Myers said. “We were really nervous, but we were also really anxious. We just wanted to get out there and play.”
Myers finished off her hat trick when she got in all alone before finding the back of the net with 17:58 left.
Brenna Ducatte, Marissa Leduc, Davis and Myers all had assists.
The Eagles got on the board with 6:54 to go thanks to a strike from Lindsay Barnes with Payton Parliament assisting.
Macayla Scofield turned away seven shots in the Beekmantown nets.
The Chiefs advanced to play a Section X opponent in a NYSPHSAA regional semifinal at either Plattsburgh High or Beekmantown next Tuesday. A time has yet to be determined for that matchup.
“They deserve it, and there’s no feeling like this,” Liberty said. “We have 21 players that all work together and give their heart and soul.
“We know we are all here for one goal, and we have to work together.”
Saranac 4, Beekmantown 1
BCS 0 1 — 1
SCS 1 3 — 4
First half- 1, SCS, Myers (Ducatte), 3:01.
Second half- 2, SCS, Myers (Davis), 29:26. 3, SCS, Davis (Leduc), 28:39. 4, SCS, Myers (Davis), 17:58.
Shots- Saranac, 14-13.
Saves- Scofield, BCS, 7. Damiani, SCS, 6.
