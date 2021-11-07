Undefeated Saranac punches ticket to final four

PLATTSBURGH — Saranac continues to pass every test it faces.
First the Chiefs went undefeated through the regular season and ultimately won the Section VII crown.
Then Saranac opened state play with a 7-0 thumping of Gouverneur to set up a clash with Section II’s Skaneateles in a NYSPHSAA Class B girls soccer regional on Saturday.
The Chiefs once again scoffed at the doubters and captured a 4-2 win over the Lakers to reach the final four.
“I think we knew we were kind of seen as the underdog,” Saranac’s Sydney Myers said.
“I think a lot of people thought that. We just came out and knew this game was our game. Our defense really stepped up and did a great job. Our offense finished when they had to.”
Myers as well as Olivia Davis, Marissa Leduc and Brenna Ducatte all found the back of the net once in the Chiefs’ victory.
Grace Damiani made two saves to anchor Saranac in goal.
Kathryn Morrissey and Maeve McNeil scored for Skaneateles, but the Chiefs proved to be too much.
“I think these girls are going to be more prepared and more confident after a game like this,” Saranac coach Amber Liberty said.
“After having another team score two goals, I don’t think anybody has scored that many on us all year in a game. For them to pick it up, continue to push together as a unit, pull through and still know what it takes to win the game, I could not be more proud.”
Davis got the Chiefs off and running when she buried a cross from Ducatte with 27:40 remaining in the first half.
The opening goal seemed to allow Saranac to find a rhythm.
“It was really crucial because it put us ahead, but it got everyone going and shooting and allowed us to have more confidence as a group,” Davis said.
Leduc put an absolute firecracker into the back of the net thanks to an assist from Davis to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead with 9:03 to go before halftime.
With the help of Davis, Myers added on an important insurance goal a bit over 5 minutes into the second half before the Lakers tried to rally.
Morrissey put Skaneateles on the board with 24:25 remaining in regulation, but Myers then assisted on Ducatte’s marker 29 seconds before the midway mark of the final half to up Saranac’s advantage to 4-1.
McNeil buried the Lakers’ next tally at the 17:03 mark of the second half, but the Chiefs stood tall from there.
“We kind of needed to calm down after they scored,” Myers said. “We needed to remember how we play and not how they play. We worked as one and won.”
Saranac advanced to play Section I’s Bronxville in the semifinals at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Cortland High School.
“This team has truly taken it one game at a time, but they have had the ultimate goal in the back of their heads of winning it all,” Liberty said.
“Now to know that we are headed to the final four, they are not content with just going. They are going with the intent of winning it all. There is no stopping this team when they play together.”
—
Saranac 4, Skaneateles 2
SKA 0 2 — 2
SCS 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, SCS, Davis (Ducatte), 27:40. 2, SCS, Leduc (Davis), 9:03.
Second half- 3, SCS, Myers (Davis), 34:28. 4, SKA, Morrissey (McNeil), 24:45. 5, SCS, Ducatte (Myers), 20:29. 6, SKA, McNeil (Morrissey), 17:03.
Shots- Saranac, 17-5.
Saves- Evans (3), Carroll (5), SKA, 8. Damiani, SCS, 2.
Email Joey LaFranca:
Twitter: @JoeyLaFranca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.