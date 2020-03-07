Two key bursts send NAC past Moriah for Class C title

PLATTSBURGH — Top-seeded Northern Adirondack is the Section VII Class C girls basketball champion.
Led by quality defense and offensive contributions from many players, the Bobcats defeated third-seeded Moriah, 39-26, Friday at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
Northern Adirondack held the lead for all but 1:40 of the entire game and closed out the first half on a 15-4 run, which they fed off of the rest of the way.
Alexis Belrose led all scorers with 11 points for the Bobcats, while Isabella Gilmore (8), Mackenna LaBarge (6) and Brynne Gilmore (6) combined for 20 on the Northern Adirondack side of the scoreboard.
The Bobcats opened up in a 2-3 zone and caused fits on the defensive end.
“We don’t play a lot of 2-3 zone, but in the past couple games, we started to,” Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge said.
“They were a little taller than us, and we did not want them throwing over the top. We figured we’d start the game in 2-3 and then go man, but the zone worked so well and the girls liked it so much that we stayed with it.”
Trailing by 11 at half, the Vikings cut their deficit to seven with two free throws from Alexis Snyder with 3:39 to go in the third quarter.
The Bobcats, however, finished the start of the second half on a 10-2 run and limited Moriah to four fourth-quarter points.
“We all talk very well, and we are a quick team and can move well,” Belrose said. “It’s kind of a dance for us in that zone. We all move wherever the ball goes and can lock down on defense.
“Our coaches told us to slow it down at the beginning of the game, and we did just enough on offense and kept the defense going.”
Snyder finished with a team-high eight points to pace the Vikings, and Noel Williams scored six.
Next up for Northern Adirondack will be Section X’s St. Lawrence in a NYSPHSAA sub-regional at 6 p.m. March 11, at Maxcy Hall in Potsdam.
“We have gotten rolling of late, and we finished strong," Dennis LaBarge said. “We have played St. Lawrence twice already. They won once, and we won once. We have a chance to get down to that regional game, and that is our goal right now.”
—
Northern Adirondack 39, Moriah 26
Moriah (26)
Williams 3-0-6, Eichen 1-2-4, Brassard 0-0-0, Snyder 3-2-8, Briggs 1-0-2, Allen 1-0-2, Rushby 1-0-2, Olcott 1-0-2, Baker 0-0-0. Totals: 11-4-26.
Northern Adirondack (39)
M. LaBarge 2-1-6, I. Gilmore 2-4-8, Belrose 3-4-11, Poupore 0-0-0, B. Gilmore 2-1-6, Peryea 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0, Brown 2-0-4, K. LaBarge 2-0-4, VanValkenburg 0-0-0. Totals: 13-10-39.
Halftime- Northern Adirondack, 25-14.
3 point goals- Northern Adirondack (3) M. LaBarge, Belrose, B. Gilmore.
