Twinbill split helps Cards keep pace in SUNYAC race

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State split a double header with New Paltz, Saturday, at Cardinal Park, dropping the first game 4-1 and winning the second 7-5.
The Cardinals (3-5, 3-5) sit in third place out of five teams in the SUNYAC East region behind Oneonta (4-2, 4-2) and Cortland (9-3, 6-2) after their latest twinbill.
Plattsburgh kicked off scoring in the first game with a run in the second inning but couldn’t reach home plate the rest of the game as New Paltz scored four unanswered runs in the final five innings.
“We just needed a clutch hit,” Cardinals coach Sam Van Dorn said. “That’s something we’ve been working on — getting on base and doing what we can to get that clutch hit.”
While the Cardinals’ offense was halted in the first game, Plattsburgh was able to score in four innings in the second game of the doubleheader.
Van Dorn said her message to her players in between games was to be more aggressive during at-bats and to start swinging more on first pitches.
“Hitting is contagious. So I think the team did a good job of coming together and getting those important hits we needed,” Van Dorn said.
Plattsburgh faces Clarkson University for a nonconference doubleheader Wednesday. Van Dorn said her team will focus on staying aggressive on offense while keeping its defense consistent in preparation for Clarkson.
—
GAME 1
NEW PALTZ 4
PLATTSBURGH STATE 1
Sophomore catcher Rebecca Diller homered to left-center field off a pitch from freshman Lindsay Roman in the second inning for the first run of the game.
New Paltz’s Kiley Besko responded in the top of the third with an RBI after a throwing error from first base that allowed senior outfielder Nina Simms to score.
Catcher Madison Rappold later hit a single to centerfield for an RBI before the inning was finished.
New Paltz scored another run in the fourth inning, when Plattsburgh had a chance to rally with two runners on base. Sophomore catcher Danielle Torres made contact, but lined out, leaving both runners on base.
The Cardinals’ couldn’t make the comeback, losing 4-1 to the first of two games against New Paltz.
Roman, who pitched all seven innings for New Paltz, was awarded the win and ended with seven strikeouts and four hits.
GAME 2
Plattsburgh State 7
New Paltz 5
Plattsburgh and New Paltz traded runs back and forth in the first three innings, but the Cardinals got separation with a four-run lead by the end of the fourth inning, thanks in large part to a two-run, bases-loaded single from outfielder Frannie Merkel.
New Paltz attempted a comeback with a two-run sixth inning, making the score 7-5, but Plattsburgh was able to hold on for the win.
Sophomore righty Kristina Maggiacomo was given the win, with five strikeouts and 11 hits across seven innings.
—
GAME 1
New Paltz 4, Plattsburgh State 1
New Paltz 002 101 0 — 4 7 2
Plattsburgh State 010 000 0 — 1 4 2
Roman and Rappold. Golino and Torres WP – Roman LP – Golino
Umpires: HP: Lamoy 1B: Mazzotte
Weather: 66 degrees, sunny
Start: noon
Time: 1:50 p.m.
Venue: Cardinal Park
—
GAME 2
Plattsburgh State 7, New Paltz 5
New Paltz 111 002 0 — 5 11 2
Plattsburgh State 122 200 X — 7 11 1
Maggiacomo and Golino, Quagliana, Roman (3), Fox (5) and Rappold WP – Maggiacomo LP – Quagliana
Umpires: HP: Mazzotte 1B: Lamoy
Weather: 71 degrees, sunny
Start: 2:25 p.m.
Venue: Cardinal Park
