True team effort leads Peru over PHS

PERU — The Peru duo of Tynicia Hendrix and Bri Brousseau did damage on the inside and led the Nighthawks to a nice win, Tuesday.
Brousseau (16) and Hendrix (11) combined for 27 points to lead Peru past Plattsburgh High, 50-25, in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls basketball game.
Nighthawks coach Eric Dubay said his guards did a nice job feeding the ball inside to the bigs, and the offense clicked all night.
"It is fantastic to be out on the court again," Dubay said. "I am very happy the girls got the chance to play. I think (we) came out ready play, (and) both teams played hard."
Kortney McCarthy piled up 12 points to boost the Peru attack.
Kennedi LaValley notched a team-high 14 points in a great effort for the Hornets.
The Nighthawks took control with a 14-0 run in the third quarter.
"PHS played a tough game," Dubay said. "They were able to hit some big shots in the second, Lavalley shot well especially. We settled down after the half and put the game away in the third, outscoring PHS, 14-0, really locking them down defensively.
"Coach Joe Mazzella does a good job, and his girls played hard all the way to the end."
—
Peru 50, Plattsburgh High 25
PHS (25)
Clermont 0-0-0, Long 0-0-0, Fuller 0-0-0, Steria 0-0-0, Crahan 0-0-0, Bilow 0-0-0, Yocum 0-1-1, Hemingway 2-0-5, Fitzwater 1-1-3, Fields 1-0-2, Lavalley 4-3-14. Totals: 8-5-25.
Peru (50)
McCarthy 6-0-12, Beattie 1-1-3, Jackson 1-0-3, Lawliss 1-0-3, Hendrix 5-1-11, St. Denis 0-2-2, B Brousseau 8-0-16, Marino 0-0-0, Robinson 0-0-0, Finn 0-0-0, A Brousseau, 0-0-0, Welch 0-0-0. Totals: 22-4-50.
Halftime- Peru, 26-17.
3 point goals- Hemingway (PHS), LaValley (PHS) 3, Jackson (PCS), Lawliss (PCS).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 66
BEEKMANTOWN 34
CHAMPLAIN — Three different Cougars got into double digits in the points category on a night Northeastern Clinton coach Robb Garrand said his team shared the ball well.
Abby Racine notched a game-high 21 points followed by a combined 23 points from Desiree Dubois (12) and Audi Hollister (11).
"The girls played well again and shared the ball well," Garrand said. "Both teams also got good play from their younger players on the roster. Both teams hustled and showed outstanding sportsmanship."
Faith Whitney powered the Eagles thanks to her eight points, and Payton Parliment and Kiera Regan both chipped in with seven.
—
Northeastern Clinton 66, Beekmantown 34
Beekmantown (34)
McCasland 1-0-2, Williams 0-0-0, Cross 2-2-6, Chapman 2-0-4, Whitney 3-1-8, Parliament 3-1-7, Regan 2-3-7. Totals: 13-7-34.
Northeastern Clinton (66)
M. Sample 4-0-9, Racine 9-3-21, B. Sample 2-0-4, Hollister 4-1-11, Trombly 2-1-5 Praire 1-0-2, Dubois 5-1-12, LaFountain 1-0-2, Guerin 0-0-0, Roberts 0-0-0, Creller 0-0-0. Totals: 28-6-66.
Halftime- Northeastern Clinton, 37-12.
3 point goals- Whitney (BCS), M. Sample (NCCS), Hollister (NCCS) 2, Dubois (NCCS).
MORIAH 45
TICONDEROGA 8
PORT HENRY — The Vikings excelled in every facet of the game and rolled to a win thanks to a hot start that continued throughout.
Hannah Gaddor poured in a game-high 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds to pace Moriah, and Zoe Olcott chipped in with 10 points and five steals.
Gwen Eichen helped clean up the boards for the Vikings with 10 rebounds, and Lexi Snyder dished out four assists.
"We definitely made improvements from our first game," Moriah coach Steve Pelkey said. "Our team defense was very good throughout the game, and we played with much more confidence on offense.
"That being said, it was Ticonderoga's first game, and it showed. They were missing a couple players, and that forces players to move to different positions where they may not feel as comfortable as they might. I believe the lack of practice time has also had an effect on these games early on."
Cassidy Mattison totaled five points to pace the Sentinels.
—
Moriah 45, Ticonderoga 8
Ticonderoga (8)
Dorsett 0-0-0, Mattison 2-0-5, Price 1-0-3, Pound 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Decker 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Leerkes 0-0-0, Zelinski 0-0-0. Totals: 3-0-8.
Moriah (45)
Eichen 2-0-4, Snyder 1-0-2, Briggs 1-0-2, Allen 3-0-6, Bosarge 1-3-5, Olcott 5-0-10, Trow 1-0-2, Baker 1-0-2, Gaddor 5-2-12. Totals: 20-5-45.
Halftime- Moriah, 24-0.
3 point goals- Price (TCS).
SARANAC 49
AUSABLE VALLEY 33
SARANAC — In their third game of the season, Chiefs coach Tim Newell said he is really liking what he is seeing from his team on the defensive end.
A strong defensive game led to many transition opportunities and easy buckets for Saranac against the Patriots.
Sydney Myers' 24 points powered the Chiefs, while Sophie Rennie scored a team-high nine points for AuSable Valley.
"Sydney Myers had a very strong game scoring 24 points and was a force on defense with seven steals," Newell said. "Payton Couture, Brenna Ducatte and Allison Garman also played well throughout the game.
"Ausable Valley played with a lot of effort, and their zone press gave us fits at times. They are a well balanced team that will only get better with more games.
"A big thank you to everyone who has made it possible for these young athletes to get back on the court."
—
Saranac 49, AuSable Valley 33
AuSable Valley (33)
Prentiss 2-1-6, Keyser 1-0-3, Douglass 1-1-3, Rennie 3-0-9, Richards 0-0-0, Bombard 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-2-4, Stillwell 2-0-4, Shambo 1-0-2, Durgan 0-2-2. Totals: 11-6-33.
Saranac (49)
Mulverhill 0-0-0, Ubl 1-0-3, Parker 1-0-2, Liberty 1-0-3, Myers 10-2-24, Denis 1-0-3, Garman 0-2-2, Ducatte 2-0-4, Reil 0-1-1, Couture 2-3-7. Totals: 18-6-49.
Halftime- Saranac, 22-11.
3 point goals- Saranac (5) Ubl, Liberty, Myers (2), Denis; AuSable (5) Prentiss, Keyser, Rennie (3).
BOYS
NON-LEAGUE
LAKE GEORGE 100
BOLTON 13
BOLTON — The Warriors jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
"Lake George used a strong first and third quarter to put (us) in a difficult spot," Eagles coach Cody Kober said.
The Warriors were led by Luke Pelchar who scored 21 points, and four of his teammates also scored in double figures.
Freshmen Tyler Trowbridge (5) and Addison Kelley (4) were high scorers for Bolton.
—
Lake George 100, Bolton 13
Lake George (100)
Orr 8-0-17, Pelchar 9-3-21, Clarke 4-3-12, Moffit 6-2-14, Smith 7-0-14, Becker 3-0-6, Edwards 2-0-4, Herrick 2-0-4, Salmon 1-0-2, Gereau 3-0-6, Davies 0-0-0. Totals: 45-8-100.
Bolton (13)
Tennent 0-0-0, Nieves 0-0-0, Johnson 0-0-0, Dobert 1-0-3, Clesceri 0-0-0, Kelley 2-0-4, C. Becker 0-1-1, L. Becker 0-0-0, Trowbridge 2-0-5. Totals: 5-1-13.
Halftime- Lake George, 49-3.
3 point goals- Orr (LG), Clarke (LG), Dobert (BOL), Trowbridge (BOL).
