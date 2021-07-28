Tri-Lakers no-hit Cougars

SARANAC LAKE — Logan Daunais and Grant Benzce combined for a no-hitter, Wednesday, leading the Tri-Lakers to a 4-2 victory over the Champlain Cougars 14U team.
Daunais pitched the first five innings and Benzce the final two. They combined for 11 strikeouts and four walks.
Jimmy Wells went the distance in taking the setback as he struck out nine, walked three and allowed five hits.
"Jim pitched very well and kept us in the game," Cougars' coach Jeff Norton said. "Three of their four runs were unearned.
"Give their two pitchers credit. We need to be more aggressive at the plate and do a better job putting the ball in play."
The closest the Cougars came to a hit was a hard line drive to first base by Kellen Pilon in the top of the seventh.
