TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW: CVAC season speeding along with many enthusiastic teams

PLATTSBURGH — The 2021 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field season has already got off to a fast start.
The area’s teams are all enjoying a chance to get out and compete again after missing out on the 2020 season entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AUSABLE VALLEY
GIRLS
With only one runner returning, the AuSable Valley girls will have to lean on some younger athletes this season.
“We are young and low in experience,” coach Sean Ganter said. “It is exciting to watch this group work together and develop.”
While the team is largely first-year athletes, the group has good cohesion, chemistry and spirit, according to Ganter, and returner Sophia Janisse is “a great leader and reliable.”
—
Athletes lost
Maggie Hayes, Lily Potthast, Eliza Prins, Payton Roy.
Athletes returning
Sophia Janisse.
Newcomers
Lily Butler, Emma Clark, Aila Dame, Lindsay Haner, Grace Hodgson, Kaydence Hoehn, Emma Pelkey, Maddy Perry.
BOYS
What the Patriot boys lack in numbers they make up for in experience, as five of the six athletes on the roster will be returners.
The low numbers and youth will be obstacles, according to coach Heith Ford, but the returners are looking forward to getting back into the action.
“Our returning athletes have a great, fresh attitude after a long lay-off,” Ford said. “We are very happy to be back competing.”
—
Athletes lost
None
Athletes returning
Caspian Lefevre, Dominic LaPier, Ethan Liebeck, Chandler Perry, Rowan Rabideau.
Newcomers
Steven Hemingway.
BEEKMANTOWN
BOYS
The Beekmantown track and field team will be bolstered by a bevy of new faces for the 2021 season.
Six returning runners will be joined by 13 new athletes.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Ethan Burke, Dade Cox, Connor Goodwin, Izaiah Jock, Elijah Magiera, Daniel Neilson.
Newcomers
Ryan Bell-Carter, Devan Bibeau, Cornal Brinson, Louis Cota, Evan Dixon, Carter Ducatte, Dylan Fessette, Alexander Jock, Odin Nelson, Keith Parent, Gabriel Reams, Nathan Sand, Brandon VanAlpen.
GIRLS
The Eagles will be joined by 17 new faces this year.
The newcomers will join six returners to run the 2021 season.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Lauren Cross, Zoe Darrah, Morgan Dumas, Phoebe Eldredge, Mikayla Hamel, Callie Willette
Newcomers
Elizabeth Chapman, Delenn Cox, Alanie Denton, Danielle Dyke, Jaeden Eilers, Heaven Franklin, Alyssa Gavalets, Rayne Kemp, Macey LaMora, Angelina Lyons, Maria Lyons, Abigail Mattot, Melissa Morgan, Leah Murray, Isabelle Rivers, Evelyn Roberts, Eryn Warner.
LAKE PLACID
BOYS
The Lake Placid track and field squad will have six boys joining eight returners after a lost season in 2020.
The “hard-working group of kids” will have to deal with the challenge of low numbers this year, coaches Bill and Mel Frazer said.
The school is also no longer merging with Keene, so the squad lost Harvey Runyon and Will Tansey on top of lost graduates.
—
Athletes lost
Michael Skutt, Justin Williams, Cooper Grady, Carter Morey
Athletes returning
Andrew Scanio, Max Flanigan, Will Hollander, Dan Kelleher, Evan Brenner, John Brownell, Zach Gavin, Jack Lawrence.
Newcomers
Darryl Cooper, Alex Dawson-Ellis, Colton Kondrat, Jesse Marshall, Sean Roth, Will Douglas.
GIRLS
A small Blue Bomber squad will do its best to have a strong season after losing five girls from the team fielded in 2019 to graduation.
Like the boys, this girls squad’s strengths lie in the mid- and long-distance areas, the Frazers said.
The girls also lost team members to the stoppage of the Keene merger, losing Kaiya Belisle, Hali Cook and Zoe LaVallee
—
Athletes lost
Lynn Palen, Camille Ward, Marli Damp, Deidra Kellerman.
Athletes returning
Harley Cohen, Ellen Lansing, Annie Rose-McCandlish, Dylan Bashaw, Alexa Harper.
Newcomers
Lilly Rother.
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY
GIRLS
The small combined Moriah/Boquet Valley team is low on athletes but high on desire to compete this season.
“We do not have a lot of athletes but are thankful to be able to practice and run together, especially the seniors,” coach Luis Garnica said.
Nine returners were joined by one newcomer on the team.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Sophia McKiernan, Ally Harris, Desiree Demar, Emily Defelice, Alexis Baumann, Sydney Bisselle, Sophia Bosley, Liz Poe, Jordan Spear.
Newcomers
Juliana Riemersma
BOYS
After losing Logan VanBuren to graduation, a squad of eight returners will see what it can do for Moriah/Boquet Valley.
They will be joined by a new Van Buren, Sawyer VanBuren, the only first-year athlete on the team.
—
Athletes lost
Logan VanBuren.
Athletes returning
Denali Garnica, Landon Peters, Gage Perry, Brayden Peters, Sam Anderson, Jude Brearton, Breken Smith, Cole Simmer
Newcomers
Sawyer VanBuren.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON
BOYS
With only three returning runners, the Northeastern Clinton boys will have to get their new faces up to speed quickly this track season.
“We have a lot of new athletes to track so there will be some learning on the fly,” coach Luke Connell said.
The “hardworking team” will look to improve on its 4-6 record from the 2019 season.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Thomas Gilbo, Eli Jolicoeur, Deren Purisic.
Newcomers
Sam Prairie, Gunner Frenyea, Landon Frenyea, Ashton Taylor, Gabe Garrant, Thor Frostick, David LePage, Gradie Biliter.
GIRLS
The Cougars’ girls squad will be looking to its returning seniors for leadership as it will largely be made up of ninth and 10th-graders.
The team has been working hard, coach Robb Garrand said, and will look to get its 11 newcomers some experience.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Lauren Brillotti, Autumn Cayea, Madison Lyon, Ellie Prairie.
Newcomers
Hailey Laurin, Isabelle Prenoveau, Paige Trudo, Alexa Turner, Alex Cone, Quinn Jolicouer, Audrey Langlois, Ava McCauliffe, Aubrey Seymour, Madison Vassar, Holly Visconti.
PERU
GIRLS
The Nighthawks’ returners will be joined by a contingent of new faces for the 2021 season.
The smaller group will have to adapt quickly to events as the season progresses.
“We have a small group of very dedicated girls,” coach Kellee LaValley said. “Each one is trying events they may not be comfortable with in order to help the team earn points.”
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Helena Matthews, Lillian Swyers, Jenna Swyers, Caroline Whitehurst
Newcomers
Courtney Ashline, Cadia Chamberlain, Rylee Chamberlain, Quin Crippen, Ella Garrow, Ophelia Lancto, Simone LaPlante, Selena Ramos.
BOYS
Like the girls’ squad, the Peru boys will be participating in all kinds of events the athletes may not be used to.
“We have a group of dedicated athletes who are trying new events to help their team earn points wherever they can,” coach Jason Finlaw said. “We have students trying throwing, jumping and hurdling events to fill our roster.”
Six returners are being joined by nine newcomers on the team.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Bryn Reynolds, Nik Recore, Evan Howe, Harrison Matthews, Gideon Schrumm, Winston Schrumm.
Newcomers
Jacob Crawford, Mark Dubay, Liman Mal-lawane, Landon Pandolph, Owen Tedesco, John Tarabula, Trent Boynton, Riley Nisoff, Jeremy Recore.
PLATTSBURGH
BOYS
What the Plattsburgh boys track team lacks in numbers, it makes up for with a “solid core of leaders,” coach Adam Mehan said.
The 11 returners, six of whom are juniors or seniors, will be joined by five new faces.
Meehan expects that the big competition will be Saranac Lake, Saranac and Beekmantown.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Sam Barney, Ben Bordeau, Kaden Champagne, Adam Elshafay, Tanner Estes, Jaylen Gonzalez, Emir Gul, Rowan Jackson, Owen Mulligan, Joshua Sharp, Kewan Stubbs.
Newcomers
Isaac Dubay, Braeden McGinnis, Michael Phillips, Kade Sellars, Hayden Wells.
GIRLS
The Hornet girls will also feature a “solid core of veterans” that will be looking to pick up where they left off in 2019, according to Mehan.
The 12 returners will be joined by four “exciting newcomers,” Mehan said.
“I think our girls should be able to make an impact in the section,” Mehan said. “We won't be one of the biggest teams number wise but we should have some great athletes.”
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Kennedy Baker, Audrie Bilow, Christy Bresnahan, Lily Clermont, Nora Graves, Ninah Kelihananui, Rhyann King, Kennedy LaValley, Lexie Neale, Lily Snide, Siri Sorensen, Julia Yokum.
Newcomers
Madeline Boule, Neveah Gumlaw, Maggie Insley, Ke’Mya Stubbs.
SARANAC
GIRLS
After losing seven runners to graduation following the 2019 season, including standout Rachael Woodruff, the Chiefs will rely on their 20 returning athletes for the 2021 season.
“We have a large team that has dedicated ladies who are willing to train hard and compete hard this season,” coach Brittany Greene said. “They are hungry for competition and motivated after losing their 2020 spring season to COVID.”
The returners will be joined by five new faces, with the team’s weak area being the throwing events, according to Greene.
“We lost many throwers,” Greene said. “We have some new ladies who are working hard to improve their abilities in this area.”
—
Athletes lost
Rachael Woodruff, Elise LePage, Kenya Tate, Madison DuBrey, Abbie DuQuette, Sarique Moore, Isabella LaCroix.
Athletes returning
Katelyn Blair, Shannon Breen, E. Christion, Rachel Cliche, Mackenzie Converse, Brielle D’Angelo, Grace Damiani, Renee Douglas, Angelena Fay, Kaelyn Fay, Marissa LeDuc, Desiree Jean-Pierre, Zoe Rainville, Margaret Raftree, Ali Tate, Morgan Sanger, Kate Siskavich, Paige Ubl, Madelyn Willette, Madalyn Wynnik
Newcomers
Kendra Baisi, Emma Chase, Makenna Willette, Brenna Ducatte, Lexie Denis.
BOYS
A group of 19 returners will look to keep Saranac’s strong performances going after the team lost 11 athletes to graduation.
“We’re bringing back some experienced, talented veterans and we added some new younger athletes willing to work and learn,” coach Christopher Verkey said.
The Chiefs should have a chance at the conference title, according to Verkey, with their main competition being Saranac Lake, he said.
“They bring back national level talent with athletes who have the ability to cover every event on the track,” Verkey said.
—
Athletes lost
Garrett Adolfo, Anthony Bernardi, Dylan Borner, Casey Breyette, Sam Carter, Alex Christman, John Church, Connor Kiroy, Nate Petro, Cooper Rabideau, Bryce Smith.
Athletes returning
John Balch, Zashon Abrams, Logan LaBarre, Kaleb Stanton, Alex Strack, Rylee Wilson, Andrew Woodruff, Branden Ashley, Ethan Breen, Stephen Fleury, Theron Giroux, Dylan Medley, Mason Miller, Kye Norcross, Ayden Waldron, Andrew Denial, Joey Johnson, James Bova, James Lynch.
Newcomers
Ryan Pflaz, Gabe Cayea, Declan Breen, Cayden Bouvia, Brandon Reyes, Dominic Harkness, Bryce Flick, Brian Balch.
SARANAC LAKE
BOYS
The Red Storm will look to have another strong year after losing seven athletes to graduation.
Among the 15 returners, though, are James Catania, Micah McCulley, and Peter and Andrew Fogarty, who all recently participated in the Nike Virtual Cross Country Nationals this past November.
Coach Cy Ellsworth singled those runners out as one of the team’s strengths, calling them quality athletes who, “have been around for a long time.”
The returners will be joined by 13 first-year athletes, rounding out the large team.
—
Athletes lost
Patrick Alberga, Dylan Amell, Gabe Faubert, Nick Kelting, Sean Sanford, Griffin Smith, Patrick Wamsganz.
Athletes returning
Sam Ash, Brice Callaghan, James Catania, Eldin Cirikovic, Mitchell Ellsworth, Andrew Fogarty, Peter Fogarty, Aiden Hesseltine, Logan Hathaway, Morgan Martin, Micah McCulley, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Robbie Sinclair, Gabe Wilson, Soren Wolford.
Newcomers
Sam Bickford, Ethan Dukett, Ben Isabella, Erik Kamperschroer, Sam Madden, Owen Maiore, Nate McCarthy, Adrian Moran, Liam Nobles, Anthony Samperi, Ryan Sanford, Gabe Stearns, Bentley Warner.
GIRLS
The Saranac girls track team will be looking to gain experience this season after losing seven athletes to graduation.
“We will be a middle-of-the-pack type of team, looking to get better as the season goes on and hopefully pull out a few surprise wins,” coach Jason Wamsganz said. “Our girls are committed and working hard; they had a great attitude entering the season and we all are thankful for a return to the track and the field.”
The young team has experience in sprints, jumps, throws and mid distance, according to Wamsganz.
—
Athletes lost
Hailey Cornell, Sylvie Link, Raine Delancett, Susan Stevens, Serena Stevens, Emily Muncil, Francine Newman.
Athletes returning
Adla Cecunjanin, Naila Cecunjanin, Melisa Cirikovic, Bethany Clark, Claire Fletcher, Alison Hewitt, Awa Kujabi, Ryen Kidder, Kelsey Leeret, Gwendalyn Mader, Lindsey McCreadie, Chloe Reardon, Mia Sanford, Brooklyn Shumway, Sara Trabakoulos, Lydia Wamsganz, Megan Wilson, Cedar Young.
Newcomers
Coral Brown, Grace Glascock.
SETON CATHOLIC
GIRLS
The Knights will be looking to gain as much experience as possible this season with six of the team’s 11 runners being eighth- or ninth-graders.
Savannah DeJordy and Faline Yang will be the only returners to the Seton squad.
“Despite a small roster, the team has a number of individuals who potentially can be point scorers for the Knights,” coach Kathy Champagne said.
—
Athletes lost
Lea DeJordy.
Athletes returning
Savannah DeJordy, Faline Yang.
Newcomers
Monique Allen, Taylor Durney, Allisyn Johnston, Megan Mast, Julie Metcalf, Abby Pearl, Jacqueline Rock-Perez, Grace Trombley, Madyson Whalen.
BOYS
Like the girls team, the Seton boys will be relying heavily on younger runners this season.
The Knights lost three athletes to graduation and only see one freshman, Sam DeJordy, returning.
—
Athletes lost
Aaron Bouchard, Jake Glicksman, Luke Moore.
Athletes returning
Sam DeJordy.
Newcomers
Drew Bilow, Nick Bilow, Gavin Bobbie, Ben Grafstein, Max Grafstein, Ashton Guay, Aiden Pearl.
TICONDEROGA
BOYS
A small Sentinel group will be looking to see what it can accomplish this cross country season
“With the pandemic this year and sports just returning to our school, participation in sports is weak this spring,” coach Nancy Rich said. “I am hoping next school year things get back to normal for our school and sports programs.”
Jarret Banish, the team’s only returner, is doing well in the 100- and 200-meter events, Rich said.
—
Athletes lost
None.
Athletes returning
Jarret Banish.
Newcomers
Connor Belden Sharr, Connor Greene.
GIRLS
After only losing one athlete to graduation, the Ticonderoga girls’ returners will look to compete strong in the distance events.
“The girls distance runners will perform well among other Class D schools,” Rich said. “Avery Blanchard and Hannah Porter are having strong showings in our meets thus far in distance races.”
The six returners were joined by one new face, Madeline Lender.
—
Athletes lost
Madison Flora.
Athletes returning
Avery Blanchard, Madilynn Hubbard, Hannah Porter, Aimee Parent, Sydney Pelerin, Kathryn Moran.
Newcomers
Madeline Lender.
