SARANAC — Northern Adirondack’s girls survived a second half push from AuSable Valley to secure a 42-36 Section VII Class C championship win, Friday.
The Bobcats were led by Mackenna LaBarge’s 14 points and two three-pointers. Alexis Belrose tacked on another three treys in the win, finishing with 12 points while Isabella Gilmore had 10.
Northern Adirondack coach Dennis LaBarge complimented Mackenna LaBarge on her scoring and her shots, while Abby Peryea finished with some clutch rebounds at the end to run out the clock.
SLOW START
Working through some early foul trouble, and a low scoring first quarter, the Bobcats still managed to find a quick, 6-2 lead going into the second quarter.
Holding the Patriots to just five points in the second quarter, Belrose said the team needs to focus on offensive improvement heading into next week’s state regional game.
“We’re definitely going to work on our offense,” she said. “Our defense was, in my opinion, amazing.”
Coach Dennis LaBarge agreed, saying the team’s defense was great throughout the game, but what most impressed him was the team’s grit.
SECOND HALF PRESSURE
After the half, with Northern Adirondack leading by 10, AuSable Valley made a solid effort to make the game exciting. At the end of the third quarter, the Bobcats still had the advantage, but only by seven points, 28-21.
About thirty seconds into the fourth quarter, Abby Peryea of NAC got a free point on the foul line after a technical foul was called on AuSable Valley’s Lilley Keyser.
In the final minutes, the Patriots really got going, breaking down the Bobcats’ defense and making it a four-point game with three minutes left.
With 1:20 left for the title, the likes of Keyser, Brooklyn Douglass and Reese Shambo made it a four-point game.
However, the Bobcats showed that grit, and maintained the lead to the end.
“We had some long faces in the huddle after AuSable started coming back,” coach LaBarge said. “I said ‘we’re up four, not down four. We just have to get some points on offense and some stops on defense.”
Mackenna LaBarge said the girls’ confidence in one another really helped to stop that AuSable comeback while they could.
“We all have confidence in each other and are so comfortable with each other, we just know that we have to keep our heads up,” she said. “There’s going to be ups and downs in a game, we just have to have the higher ups.”
Belrose said the team knew they needed to slow down in order to outwork the Patriots.
“We definitely had to slow it down, because AuSable is a team that likes to play upbeat,” she said. “As soon as we pick up our pace, they can pick up theirs.”
For AuSable, Sara Richards, Kaydence Hoehn and Shambo each scored eight points in the loss, while Douglass scored six. Richards and Douglass each notched a three.
NEXT STOP REGIONALS
Next, the Bobcats will take a trip to SUNY Canton on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to face Section X's Class C champion Madrid-Waddington in the state regional game.
However, Dennis LaBarge is already proud of what his team has accomplished this season.
“At the beginning of the year, we said we wanted to win a bunch of games and in sectionals, and we did that. Now, we’re one game away and we could beat Section X,” he said.
The girls are still focused though, knowing they have to stay in the zone going into next week’s matchup.
“We have to push hard and work hard this week,” Mackenna LaBarge said. “We just have to keep our heads up and stay confident.”
Email Jessica Collins:
Twitter: @JCollinsSports
—
Northern Adirondack 42, AuSable Valley 36
Northern Adirondack (42)
LaBarge 5-2-14, H. Gilmore 0-0-0, McDonald 0-0-0, I. Gilmore 4-2-10, Belrose 4-1-12, Poupore 0-0-0, Abigail Peryea 0-0-0, Charland 0-1-1, Abby Peryea 1-3-5. Totals- 14-9-42.
AuSable Valley (36)
Richards 3-1-8, Hickey 1-0-2, Keyser 2-0-4, Knapp 0-0-0, B. Douglass 2-1-6, Hoehn 3-2-8, Egglefield 0-0-0, L. Douglas 0-0-0, Stanley 0-0-0, Schier 0-0-0, Shambo 3-2-8, Durgan 0-0-0, Strong 0-0-0, Lincoln 0-0-0, Lawrence 0-0-0. Totals- 12-6-36.
Halftime- NAC 17-7
3 point goals- NAC (5) LaBarge 2, Belrose 3. AVCS (2) Richards, B. Douglass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.