Tight meets rule the day

PERU — Plattsburgh swept its dual meet with Peru in tight Champlain Valley Athletic Conference track and field action, Thursday.
Owen Mulligan and Adam Elshafay registered multiple event wins in the boys’ 80-53 win over Peru, with Mulligan winning the 100- and 200-meter events and Elshafay taking first in the triple jump as well as running on the victorious 400-meter relay squad.
Harrison Matthews registered two event wins for the Nighthawks in the loss, winning the 110- and 400-meter hurdles.
For the girls, Madeline Boule and Siri Sorensen each won multiple events in the Hornets win, with Boule taking first in the 400- and 200-meter events while Sorensen won the shot put and discus.
Lillian Swyers and Ophelia Lancto each registered multiple event wins for the Peru girls, with Lancto snagging first in the 3000-meter and long jump and Swyers winning the 100- and 400-meter hurdles while running on the first-place 400-meter relay team.
Boys
Plattsburgh 80, Peru 53
3200 relay- 1, PCS (Howe, Recore, Pandolph, Tedesco).
110 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 19.9.
100- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 11.9.
1600- 1, Pandolph, (PCS) 5:13.4.
400 relay- 1, PHS (Bordeau, Estes, Elshafay, Phillips), 49.
400- 1, Reynolds, PCS, 54.9.
400 hurdles- 1, Matthews, PCS, 1:17.7.
800- 1, Recore, PCS, 2:22.8.
200- 1, Mulligan, PHS, 24.6.
3200- 1, Howe, PCS, 11:41.5.
1600 relay- 1, PHS (Jackson, Phillips, Gonzolez, Wells), 4:03.8.
High jump- 1, Bordeau, PHS, 5-6.
Long jump- 1, Gonzalez, PHS, 17-9.
Triple jump- 1, Elshafay, PHS, 36-6.5.
Shot put- 1, McGinnis, PHS, 37-6.5.
Discus- 1, Schrumm, PCS, 95-4.
—
Girls
Plattsburgh 72, Peru 57
3200 relay- 1, PHS (Graves, Nelle, Clermont, Boule).
100 hurdles- 1, L. Swyers, PCS, 19.1.
100- 1, Ramos, PCS, 14.1.
1500- 1, Graves, PHS, 6:12.2.
400 relay- 1, PCS (Garrow, L. Swyers, Crippen, Ramos), 56.2.
400- 1, Boule, PHS, 1:06.5.
400 hurdles- 1, L. Swyers, PCS, 1:25.3.
800- 1, Graves, PHS, 2:59.6.
200- 1, Boule, PHS, 29.5.
3000- 1, Lancto, PCS, 13:33.
1600 relay- 1, PCS (Neale, Snide, Clermont, LaValley), 4:56.3.
High jump- 1, Yokum, PHS, 4-4.
Long jump- 1, Lancto, PCS, 13-8.
Triple jump- 1, Snide, PHS, 29-7.
Shot put- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 27-9.
Discus- 1, Sorenson, PHS, 76-4.
SARANAC LAKE 114, LAKE PLACID 14
SARANAC LAKE 84, LAKE PLACID 46
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm cruised to a victory over the Blue Bombers on the boys side while keeping things a bit closer on the girls side of the competition.
Saranac Lake’s boys had nine multi-event winners in their 114-14 rout, with James Catania, Robbie Sinclair, Soren Wolford, Micah McCulley, Peter Fogarty, Colter Cheney-Seymour, Andrew Fogarty, Mitchell Ellsworth and Gabe Wilson all getting top spots more than once in the meet.
Will Douglas registered the only event win for the Lake Placid boys, running a 2:27.9 time in the 800-meter event.
For the girls, Blue Bombers Alexa Harper and Ellen Lansing each had three event wins, but Saranac Lake would get the win 84-46.
Mia Sanford was the only multi-event winner for the Red Storm, taking first in the shot put and discus events.
—
Boys
Saranac Lake 114, Lake Placid 14
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Catania, Hesseltine, Martin, Madden), 9:39.
110 hurdles- 1, Sinclair, SLCS, 19.3.
100- 1, Wolford, SLCS, 11.9.
1600- 1, Fogarty, SLCS, 4:51.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Cheney-Seymour, Wolford, SInclair, Wilson), 48.1.
400- 1, McCulley, SLCS, 54.4.
400 hurdles- 1, P. Fogarty, SLCS, 1:04.
800- 1, Douglas, LP, 2:27.9.
200- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 24.
3200- 1, Catania, SLCS, 10:03.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS (Maiore, McCulley, Ash, A. Fogarty)
High jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 5-6.
Long jump- 1, Wilson, SLCS, 17-8.5.
Triple jump- 1, Cheney-Seymour, SLCS, 34-3.5.
Shot put- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 45-1.
Discus- 1, Ellsworth, SLCS, 116-7.
—
Girls
Saranac Lake 84, Lake Placid 46
3200 relay- 1, SLCS (Mader, Wilson, Trabakoulos, Shumway), 13:12.
100 hurdles- 1, Fletcher, SLCS, 21.3.
100- 1, Harper, LP, 14.3.
1500- 1, Rother, LP, 6:01.8.
400 relay- 1, SLCS (Glascock, Clark, Leeret, Kujabi), 1:01.4.
400- 1, Harper, LP, 1:07.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Lansing, LP, 1:21.4.
800- 1, Wamsganz, SLCS, 2:42.1.
200- 1, Harper, LP, 29.7.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- 1, SLCS, 4:49.1.
High jump- 1, Cecunjanin, SLCS, 4-4.
Long jump- 1, Lansing, LP, 14-6.
Triple jump- 1, Lansing, LP, 29-11.
Shot put- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 29-11.
Discus- 1, Sanford, SLCS, 82-10.
SETON CATHOLIC 52, AUSABLE VALLEY 39
SETON CATHOLIC 64, AUSABLE VALLEY 54
CLINTONVILLE — In a matchup of two of the smaller squads in the CVAC, Seton Catholic swept a close meet against AuSable Valley.
A team of Aiden Pearl, Ashton Guay, Sam DeJordy and Max Grafstein secured wins in both the 3200-meter and 400-meter relays for Seton Catholic en route to the Knights’ close 52-39 win.
Seton’s Gavin Bobbie swept the throwing events. Ethan Liebeck led the way for the Patriots in the loss with wins in the 1600- and 800-meter events, as well as the long jump.
On the girls side, the Knights continued their dominance this season in the long-distance relay events, with a team of Abby Pearl, Faline Yang, Madyson Whalen and Savannah DeJordy winning the 3200-meter relay while a squad of Pearl, DeJordy, Whalen and Taylor Durney won the 1600-meter relay.
Kaydence Hoehn swept the throws for the Patriots while Sophia Janisse won the triple- and high-jump events for AuSable Valley.
—
Boys
Seton Catholic 52, AuSable Valley 39
3200 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, Guay, DeJordy, M. Grafstein), 16:51.1.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Guay, SC, 12.
1600- 1, Liebeck, AVCS, 5:03.
400 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, DeJordy, M. Grafstein, Guay), 52.3.
400- 1, Pearl, SC, 55.7.
400 hurdles- Not contested.
800- 1, Liebeck, AVCS, 2:27.3.
200- 1, Guay, SC, 25.
3200- 1, DeJordy, SC, 14:45.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Liebeck, AVCS, 15-1.
Triple jump- 1, Perry, AVCS, 27-5.
Shot put- 1, Bobbie, SC, 36-8.
Discus- 1, Bobbie, SC, 98-3.
—
Girls
Seton Catholic 62, AuSable Valley 54
3200 relay- 1, SC (Whalen, DeJordy, Yang, Pearl), 16:52.2.
100 hurdles- 1, Johnston, SC, 22.1.
100- 1, Trombley, SC, 14.
1500- 1, Yang, SC, 5:58.2.
400 relay- 1, AVCS (Hodgson, Perry, Pelkey, Clark), 1:07.3.
400- 1, DeJordy, SC, 1:13.8.
400 hurdles- 1, Johnston, SC, 1:32.1.
800- 1, Pearl, SC, 2:53.8.
200- 1, Whalen, SC, 30.1.
3000- 1, Yang, SC, 13:05.7. .
1600 relay- 1, SC (Pearl, DeJordy, Durney, Whalen), 5:06.
High jump- 1, Janisse, AVCS, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Trombley, SC, 11-7.
Triple jump- 1, Janiss, AVCS, 24-1.
Shot put- 1, Hoehn, AVCS, 22-4.
Discus- 1, Hoehn, AVCS, 62-9.
SARANAC 97, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 26
SARANAC 71, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 61
SARANAC — Saranac’s boys coasted to a strong 97-26 win while the Chiefs' girls fought to a much closer 71-61 win over Northeastern Clinton.
Saranac received multiple event wins from Zashon Abrams, Andrew Woodruff, and Kye Norcross, as well as Branden Ashley, who swept the throwing events for the Chiefs.
Thomas Gilbo was the only multi-event winner of the meet for the Cougars, winning the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles as well as the long jump.
Ava McAuliffe and Ellie Prairie led the way for the Northeastern Clinton squad in the loss, with McAuliffe winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter events while Prairie took first in the 800- and 1500-meter events. They both ran on the victorious 1600-meter relay team.
For the Chiefs, Angelena Fay and Marissa LeDuc were the multiple event-winners, with Fay winning the 100-meter hurdles and running on the 3200-meter relay team while LeDuc won the high and long jumps.
—
Boys
Saranac 97, Northeastern Clinton 26
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Stanton, Woodruff, Cayea, J. Balch), 10:43.9.
110 hurdles- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 18.31.
100- 1, Abrams, SCS, 11.42.
1600- 1, Woodruff, SCS 5:02.8.
400 relay- 1, SCS (LaBarre, Norcross, Harkness, Abrams), 47.1.
400- 1, Strack, SCS, 55.3.
400 hurdles- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 1:08.4.
800- 1, Woodruff, SCS, 2:13.8.
200- 1, Abrams, SCS, 23.91.
3200- 1, Balch, SCS, 10:52.2.
1600 relay- 1, SCS (Strack, Stanton, Norcross, Miller), 3:51.6.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Gilbo, NCCS, 17-8.5.
Triple jump- 1, Fleury, SCS, 34-6.
Shot put- 1, Ashley, SCS, 44-0.5.
Discus- 1, Ashley, SCS, 121-8.
—
Girls
Saranac 71, Northeastern Clinton 61
3200 relay- 1, SCS (Fanger, Fay, Boulds, Ducatte), 11:29.8.
100 hurdles- 1, A. Fay, SCS, 18.55.
100- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 13.45.
1500- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 5:13.5.
400 relay- 1, SCS (Pecore, Ubl, Willette, Wynnik), 56.
400- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 1:03.
400 hurdles- 1, Turner, NCCS, 1:14.3.
800- 1, Prairie, NCCS, 2:43.8.
200- 1, McAuliffe, NCCS, 27.53.
3000- 1, Cliche, SCS, 13:51.4.
1600 relay- 1, NCCS (McAuliffe, Brilotti, Prairie, Langlois), 4:32.
High jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 4-6.
Long jump- 1, LeDuc, SCS, 15-5.
Triple jump- 1, Converse, SCS, 30-5.
Shot put- 1, Jean-Pierre, SCS, 24.
Discus- 1, Tate, SCS, 57-7.
MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 64, TICONDEROGA 26
TICONDEROGA 44, MORIAH/BOQUET VALLEY 39
TICONDEROGA — The Moriah/Boquet Valley boys came into Ticonderoga and grabbed a win while the Sentinel girls won their first meet of the season in a tight 44-39 matchup.
Jarret Banish paced the night for the defeated Sentinel boys, winning the 100- and 200-meter events, as well as discus and long jump.
For the victorious Moriah/Boquet Valley boys, Sawyer VanBuren and Breken Smith had multiple event wins, with VanBuren winning the 1500- and 3000-meter events while also running on the 3200-meter relay team, and with Smith winning the 400-meter hurdles, the high jump and running on the 1,600-meter relay team.
On the girls side, Ticonderoga edged out the Moriah/Boquet Valley team with Madilynn Hubbard winning the long jump and shot put as the only multiple event winner in the meet for the Sentinels.
Sophia McKiernan and Juliana Riemersma continued their strong seasons for Moriah/Boquet Valley.
McKiernan took the top spots in the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles and ran on the victorious 3200-meter relay team, while Riemersma took the 100-, 200- and 400-meter events.
—
Boys
Moriah/Boquet Valley 64, Ticonderoga 26
3200 relay- 1, LP (Van Buren, Peters, Brearton, Anderson), 10:05.
110 hurdles- Not contested.
100- 1, Banish, T, 12.76.
1600- 1, Van Buren, M/BV, 5:43.
400 relay- Not Contested
400- 1, Simmer, M/BV, 1:01.4.
400 hurdles- 1, Smith, M/BV, 1:40.8.
800- 1, Peters, M/BV, 2:49.6.
200- 1, Banish, T, 27.5.
3200- 1, Van Buren, M/BV, 13:24.
1600 relay- 1, M/BV (Peters, Perry, Brearton, Smith ), 5:00.
High jump- 1, Smith, M/BV, 4-2.
Long jump- 1, Banish, T, 15-2.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Belden-Sharr, T, 18-3.
Discus- 1, Banish, T, 93-8.
—
Girls
Ticonderoga 44, Moriah/Boquet Valley 39
3200 relay- 1, M/BV (McKiernan, Denar, Defelozi, Baumann), 13:16.
100 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 19.95.
100- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 13.8.
1500- 1, Porter, T, 6:11.
400 relay- Not contested.
400- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 1:08.6.
400 hurdles- 1, McKiernan, M/BV, 1:31.1.
800- 1, Blanchard, T, 3:12.
200- 1, Riemersma, M/BV, 29.6.
3000- Not contested.
1600 relay- Not contested.
High jump- Not contested.
Long jump- 1, Hubbard, T, 13-10.
Triple jump- Not contested.
Shot put- 1, Hubbard, T, 20-2
Discus- 1, Lender, T, 32.
