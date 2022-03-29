Ticonderoga softball drops non-league game against North Warren, 18-16

GLENS FALLS — North Warren pulled out a 18-16 win over Ticonderoga, Monday, in a non-league game to open the softball season. The game was only played to five innings, due to time limit restrictions at the Adirondack Sports Complex.
North Warren’s Katie Laguerre got the pitching win and also secured two doubles while at bat. Teammate Makayla Bruno also notched three hits in the win.
For the Sentinels, Kennedy Davis had five hits, including one double and three RBIs, and Jenny O’Neill had two hits with one triple. Aubrey Whitford, Andrea Page and Sarah Pound each recorded two hits in the loss. Whitford had three RBIs and two walks, while Pound went 2-3 at the plate and got two RBIs.
Ticonderoga pitcher Stevie Montville had the pitching loss.
Coach Eric Mullen said that North Warren was able to capitalize on 14 walks and several of his Sentinels’ mistakes to take home the win.
—
North Warren 18, Ticonderoga 16
NW 443 7X — 18 9 3
TCS 424 42 — 16 16 5
Laguerre and Stontisch. Paige, Montville (4) and A. Whitford, Dorsett (4). WP- Laguerre. LP- Montville. 2B- Laguerre 2 (NW), Davis (Ti). 3B- O’Neill (Ti).
