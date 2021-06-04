Ticonderoga refuses to quit against AuSable; Moriah beats Lake Placid in walk-off fashion

TICONDEROGA — Someone famous once said it's never over until it's over.
That was the case on Friday in Ticonderoga.
The Sentinels, down 14-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh, rallied for nine runs and stunned AuSable Valley, 15-14, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference baseball.
Ticonderoga rapped out seven hits in the bottom of the seventh, including back-to-back home runs by Owen Stonitsch and Nate Trudeau. Tommy Montalbano added two hits in one inning, including a game-winning two-run single.
Corey Lender had a big day at the plate with four hits and four RBI. Monty Benedict chipped in three hits, while Trudeau, Stonitsch, Montalbano and Kaleb Gijanto finished with two apiece for the Sentinels.
Scott LaMountain powered the Patriots with four hits. Eli Snow and Nate Doner added two each.
AuSable Valley starter Spencer Daby struck out eight. Ticonderoga pitchers issued 12 walks.
“Spencer Daby pitched very well for them, but had to be pulled due to pitch count in the bottom of the seventh,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “We were then able to get some big hits.
"Scott LaMountain was a hitter we could barely get out all day as he hit the ball hard every time. This was a tough game for AuSable. They played very well and Coach Randy Douglas has improved them a great deal this year. We are just happy it ended the way it did for us . Our bats finally woke up."
—
Ticonderoga 15, AuSable Valley 14
AuSable Valley 235 101 2 — 14 8 2
Ticonderoga 101 040 9 — 15 17 2
Daby, Lopez (7) and LaMountain. Tucker, Yaw (4), Perron (6) and Stonitsch. WP- Perron. LP- Lopez. 2B- Bola (AVC), Benedict (TCS) 2, Lender (TCS) 2. HR- Stonitsch (TCS), Trudeau (TCS).
MORIAH 10
LAKE PLACID 9 (8)
PORT HENRY — Mark Maye had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs to lead the Vikings to their victory. Maye also scored the game-winning run in walk-off style.
“In the bottom of the eighth, Mark Maye reached on an infield single and stole second base,” Moriah coach Casey Nephew said. “With two outs, Owen Nephew had a hard-hit ball down the line at third, which went off the third baseman's glove and into left field to drive in Maye.”
Todd Malbon added two hits for the Vikings, while Malbon and Nephew drove in two runs each.
Matt Brandes rapped a triple for the Blue Bombers.
Lake Placid trailed the entire way before scoring three runs in the seventh to tie the contest for force extra innings.
—
Moriah 10, Lake Placid 9 (8)
Lake Placid 013 011 30 — 9 6 2
Moriah 152 001 01 — 10 7 2
Colby, Coursen (6) and Ledwith. Sargent, Nephew (7) and Nephew. Maye (7). WP- Nephew. LP- Coursen. 3B- Brandes (LPCS), Maye (MCS).
PLATTSBURGH 12
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 4
ELLENBURG — It was Miller time for Plattsburgh High School.
Warren Miller pitched and batted the Hornets to a 12-4 victory over the Cougars.
Miller allowed four runs in the first two innings but blanked NCCS the rest of the way and struck out six in getting the win.
At the plate, Miller accounted for two singles, a triple and three RBI.
Jace Lacey, Bostyn Duquette, Colin Golden and Brayden Trombley all added two hits each for PHS, with Duquette driving in three runs.
Noah Gonyo had two hits for the Cougars and losing pitcher Ethan Garrand drove in two runs.
“I give a lot of credit to PHS,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “Miller pitched well and had some very big hits for them. After we held a 4-1 lead, they scored the final 11 runs of the game.”
—
Plattsburgh 12, NCCS 4
Plattsburgh 102 510 3 — 12 13 2
NCCS 220 000 0 — 4 8 6
Miller and Lacey. Garrand, Gonyo (5) and Guay. WP- Miller. LP- Garrand. 2B- Golden (PHS), Kay (PHS), LaValley (NCCS), S. Bulson (NCCS). 3B- King (PHS), Miller (PHS).
BEEKMANTOWN 7
SARANAC 0
SARANAC — Ian-James McCasland tossed a two-hit shutout and struck out 11 in leading the Eagles past the Chiefs.
John LaPorte, Quinn Brandell and Robert Tetreault rapped out two hits apiece for Beekmantown, which broke a scoreless deadlock with four runs in the fifth inning and then added three in the seventh.
With one out in the fifth, Andrew VanNatten and LaPorte singled, a walk loaded the bases and Anthony Marion singled in two runs. Nathan Parliament then lifted a sacrifice fly, Brandell singled and Tetreault singled in the final run of the inning.
Losing pitcher Matt Faville and Justin Wing had the lone hits for Saranac.
—
Beekmantown 7, Saranac 0
Beekmantown 000 040 3 — 7 9 1
Saranac 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
McCasland and Tetreault. M. Faville, Burns (6), Rainville (7) and Rainville, Wing (7). WP- McCasland. LP- M. Faville.
WEDNESDAY
MVAC
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 12
BOQUET VALLEY 2
WESTPORT – Ryan Morris was the winning pitcher, with seven strikeouts and only one walk. He also secured two hits, along with Andrew Prosser and Sam Porter. Jaxon Roblee had three hits and a double.
“Morris pitched the complete six innings efficiently using only 71 pitches,” Boquet Valley coach Don Markwica said.
“He pounded the strike zone with only one walk. We cut our strikeouts down considerably tonight and put the ball in play, but Johnsburg/Minerva made the plays.”
Markwica said their opponent put the game away with three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth.
Maddox Rice had a good game for the Griffins, pitching for five innings and striking out 13, and only walking two.
–
J/M 12, Boquet Valley 2
J/M 203 034 – 12 12 1
BV 200 000 – 2 5 5
Morris and Galle. Rice, Race (6) and Armstrong. WP- Morris. LP- Rice. 2B- Roblee (J/M).
